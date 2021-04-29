IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Travel / Swiss cancel House of Switzerland public site at Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic Games
Swiss cancel House of Switzerland public site at Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic Games(Photo by Erik Zünder on Unsplash)
Swiss cancel House of Switzerland public site at Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic Games(Photo by Erik Zünder on Unsplash)
travel

Swiss cancel House of Switzerland public site at Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic Games

In a first, since the agency that markets Switzerland abroad took on responsibility for the site at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Swiss government cancels House of Switzerland public site at Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games amid Covid-19 spike
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
UPDATED ON APR 29, 2021 02:25 PM IST

The Swiss government has cancelled plans for a House of Switzerland public site at the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, citing current health measures in Japan and travel restrictions during the sporting events.

It marked the first such cancellation since the agency that markets Switzerland abroad took on responsibility for the site at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, the foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rolled out stricter coronavirus countermeasures on Wednesday, including a plan to test athletes daily, as they try to reassure a Japanese public made increasingly sceptical by the resurgent pandemic.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
switzerland tokyo olympics 2021 tokyo paralympic games tokyo olympics games paralympic games paralympics covid-19 + 6 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP