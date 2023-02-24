5 ways smartphones are killing romance in your relationship

Extra-marital relationships are passe, smartphones are the new villains in your life as per several studies which point that dependence on electronic devices like smartphones is playing a spoilsport in real-life interactions, intimacy and making people less certain about their relationships. This 'technoference' is having a deep impact on our relationships and in worse cases leading to separation. Especially if only one of the partners is overusing smartphone, the other one can feel left out. Bringing gadgets to the bedroom is also increasingly leading to lesser action between the sheets as spouses at times prefer to watch a web series or movie. (Also read: Breakup woes: Thinking of begging to get your ex back? What you need to know)

"Are smartphones killing romance in your relationship? The answer is yes, and you're not alone. The prevalence of smartphones in our daily lives has made it easy to fall into the trap of being glued to our screens. According to a survey conducted by YouGov in 2020, 41% of Indians reported that they spent more time on their smartphones than talking to their partners. Additionally, 32% of the respondents reported that their partners spend too much time on their phones, leading to reduced intimacy and communication," says Arouba Kabir, Founder Enso Wellness.

Arouba also talks about five ways that smartphones are killing romance in relationships and offers some tips on how to mitigate their impact.

1. Distracted communication

One of the primary ways that smartphones kill romance in relationships is by making communication distracted. When we're texting, checking social media, or scrolling through emails during conversations with our partners, it sends a message that we're not fully present or engaged in the relationship. This lack of attention can cause resentment and ultimately, can damage the relationship.

Tip: When having a conversation with your partner, make a conscious effort to put your phone away or turn it off. Give them your undivided attention and show them that you value their presence and time.

2. Reduced intimacy

Another way smartphones can kill romance is by reducing intimacy. When we're constantly checking our phones, we're not focusing on our partners, which can lead to a lack of physical touch and affection. Additionally, spending too much time on our phones can cause us to neglect other areas of our lives, such as exercise or self-care, which can also impact our intimacy.

Tip: Make a conscious effort to put your phone away before bed and focus on spending quality time with your partner. This can include things like cuddling, talking, or simply being in the same room together without any distractions.

3. Social media comparisons

Social media has become a part of our daily lives, but it can also have a negative impact on relationships. Social media can lead to unhealthy comparisons and jealousy, especially when we see our partner interacting with others online. This can ultimately lead to mistrust and relationship breakdowns.

Tip: Consider taking a break from social media or limiting your time on it. Remember that social media is a highlight reel, and it's not an accurate representation of real life.

4. Work-life balance

Smartphones can also impact our work-life balance, which can ultimately impact our relationships. When we're constantly checking emails or working late, we're not prioritizing our personal lives, including our relationships. This can lead to feelings of neglect and resentment in our partners.

Tip: Make a conscious effort to set boundaries around work and personal time. Create a schedule that allows for quality time with your partner and stick to it.

5. Decreased emotional connection

Finally, smartphones can kill romance by decreasing emotional connection. When we rely too heavily on our phones to communicate, we're missing out on opportunities to connect with our partners on a deeper level. This can ultimately lead to a breakdown in communication and a lack of emotional intimacy in the relationship.

Tip: Consider setting aside time each day to connect with your partner on a deeper level. This can include things like sharing your feelings, talking about your day, or engaging in activities together that you both enjoy.

"In conclusion, smartphones are killing romance in relationships, but it's not too late to take action. By being mindful of how we use our phones, setting boundaries, and prioritizing our relationships, we can mitigate the negative impacts of technology and build stronger, more fulfilling relationships," concludes Arouba.

