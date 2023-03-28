An Idli-cious Affair

A favourite of many, the spongy idli got global recognition in 2015 when Eniyavan, an idli caterer from Chennai reportedly made 1,328 varieties of the steamed cake and marked March 30th as World Idli Day. Shutterstock (A delicacy in Karnataka, thatte idlis — flattened, disc-shaped and steamed in plates — are often enjoyed smeared in podi (gun powder))

While rava (semolina) and rice idli remain some of the most commonly enjoyed varieties, they are but two bits of the big idli menu.

Thatte idli (disc shaped with a larger circumference and thickness made from rice), Ramasseri idli (a rice idli that resembles a dosa), Kanchipuram idli (spiced idlis), ragi (made from finger millet), Udupi idli (the batter uses both rice and urad dal) are some traditional variants.

Other than these, chefs are re-inventing idlis, dressing them in flavourful masalas and even charcoal.

Peanut podi idli

For the podi powder, dry roast, two tbsp split urad dal, two tbsp. chana dal. Toss six dry Byadgi chillies and 20 curry leaves in peanut oil. Add ½ tsp. asafoetida, salt as per taste and mix. Remove from the flame and cool it completely before grinding. To make the podi idlis, heat Peanut oil and toss in steamed idlis till they attain a little colour, Now add podi powder and add four tbsp. of coarsely ground peanuts. Sauté for two minutes, till the mix coats the mini idlis evenly. Serve hot.

By chef Reetu Uday Kugaji

Beetroot idli

Wrap a beetroot in baking paper and bake in the oven for 45 minutes. Once baked, let it cool and peel the outer layer to make a puree. On the other side, roast a cup of semolina. Once cooled, add one cup yogurt, salt as per taste, 1/4th cup water and two tbsp beetroot puree. Cover and let it rest for 20 minutes. Once ready to cook, add eno, mix well and cook in idli mould for 15-20 minutes. Serve with chutney of your choice.

By chef Surabhi Sehgal

Charcoal idli

Mix 1/6 tea spoon activated charcoal in fermented idli batter. Line the idli steamer and pour the batter evenly. Once done, brush ghee on top the hot idlis. Serve with smoked chilli garlic dip or even enjoy with coconut chutney and sambar .

By chef Nishant Choubey

Salt and pepper idli

Cut steamed idlis into four pieces. Add 2 tbsp corn flour and salt as per taste and coat the idlis in the mix. Deep fry until crisp. In another pan, heat 1 tbsp oil, add 1 teaspoon minced garlic, one chopped onion and sauté till golden-brown. Now, add a chopped green chillies, a diced bell pepper and sauté. Add one teaspoon vinegar, soya sauce, veg broth powder, and salt white pepper as per taste. After this, add fried crisp idli in the masala and toss. Serve hot and garnish with spring onion.

By chef Swapnadeep Mukherjee