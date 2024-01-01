In Kashi, a confluence of India’s cultural traditions

The Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 2022 reconnected the age-old interrelation between Rameswaram and Kashi and rejuvenated the ageless bonds between Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. KTS 2023 held in Varanasi from December 17 to 30 was a sangamam (confluence) of arts and architecture, languages and literature, philosophies and practices, shastras and sciences, tradition and technology.

The connections that exist between Kashi and Tamil Nadu are countless. If the stories start from Maharshi Agastya, who, as directed by Lord Vishwanath at Kashi, went down to Dravida Desha and wrote Tamil grammar a few thousand years ago, the latest connection is IIT Madras’s Pravartak Technologies Foundation partnering with the Vidya Shakti scheme to provide science and math education to rural, less-privileged students in and around Kashi.

There are at least 450 Kashi Vishwanathar temples all over Tamil Nadu, which are the invigorators of the continuum of a spiritual and cultural tradition originating in Kashi. From the Vaigai river to the Ganga river, from Madurai Meenakshi to Kashi Vishalakshi, the innate oneness in the cultural and civilisational manifestations is boundless and timeless. The KTS is for experiencing that oneness.

While inaugurating the KTS on December 17, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi said the aatmiyataa in vividhataa (affinity in diversity) is unique and could not be seen in any other civilisations. The linguistic, philosophic, traditional, architectural, artistic, and cultural diversities of India are innumerable and unparalleled. That is the bonding beauty of Bharat. The beauty of diversity can be sustained only by the strength of unity, and hence, unity is paramount. Affinity among the people is the cementing factor of the unity of the nation. PM Modi said that while the concept of nation is political in other countries, it is spiritual and cultural in India, and this is what has made our nation remain as one for thousands of years. Knowing each other and sharing each other’s life experiences strengthen the affinity.

Seven batches of delegates from Tamil Nadu were named after the seven most sacred rivers of India — Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, Saraswati, Narmada, Sindhu and Kaveri— that symbolise the civilisational unity and cultural harmony of Bharat. The 64 stalls and exhibitions in the most modern ghat, the NaMo Ghat, at Varanasi were like the 64 art forms of ancient India. Cultural programmes were a blend of both Tamil and Kashi traditions. The replica of the Sengol, learn and enjoy Tamil language corner, silk saris of Kanchipuram and Banaras, handloom and handicraft products were the star attractions of the exhibitions. The braille versions of 40 classical Tamil texts were launched by the PM. Translations of Tirukkural in seven foreign languages were released, which underlined the government’s commitment to spreading Tamil all over the world. Seven academic interactive sessions for exchanging ideas and best practices by the delegates and their counterparts in Kashi opened up new avenues for collaboration. In the PM’s words, “Kashi Tamil Sangamam has become a highly useful and beneficial platform for mutual interaction.”

Most of the delegates from Tamil Nadu didn’t know Hindi and most of the Kashi residents didn’t know Tamil. But that wasn’t in any way an impediment for people in communicating with, and understanding, each other because of the affinity as fellow Bharatiyas, the oneness within everyone, knowledge of some common vocabulary, common cultural understandings, common moorings, and the absence of any type of divisive walls in their minds made them to experience the immense love in each other’s hearts transcending all barriers.

Bharatiya languages are the primary vehicles of Bharatiya culture, arts, music, thoughts, and the bonds of unity and harmony of the people of Bharat. All are intertwined with each other. The Kashi Tamil Sangamam is not the confluence of two cultures as many people think, but it is the confluence of different varieties of the cultural, philosophical, artistic, linguistic and literary manifestations of the same inclusive culture, all-pervading and all-encompassing throughout Bharat. Ragas are many, Bhakti is one; forms are many, truth is one; names are many, God is one; systems are many, the purpose is one; languages are many, bhava (emotion) is one; paths are many, the destination is one; regions are many, Bharat is one. It is time to cast off all divisive thought processes and work for “Oru Bharatam, Unnata Bharatam” (One India, Great India).

Chamu Krishna Shastry is chairman, Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti. The views expressed are personal