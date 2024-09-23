Securing the health, well-being of people

The sixth anniversary of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is a moment of immense pride and reflection. Launched in September 2018 under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, AB-PMJAY has grown to become one of the largest health care initiatives in the world. It represents the government’s commitment to providing equitable health care access for all citizens, especially the most vulnerable. The success of Ayushman Bharat thus far reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration between the government, health care providers, and the people (Photo by Yogendra Kumar/Hindustan Times) (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

This scheme has touched millions of lives, offering hope, healing, and, in many cases, life-saving treatment. AB-PMJAY’s journey has been a testament to what can be achieved when a nation comes together with the shared goal of improving the health and well-being of its people.

The core mission of Ayushman Bharat is simple but profound: To ensure that no Indian is denied health care because of their financial status. With an annual coverage of ₹5 lakh per family to cover secondary and tertiary hospital care, AB-PMJAY has provided the means for economically disadvantaged families to receive quality medical care at some of the best hospitals in the country, free of cost.

The recent decision to expand its benefits to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status, is a nuanced step to account for the changing demographic situation in our country. As of today, more than 55 crore people are eligible for health care services under the scheme, and over 7.5 crore treatments worth over ₹1 lakh crore have been successfully provided. Families that were once pushed into poverty due to catastrophic health expenses now have a financial shield that protects them from such crises. Testimonials from beneficiaries — from farmers to daily wage labourers — describe how the scheme saved them from financial ruin. In this sense, Ayushman Bharat has indeed delivered on its promise.

The scheme’s scope is comprehensive, covering over 1,900 medical procedures, from complex surgeries like heart bypasses and joint replacements to treatments for diseases like cancer and kidney ailments. One of the hallmarks of AB-PMJAY has been its ability to create a robust network of health care providers. Today, more than 29,000 hospitals across India, including over 13,000 private hospitals, are empanelled under the scheme. This network spans rural and urban areas alike, ensuring that even those living in the most remote parts of the country can access quality health care services. The unique portability feature of the scheme has ensured that beneficiaries can avail treatment in hospitals across the country.

This vast network is supported by a robust IT infrastructure that ensures transparency, efficiency, and speed in claim settlements. The implementation of Aadhaar-based biometric verification and paperless claim processing has drastically reduced fraud and inefficiency, which are often challenges in such large-scale public welfare schemes.

The success of Ayushman Bharat has also catalysed improvements in other parts of the health care ecosystem. The scheme’s emphasis on quality health care has pushed public and private hospitals to upgrade their infrastructure and services. Additionally, it has fostered an environment of healthy competition, encouraging providers to enhance patient care.

Alongside AB-PMJAY, the government has also been working to strengthen primary health care services through the creation of Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM). These health care centres are focused on preventive health care, aiming to reduce the overall burden of disease in the population. So far, over 1.73 lakh AAMs have been established, providing free screening, diagnostics, and medicines for common ailments and chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer.

These centres are at the heart of our effort to move toward a more comprehensive and holistic health care model. By promoting wellness and early diagnosis, we hope to reduce the need for hospitalisation and make health care more sustainable in the long run.

As we celebrate Ayushman Bharat’s achievements, we must also acknowledge the challenges ahead. The scale of the scheme is enormous, and with that comes the responsibility to continually adapt, refine, and improve it. We are constantly working to expand the reach of the scheme, ensure timely payments to hospitals, and enhance the quality of care provided to every beneficiary.

Going forward, we will continue to strengthen Ayushman Bharat, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of India’s journey towards holistic, affordable and quality health care. The government is committed to expanding the list of treatments covered under the scheme, further increasing the number of empanelled hospitals, and continuing to build on the success of the AAMs.

As the Union health minister, I firmly believe that the health of a nation is the foundation of its prosperity. A healthy population is better equipped to contribute to the country’s growth, productivity, and innovation. Ayushman Bharat is central to this vision of a healthier, stronger and Viksit Bharat.

The success of the scheme thus far reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration between the government, health care providers, and the people. On AB-PMJAY’s sixth anniversary, let us reaffirm our dedication to creating a health care system that is inclusive, accessible, and compassionate. Together, we will continue to build a healthier India for generations to come.

Jagat Prakash Nadda is Union minister for health and family welfare. The views expressed are personal