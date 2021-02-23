IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / Linking fashion, crafts and livelihood
Indian luxury goods have always been defined by their exceptional heritage value in that they were invariably handmade, using skills inherited over generations.
Indian luxury goods have always been defined by their exceptional heritage value in that they were invariably handmade, using skills inherited over generations.
opinion

Linking fashion, crafts and livelihood

The pandemic has resulted in reduced domestic demand, shrinking exports, and unemployment. The sector needs support.
READ FULL STORY
By Ritu Kumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:13 PM IST

Luxury textiles and jewellery are not new to India. The maharajahs patronised guilds with master craftspeople working in fine weaving and embroideries for centuries. They created custom-made clothes and saris for royalty, some of which are yet to be matched for their sophisticated concepts and superb workmanship. Indian luxury goods have always been defined by their exceptional heritage value in that they were invariably handmade, using skills inherited over generations. Bespoke textiles in India, therefore, were never meant for mass consumption, but were produced under the patronage of kings and temples.

This order has changed radically in the western world. In the last five decades, many European fashion houses, created by highly talented but a small number of designers, have been bought over by multinational companies. They then began mass producing one-of-a-kind couture collections and sold them at enormously expensive prices. Marketing and not handcrafted quality dictated the sales, and technology started playing a large and vital part in the manufacture, till they were no longer totally hand-tooled.

In the post-pandemic world, we will need to look at a different concept of luxury goods, especially from an Indian perspective. There are at least 16 million craftspeople in India, whose works are not showcased in museums. The production of Indian luxury goods takes place in modest environments, mostly villages in the unorganised sector. What is not modest is the creativity and handiwork of the artistes who toil in relative obscurity. It is remarkable that this sector still functions in India.

In the absence of institutional support, bank credit and government financial packages, these artistes and craftspeople find no space or sympathy from any quarter. Handcrafted luxury goods are our inheritance and we have to find solutions which are innovative, and not leave it to the ministry of textiles alone.

The existence of our textile heritage is almost like a miracle. It has survived due to a number of accidental factors. In its initial phases, National Institute of Fashion Technology was born, which produced the first batches of Indian fashion designers. They were encouraged to show collections, which focused on artisanal handicrafts that had survived the test of time. Part of this was due to the relatively small financial outlay required to put together collections.

Though modest in commercial terms, the Indian fashion industry was able to create disproportionate hype across the country. It influenced the film world and found traction even in the rural hinterland, creating a unique identity. There was an aspiration to belong to this new fashion phenomenon, which was purely indigenous. This is rare anywhere in the world.

The media had just found its wings and was only endlessly happy to cover the flow of new collections from young designers. Glamorous wedding trousseaus echoed the feudal styles of the maharajahs of yore. Fashion designers were on top of their game in India and the trickle-down effect led to the celebration of folk arts such as bandhini, zardozi and the fabulous embroideries of Kutch. Handwoven Benarasi saris, paithanis and patolas from Gujarat were also showcased across the world. There was a premium on handmade textiles and garments.

In real terms, before the pandemic, the textile and apparel industry in India employed nearly 45 million people, next only to the agriculture sector. Handicraft exports from India to the United States increased 2% year on year; it was $3.39 billion in February 2020.

Today, we see a tragic reversal; export orders have dried up and domestic demand, crumbled. This has resulted in large-scale unemployment across the weaving, printing and embroidery communities, which have been hit the hardest, and which have little access to credit. The communities of weavers in Benaras and elsewhere have to rely on middlemen for loans to buy yarn. This way, they get trapped in a vicious cycle which leads to great impoverishment.

We will need fashion designers to become the catalysts in an industry on which so many livelihoods depend. A lot of small enterprises that survived on hype may shut shop. But with the depth of the crafts sector, there is some hope for continuing the tradition. As spending patterns become more conservative, people’s tastes also change, One hopes they will once again opt for what they understand — more classic designs, handwoven saris, authentic embroidery.

