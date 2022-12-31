Home / Opinion / 2022 – The Year That Was

2022 – The Year That Was

opinion
Updated on Dec 31, 2022 05:40 PM IST

Quite Quitting, Elon Musk, Ashneer Grover, Booster shots Sputnik, CJI Chandrachud, BJP’s back in Gujarat Macron, Merkel, England plays Bazball No money for terror, Bappida says goodbye…

Mahsa Amini, Lionel Messi, Volodymyr Zelensky and Thomas Cup Winners (Clockwise)
ByNirmalya Dutta | Edited by Arghya Prasun Roychowdhury

Hello and welcome to a special year-ender newsletter. Before we begin, we would like to apologise to fans of Billy Joel, fans of music and rhyming enthusiasts:

(Sing to the tune of We Didn’t Start the Fire)

Harry & Meghan, G20 Presidency, post-red China, Boris at HTLS
Asia-Pacific, Wordle scores, Imran Khan, Pak Army sweats
Nadella, Metaverse, House of the Dragon on television
Zelensky’s on Netflix, Mr. 360, and protests in Iran

Fridge Murder, Fusion Ignition, K-Pop, Squid Games
Tom Cruise, "Avatar 2", and "The Marvel Franchise"
Putin, Vaccine, England's got a new King
Bialiatski, Pele and Spooky Entanglement at a Distance

CHORUS

We didn't start the fire
It was always burning, since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
No, we didn't light it, but we tried to fight it

Sharne Warne, AAP in Punjab, Russia wants Ukraine
DMK’s Stalin, Tek Fog, Netanyahu, Deepa mankading
5G, Janhit Abhiyan, Nitish flips again
EWS, Federer retires, and Messi’s got a World Cup

Quite Quitting, Elon Musk, Ashneer Grover, Booster shots
Sputnik, CJI Chandrachud, BJP’s back in Gujarat
Macron, Merkel, England plays Bazball
No money for terror, Bappida says goodbye

CHORUS

Kantara, Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, ISRO
Gyanvapi, fights on the airline, Crypto is a no-go
GST, Chat GPT, Byju’s and DeSantis
Trump’s back with NFTs and Karnataka Hijab row

CHORUS

Rushdie, Salman Khan, Chetan Bhagat vs Uorfi Javed
Assam floods, stubble burning, cheetahs from Namibia
Reforms in Saudi Arabia and crazy RRR mania
Morbi Bridge, Bharat Jodo, Murmu is the President
Pope Francis, Andrew Tate, Mithali and Jhulan retire
Shinzo Abe – blown away, what else do I have to say?

Praggnanandhaa , Thackerays, Greta Thunberg
Missile shot, farm laws, Slapgate, Kakkar vs Pathak
Climate change, Piers Morgan, fights on the airline
Ayatollah's still in Iran, America’s out of Afghanistan


"Wheel of Time", rising tide, Kota student suicide
Mamata gives diet tips, Camel Flu, JEE, Cyrus Mistry
Cough syrup under the cosh, China's back in lockdown
Omicron, Covid-19 variants, I can't take it anymore...

CHORUS

Now that we’ve subjected you to aforementioned bad rhyming let’s see what 2022 was like month-wise:

Click to read the rest of the newsletter.

year ender
