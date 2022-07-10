Jobs, development projects, biggest-ever budget: 100 days of Yogi govt 2.0

The first 100 days of Yogi 2.0 announced their intent for balance 1725 days of tenure to be a progressive and development-focused model of governance supported by the centre popularly called “Double Engine Sarkar”.

When Yogi Adityanath took office, he set the agenda for 100 days with his ministers and bureaucrats. The government went to the press and announced their targets knowing well they will be scrutinized by the media. Fate smiles on those who believe in themselves. Amongst many sectors, the most talked about have been law and order, economy and social sector.

Last 100 days India has seen a fury of debates on religious statements on both sides. Barbaric acts were witnessed and protests but UP has remained peaceful. On court order loudspeakers were to be removed from religious places. Many states witnessed protest and defiance but UP had over one lakh plus removals and yet the state remained calm. Actions against 896 known criminals by initiating gangster act, Gonda act and few being arrested on other charges. Over ₹844 crores worth of illegal assets were freed. All tehsil headquarters saw fire tender station established, STF at Ayodhya and so forth.

The Ground Breaking Ceremony 3.0 was organized which was chaired by PM Modi and top industrialists including Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Niranjan Hiranandani, Naresh Trehan, Pirozshaw Godrej, Ahmed El Sheikh, and others. The foundation laying ceremony was performed for ₹80,000 crore.

Over 25 per cent of investments were made for setting up data centres across the state. This includes mega investments from NIDP (Hiranandani Group), Adani Enterprises, Sify Technologies, NTT Netmagic, and STT Global for establishing data centres, particularly in Gautam Buddha Nagar district. These data centres are being set up costing more than Rs.15950 crore. In these, more than four thousand youth will get direct employment. The state government’s favourable policies have facilitated these investments for the projects and established UP as a global hub of data centres.

Under various schemes of MSME loan of ₹16,000 crore was made available to 1.90 lakh youths simultaneously. The MSME sector got a new impetus and the entrepreneurs, handicrafts and artisans associated with it got an opportunity to give new flight to their skills through Yogi’s flagship scheme One District One Product (ODOP).

Yogi 1.0 had laid the foundation of various infrastructure projects be it expressways or airports. Kushinagar, Jewar and Ayodhya airports are a few examples. The opening of Poorvanchal Expressway and the foundation laying ceremony of Bundelkhand by Hon’ble Prime Minister have been the hallmarks. Now completing the bidding of Ganga Expressway will give an impetus to the economic development of the state

The government also rolled out its biggest-ever budget of ₹6.15 lakh crore for public welfare including child and women development, agriculture, sports, pension schemes, health, education, tourism and culture. In 100 days government fulfilled 97 of 103 promises of “Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patr”. Election promise of providing 2 gas cylinders free during Holi and Deepawali show budget allocating ₹3302 crores. Agriculture like other sectors achieved 100 per cent of its target. Shortlisting ten thousand farmers for solar pumps and delivering now in the next six months. Furthermore, piped water project has been implemented in 574 villages, providing connection to 3.76 lakh households in the state.

For farmers, a sum of ₹47,265 crore was transferred under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. All blocks of Bundelkhand to have cluster development under Mission Prakriti. By Minority Ministry foundation laying ceremony for 15 new schemes of education, sports and health completed. Against ₹8000 crores target payment for sugarcane farmers government has achieved ₹12530 crores. The fishery ministry achieved more than their target of distributing 2064 fish seeds. Medical Colleges saw a record 3007 new postings of doctors. Against a target new 600 MBBS seats government achieved 1350 seats.

Nursing and paramedical colleges saw 7000 and 2000 new seats in the state. 1.40 lakhs girl child became beneficiaries of Kanyasumangla Yojna. 50000 destitute women received pension benefits. 11004 children became beneficiaries of CM Bal Sewa Yojna who had lost both their parents during Covid.

This government has reached out to the last person in the state. The government has constructed more than 1 lakh houses for the poor and so far 44 lakh houses have been built. In the field of education, 1.88 crore children have been enrolled in government schools, taking total enrolments to 4 crore so far.

The highlight of 100 days of Yogi 2.0 has been the meeting of the Prime Minister with the Uttar Pradesh council of ministers to impart the lessons of good governance. Uttar Pradesh had never witnessed this before and that too from a Prime Minister whose mantras on good governance are appreciated worldwide. The historic photo during the elections of hand over the shoulders was just not a photo-op for twenty-five crore UP citizens but an assurance that Modi will guide the double engine government which Yogi is fulfilling.

Yogi-led government has successfully managed to change the perception and image of Uttar Pradesh and that is why investment is now coming to the state and development is reaching new heights. Moreover, the Uttar Pradesh model is being hailed and implemented by other states as well.

(The author is a former UP cabinet minister and MLA from Prayagraj West Constituency)