I am beginning to see a fashion renaissance of Indian textiles. Rohit Bal is experimenting with dyes sourced from black carrots, which are used to make kanji, a North Indian drink; it gives a lovely saffron colour to the cloth. Last heard, Rakesh Thakur is looking at yarns dyed in indigo. I am yet again seeking the genius of the kalamkari artistes from Machillipatnam who created the exquisite flowers and shoots that initiated the chintz rage in Europe. I hope, in this way, in India at least, fashion will become more organic and sustainable.

The real problem then lies with the marketing of these handicrafts. The textile ministry is making a conscious effort at documenting the crafts of the country. I sincerely hope that there are enough start-ups that can make these available in the virtual world. Websites don’t need retail space or middlemen to sell India’s rich legacy of handicrafts.

They can introduce India’s vast treasure trove of luxury goods to the world. They can connect buyers with the craftsmen who make these rare luxury goods. This will revive interest in crafts. We have to think of innovative solutions to save our heritage. We owe this to future generations and to our craftspeople.

Ritu Kumar is a fashion designer. The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
textile designer fashion trends
Close
Indian luxury goods have always been defined by their exceptional heritage value in that they were invariably handmade, using skills inherited over generations.
Indian luxury goods have always been defined by their exceptional heritage value in that they were invariably handmade, using skills inherited over generations.
opinion

Linking fashion, crafts and livelihood

By Ritu Kumar, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The pandemic has resulted in reduced domestic demand, shrinking exports, and unemployment. The sector needs support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
India also needs to strongly step up the projection of its most laudable climate actions and bring adaptation to focus in the climate discourse. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

India will have to step up climate diplomacy

By Manjeev Singh Puri
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Ministries in India are notorious for working in silos. Climate is an honourable exception with the ministries of environment and external affairs working together for years. These ministries need to be even stronger in partnership for more intensive engagement across the globe, including through coalitions that push Growth with Renewable Energy, Entrepreneurship and Nature (GREEN). The International Solar Alliance needs to add to this push.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur , February 20 (ANI)
Farmers shouting slogans at the demonstration site during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, Ghazipur , February 20 (ANI)
opinion

India can’t lose out on this window of economic reforms

By Gopal Krishna Agarwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 06:31 PM IST
The government is not inclined to repeal the farm laws. The responsibility of building the right narrative for it rests on all well-meaning citizens. It cannot be left to political class alone. Politics will be what it is with limitations in a democratic ecosystem. Let us all rise to the occasion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The effect of these laws will neither be revolutionary nor disastrous for farmers and Indian agriculture. But in this hyper-mediatised age, both sides are playing to the gallery leaving no room for genuine conversation (PTI)
The effect of these laws will neither be revolutionary nor disastrous for farmers and Indian agriculture. But in this hyper-mediatised age, both sides are playing to the gallery leaving no room for genuine conversation (PTI)
opinion

India needs a new elite compact

By Rahul Verma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
No regime can govern a vast and diverse country such as India without taking social, political, and economic elites on board. PM Modi must create the space for it
READ FULL STORY
Close
If the stalemate continues, there is a grave risk of the saner talking heads losing control to potentially militant elements. The farmers must not return defeated to their villages (ANI)
If the stalemate continues, there is a grave risk of the saner talking heads losing control to potentially militant elements. The farmers must not return defeated to their villages (ANI)
opinion

Punjab’s history has cautionary lessons for New Delhi, farm unions

By Vinod Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Punjab’s history dictates that the effort should be to isolate and punish miscreants. Blaming everyone for the misdeeds of motley groups could foment social divides, possibly fetching the popularly discarded K-word a wider communal-political traction
READ FULL STORY
Close
To enable India and its firms to be globally competitive in digital solutions and services, policies to improve infrastructure and regulatory costs or even innovation capability will not be enough (The India Today Group via Getty)
To enable India and its firms to be globally competitive in digital solutions and services, policies to improve infrastructure and regulatory costs or even innovation capability will not be enough (The India Today Group via Getty)
opinion

In a post-Covid world, a new toolkit for governments

By Amitabh Kant and Arindam Bhattacharya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:39 PM IST
Traditional supply chains do not possess all the capabilities to solve customer needs. An ecosystem of partners with different skills can do that
READ FULL STORY
Close
VK Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9,(AFP)
VK Sasikala (L), who in 2017 was expelled from her leadership position in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party and recently released from prison after serving a four-year sentence for corruption, pays homage at the statue of AIADMK party founder M.G. Ramachandran in Chennai on February 9,(AFP)
opinion

