5 ways to make parenting more fun

As wonderful and important as children are, raising them can be a whole lot of work. It is not always simple or easy to be a parent and it can often feel overwhelming or challenging. Parents can have parental depression in the future because of how often parenting takes its toll on them. However, instead of being an edgy and serious parent all the time, you should enjoy yourself with your children. When there is a fun element present in everything you do to care for your child and bring her up, parenting becomes a cheerful affair. Therefore, instead of nagging and lecturing your kids all the time, make parenting more fun by following these simple ways. (Also read: Parenting tips: 5 ways to boost confidence in your children)

In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Preeti Vaishnavi, Certified Parenting Coach and Direct of ShishuOne Preschool, shared five effective ways to make parenting more fun.

1. Focus less on schooling and more on play

Kids spend up to seven hours per day sitting in school and learning, often in a rote, static way but emphasizing play over schoolwork helps children become better problem solvers, get along more easily with others, and think more creatively.

2. Be mindful

Kids are experts at appreciating the moment they're in. A 5-year-old isn't worrying about tomorrow's schedule or regretting a decision she made yesterday. We need to adopt this mindfulness from our kids as this leads to higher productivity and lower anxiety and helps us to make a strong bond with our kids.

3. Set a good example of self-care

Parents who feel their lives are stressful and out of control want nothing more than to provide a simpler life for their children. Yet if all we ever show them is how busy and stressed out we are, then subconsciously that's the model they're likely to follow. To teach peacefulness, we have to feel it, and that means fewer structured activities and more downtime.

4. Pick activities that you love

If you're turned on by cooking, basketball, or drawing, indulge in your own interests. Your enthusiasm and the time you're willing to spend on it will likely inspire your children.

5. Add in more joy

While helping the kids with homework, try to add some elements to make the work less gruelling. Turn on the stereo and listen to music or recite vocabulary words while throwing a ball back and forth to each other. While cleaning the bedroom or folding the laundry with your kids, make it a competition.

Follow more stories on Twitter & Facebook