From today, you can take harbour train from Goregaon in Mumbai

Goregaon residents don’t have to board harbour local trains from Andheri any longer. The reason: the railways will start the extended harbour line services from Goregaon from Thursday. This comes after a delay of four years.

As many as 49 local train services will run daily on the line, which will connect to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Panvel stations.

The service will be inaugurated by chief minster Devendra Fadnavis and railway minister Piyush Goyal.

More than 13,000 passengers will benefit from the new railway line, according to a statement by the Western Railways.

“The railways will inaugurate the newly-extended harbour line between Andheri and Goregaon on March 29.”

The project is part of the second phase of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-2). The new lines will ease suburban journey for lakhs of harbour line commuters and reduce burden on WR trains, which ferry more than 35 lakh passengers daily.

The extended line received approval from the Commissioner Of Railway Safety (CRS) in February. However, the CRS had asked the railways to make small changes.

Fadnavis and Goyal will also inaugurate other passenger amenities elevators at Borivli and Dadar; escalators at CSMT, Dockyard Road, Thane and Lonavala; an elevated booking office at Andheri; foot overbridges at Chunabhati; an extended foot overbridge at Virar; and solar panels at Ram Mandir and Santacruz. Besides this, LED lightings at all central and western stations will also be inaugurated on Thursday.