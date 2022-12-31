2022 – The Year That Was

Hello and welcome to a special year-ender newsletter. Before we begin, we would like to apologise to fans of Billy Joel, fans of music and rhyming enthusiasts:

(Sing to the tune of We Didn’t Start the Fire)

Harry & Meghan, G20 Presidency, post-red China, Boris at HTLS

Asia-Pacific, Wordle scores, Imran Khan, Pak Army sweats

Nadella, Metaverse, House of the Dragon on television

Zelensky’s on Netflix, Mr. 360, and protests in Iran

Fridge Murder, Fusion Ignition, K-Pop, Squid Games

Tom Cruise, "Avatar 2", and "The Marvel Franchise"

Putin, Vaccine, England's got a new King

Bialiatski, Pele and Spooky Entanglement at a Distance

CHORUS

We didn't start the fire

It was always burning, since the world's been turning

We didn't start the fire

No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it

Sharne Warne, AAP in Punjab, Russia wants Ukraine

DMK’s Stalin, Tek Fog, Netanyahu, Deepa mankading

5G, Janhit Abhiyan, Nitish flips again

EWS, Federer retires, and Messi’s got a World Cup

Quite Quitting, Elon Musk, Ashneer Grover, Booster shots

Sputnik, CJI Chandrachud, BJP’s back in Gujarat

Macron, Merkel, England plays Bazball

No money for terror, Bappida says goodbye

CHORUS

Kantara, Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, ISRO

Gyanvapi, fights on the airline, Crypto is a no-go

GST, Chat GPT, Byju’s and DeSantis

Trump’s back with NFTs and Karnataka Hijab row

CHORUS

Rushdie, Salman Khan, Chetan Bhagat vs Uorfi Javed

Assam floods, stubble burning, cheetahs from Namibia

Reforms in Saudi Arabia and crazy RRR mania

Morbi Bridge, Bharat Jodo, Murmu is the President

Pope Francis, Andrew Tate, Mithali and Jhulan retire

Shinzo Abe – blown away, what else do I have to say?

Praggnanandhaa , Thackerays, Greta Thunberg

Missile shot, farm laws, Slapgate, Kakkar vs Pathak

Climate change, Piers Morgan, fights on the airline

Ayatollah's still in Iran, America’s out of Afghanistan



"Wheel of Time", rising tide, Kota student suicide

Mamata gives diet tips, Camel Flu, JEE, Cyrus Mistry

Cough syrup under the cosh, China's back in lockdown

Omicron, Covid-19 variants, I can't take it anymore...

CHORUS

Now that we’ve subjected you to aforementioned bad rhyming let’s see what 2022 was like month-wise:

