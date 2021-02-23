Recipe: Perfect Chocolate Raspberry Torte with chocolate drizzle, fresh fruit
Chocolate cake is the best pick me up on any day, you can make one for yourself when you're feeling indulgent and have some dessert for the whole week or make it for a party and dazzle your guests with your cooking skills. If a routine chocolate cake is too 'basic' for you, you can always up your baking game by stirring up a torte instead. A torte is more rich than cakes and use lesser flour, it has several layers that are filled with buttercreams, jam, mousses, fruits or whipped cream. This recipe for Chocolate Raspberry Torte is the perfect mix of chocolate cake topped with fresh raspberries, chocolate frosting and a delicious raspberry filling. It is best to make this cake a day before you wish to serve it and garnish with fresh berries and chocolate drizzle immediately before plating. Read on:
Ingredients
3/4 cup butter, softened
2 cups sugar
3 large eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup baking cocoa
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon baking powder
1-1/2 cups 2% milk
CHOCOLATE FROSTING:
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
1/2 cup butter, cubed
1 cup sour cream
4-1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
RASPBERRY FILLING:
1/2 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup red raspberry preserves
1-1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon raspberry liqueur
CHOCOLATE DRIZZLE:
1/4 cup semisweet chocolate chips
1 tablespoon butter
1/4 cup heavy whipping cream
Chocolate curls and fresh raspberries
Directions
Line three 9-in. round baking pans with waxed paper; grease and flour the pans and paper. Set aside.
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. Combine the flour, cocoa, baking soda, salt and baking powder; add to the creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition.
Transfer to prepared pans. Bake at 350° for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.
For frosting, in a small heavy saucepan, melt chips and butter over low heat. Transfer to a large bowl; cool for 5 minutes. Stir in sour cream. Gradually beat in confectioners' sugar until smooth.
For filling, in a small bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add the preserves, sugar and liqueur; beat until stiff peaks form.
Cut each cake horizontally into two layers. Place bottom layer on a serving plate; spread with 1/2 cup filling. Top with another cake layer and spread with 1/2 cup frosting. Repeat layers. Top with another cake layer, 1/2 cup filling and remaining cake layer. Spread remaining frosting over top and sides of cake.
For drizzle, place chips and butter in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, bring cream just to a boil. Pour over chocolate; whisk until smooth. Place mixture in a heavy-duty resealable plastic bag; cut a small hole in a corner of bag. Pipe over a design of your choice and drizzle chocolate around the sides, decorate with chocolate curls and fresh raspberries and even strawberries if you please.
(Recipe courtesy Taste of Home)