The Sasikala factor in Tamil Nadu politics

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • The importance of VK Sasikala lies in the fact that while she may not be able to ensure AIADMK a victory even if she rejoins it, she can ensure its defeat if both factions go separate ways electorally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Local pollution, climate damage and new economic opportunities tied to climate and environment are all important to our national interests. India needs more, not less, engagement around environmental issues (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
Local pollution, climate damage and new economic opportunities tied to climate and environment are all important to our national interests. India needs more, not less, engagement around environmental issues (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Give young environmentalists a voice

By Navroz K Dubash
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:35 AM IST
India has always argued that climate is linked to development choices, livelihoods and equity. Don’t ask activists to narrow down their concerns
READ FULL STORY
Close
The anti-defection law has been singularly responsible for stifling debate in our Parliament and state legislatures. For example, approximately 250 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha have declared their profession as farmers. They are from different political parties and represent people across the country. During the debate on the three farm bills, they could not support or oppose these bills based on their knowledge and experience of the agricultural sector. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
The anti-defection law has been singularly responsible for stifling debate in our Parliament and state legislatures. For example, approximately 250 Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha have declared their profession as farmers. They are from different political parties and represent people across the country. During the debate on the three farm bills, they could not support or oppose these bills based on their knowledge and experience of the agricultural sector. (Mohd Zakir/HT Archive)
opinion

The anti-defection law continues to damage Indian democracy

By Chakshu Roy
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:36 AM IST
With assembly elections three months away, the confidence motion’s outcome will be unimportant in Puducherry’s history. But the event will highlight the failure of the anti-defection law and raise an important question. How long will a law which continues to stifle debate in our legislatures continue to be a part of our Constitution?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farm agitation may not be spreading to other states but in the states where it is present, it seems to be covering more ground (PTI)
The farm agitation may not be spreading to other states but in the states where it is present, it seems to be covering more ground (PTI)
opinion

How will farm protests affect electoral landscape?

By Shashi Shekhar
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:33 AM IST
Will a social movement born out of economic compulsions end up changing political equations drastically? This is now within the realm of possibility.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are placed on U.S. Dollar banknotes in this illustration taken May 26, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
opinion

Bitcoin stocks are possibly the dumbest Bitcoin play

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:37 PM IST
Most companies that supply to or invest in the Bitcoin boom underperform the cryptocurrency itself
READ FULL STORY
Close
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
Public policies of input subsidies that underpinned the Green Revolution certainly benefited the country broadly. But once farm incomes rose, the rural surplus should have provided the springboard for structural transformation, especially in industry. Instead, it has become a trap slowly asphyxiating the sector (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

The solution to the farm impasse lies in federalism

By Devesh Kapur
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:14 AM IST
India must break out of the cycle where states escape their responsibilities and the Centre then pushes in, accumulating more power in the process. Let states take ownership of state subjects
READ FULL STORY
Close
given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
given vaccine hesitancy, should we shift focus to districts with a worrying number of cases? Has this been thought about? If it has, I’d like to know why it was considered inadvisable (Sakib Ali /Hindustan Times)
opinion

India’s vaccine strategy needs transparency

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:15 AM IST
This is a matter on which I would expect a carefully thought-out, if not also confident, opinion. Moreover, it needs to be widely known. Silence feels like irresponsibility
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the pandemic, many were given a very short period of training on how to handle the deadly virus and its aftermath (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
During the pandemic, many were given a very short period of training on how to handle the deadly virus and its aftermath (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Incentivise health workers on the ground

By Lalita Panicker
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Even if the remuneration is called an honorarium rather than a salary, state governments must now consider providing Asha workers with the job security that other medical professionals get
READ FULL STORY
Close
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The shift is undoubtedly shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, which demonstrated that a health shock can wreck the economy (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Health breaks into the economic mainstream

By Anurag Kumar
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:15 AM IST
Health policy and government spending have often prioritised cure, and had a disproportionate focus on secondary and tertiary care. An economic lens of effi- ciency can further push the preventive, promotive, and primary care components
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP