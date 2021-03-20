“At 22, I didn’t have a bank account nor any bank balance!” says Sanjay Kapoor
At 22, where were you career-wise?
I had just finished college and I used to hang around on the sets of Mr India (1987). Later, I assisted Shekhar Kapur, who was supposed to direct my debut film as a hero.
What was your bank balance like?
I didn’t have a bank account because there was no bank balance.
And your living situation?
We were a close-knit family living in a two-BHK flat in Chembur in Mumbai. We didn’t have any option but to be close because we were literally bumping into each other! When my grandfather moved in, then my sister Reena and I had to sleep in the living room.
And your romantic life?
I was seeing a girl in college but we broke up, so I was single.
What was your mindset at 22?
It was great. Life was fun. I was also training to be an actor and bubbling with energy.
Tell us about your best buddies then.
Chimpu Kapoor and Raju Ahluwalia who lived just opposite my house. Unfortunately, both of them are no more.
What was your fashion sense like?
I wore blue jeans and white shirts then. I wear the same combination today also. It always works!
Any vices?
None. I have never smoked in my life. Yes, I had started drinking beer and would go with friends to a place called Ethiopia. It was on the top of a hill and you could see the whole of Mumbai. I wouldn’t call that a vice – it was more like fun.
Any fitness regime?
I was always into workouts; I frequented Talwalkar’s gym near Natraj Cinema, the only famous gym in Mumbai then.
Your most prized possession?
My B.Com degree. I’m the only one in the family who graduated.
If you could go back and change one thing, what would it be?
Nothing. I had a great family and friends. I never lacked for anything as my parents gave us everything. Stress was less, responsibilities were few and everything was exciting!
From HT Brunch, March 21, 2021
