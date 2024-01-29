Homes and schools must help students battle exam stress

Students often find it a formidable challenge to strike a balance between achieving academic excellence and maintaining physical and mental health in a fiercely competitive environment. This balance becomes particularly vital during examinations. Students face academic pressure and suffer performance anxiety, which deeply impacts their mental health and overall well-being. Exam preparedness is, no doubt, important. But much more important is to maintain a reasonably good balance between study and healthy living.

Today, “performance” in examinations has become central to the lives of students so much so that they do not see anything beyond academic results. This overbearing notion stifles their creativity. Every child is uniquely endowed and all cannot excel academically. It is impossible to fathom the talent of a child only by looking at him/her through the prism of examination outcomes. Exam results cannot be the only barometer to measure success. All of us — parents, teachers, friends and family — should work together to provide the child with a congenial environment to realise his/her full potential. Good performance in examinations is not only contingent on talent but also on several things such as a healthy body and an agile mind that enhances physical endurance and sharpens cerebral focus.

Students bear the burden of expectations of the family, teachers, and society. This leads to an unenviable situation that makes them mentally vulnerable and physically tired. Excessive stress has been seen to be a factor increasing the risk of mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. Nurturing mental well-being is, therefore, imperative. To overcome these challenges, students should remain ever positive, exercise regularly, do meditation and deep breathing to enhance their levels of concentration and focus on their studies. They should establish a well-organised study routine, break down tasks into manageable chunks, and set realistic academic goals. Providing access to counselling services and opening a conversation about mental health will also create a supportive environment for those grappling with anxiety or other stress-related disorders.

Here are some tips for students to improve physical health and mental well-being during examinations:

Small breaks and physical activity: Regular exercise not only improves cardiovascular health but also serves as a stress-buster. It enhances cognitive function, and the ability to recall information, both of which are crucial to enhance exam performance. While preparing for the exams, students invariably attach priority to their studies over their health. They should incorporate physical activities like stretching, walking, jogging, or yoga that can significantly alleviate stress.

Balanced diet and nutrition: Nutrition plays a crucial role in dealing with the demands of rigorous study and staying healthy. Food is the fuel that nourishes both our body and mind. The quality of food that we eat significantly determines our overall health and mental well-being. A common mistake that students often make during this crucial period is to eat poorly or opt for junk fast food, chocolates, energy drinks and chips in place of nutritious homemade meals. Sometimes they also skip meals during exams because of anxiety and stress or to save their time for exam preparation. Following a balanced diet helps in optimising brain function. Adequate hydration is often overlooked but is equally important.

Adequate sleep for good health: Quality sleep is vital during exam time. There is a direct correlation between sleep and cognitive function, memory retention, and emotional resilience. Students should maintain consistent sleep patterns by going to bed and waking up at the same time, daily. Students who have proper sleep can recall better and do well in exams.

Supportive environment: We should create a conducive environment where students can discuss their concerns and seek support from their parents and teachers. Providing access to counselling services for dealing with stress and anxiety should remain a top institutional priority.

Exercise and meditation practices: Meditation can be a secret weapon to manage exam stress. Students should practise meditation, deep breathing, or yoga, which can help calm the mind, improve concentration and reduce anxiety. These can help to avoid stress.

Time management: Students should adopt strategies to manage study timings to reduce any last-minute rush. There is now excessive dependence on electronic gadgets. These have become a necessity these days. However, students need to strike a balance. A digital detox will help during exam preparation.

By handling exam stress effectively, our young students will be able to perform to their potential and emerge as confident youth committed to realising the goals of Vikasit Bharat @2047.

Dharmendra Pradhan is Union minister for education and skill development and entrepreneurship. The views expressed are personal