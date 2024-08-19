Seeding farm growth in climate-crisis era

Agricultural development and farmer welfare are among the top priorities for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. It is our resolve to bring joy and prosperity to the lives of food-givers, who are the architects of our sustenance. We have formed a six-point strategy to help increase the incomes of farmers. Augmenting production, reducing the cost of farm production, providing fair prices for products, appropriate financial assistance in the event of natural disasters, crop diversification, and promoting organic farming are the key aspects of this vision. The most important factor in increasing production and reducing costs is good seeds to boost production in water-scarce regions and in adverse weather conditions. To this end, Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi has dedicated 109 new varieties of such seeds to farmers and the nation.

The agricultural landscape has evolved rapidly over the last 10 years. The challenge now is to boost production amid pressing issues such as the climate crisis and environmental imbalance. To tackle this, we will develop 1,500 new varieties of climate-friendly crops in the next five years. At this moment, only science can help determine the well-being of farmers. I’m proud of our agricultural scientists who are developing climate-friendly varieties of farm produce. Their innovations can indeed ensure the welfare of farmers.

As a farmer myself, I understand first-hand how important good seeds are. There will be an unprecedented increase in production if the seeds are good and suitable to the nature of the soil and weather of a region. PM Modi understood this and guided us to work with a broader vision in this direction. Diversity is the specialty of agriculture in India. Here, farming evolves after every short distance. For instance, farming in the plains is different from that in the hills and mountains. We have released the new varieties of seeds keeping all these differences and variations in mind. Of the 109 varieties, 69 are for regular farming, and 40 are for horticulture. The government is determined to promote healthy food and make India a global nutrition hub.

It is our resolve to ensure that the assessment of farmers’ hard work is done properly and they get a fair price for their crops. For this, we are purchasing their produce at the minimum support price (MSP). Along with increasing production, India is also concerned about ensuring that agricultural production is safe for our health as well as our soil. Today, the country is witnessing a new green revolution. Our food providers are also becoming energy providers and fuel providers. Sectors such as animal husbandry, beekeeping, medicinal farming and flowers and fruit farming are also being strengthened along with regular agriculture.

Previous governments never prioritised agriculture and farmers, whereas the farming sector has made unprecedented progress under the leadership of PM Modi. In 2013-14, the budget for the ministry of agriculture was ₹27,663 crore, while in 2024-25, it increased to ₹1,32,470 crore. This budgetary allocation is just for the agriculture department. There is a separate budget for other areas of agriculture and fertiliser subsidies. The government provides urea and diammonium phosphate (DAP) to farmers at cheaper rates. It gives farmers a subsidy of about ₹2,100 on urea, and ₹1,083 subsidy on one bag of DAP. Farmers have become self-reliant and empowered through the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. The Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana provides a huge insurance cover in the event of crop losses.

The Modi government has strived to take decisions, from seeds to providing a market, to empower farmers, to reduce their problems and increase their profits. In this direction, we are developing agriculture infrastructure through an Agriculture Infrastructure Fund of ₹1 lakh crores. More than 700 Krishi Vigyan Kendras are connecting farmers with science. Through the NAMO Drone Didi Scheme, women from faraway places are also being connected with technology. Through Krishi Sakhis, we have trained 35,000 agriculture personnel in the first phase.

PM Modi envisions making India self-reliant in agriculture, and we are working strategically in that direction. In the next five years, we will create 100 export-oriented horticulture clusters at a cost of ₹18,000 crore. More than 1,500 farmer markets will be integrated to improve access for farmers. Simultaneously, we are also starting the ₹6,800-crore Oilseeds Mission. The government is also working towards creating vegetable production clusters. This will help small farmers enter new markets and get better prices for their produce. We have also resolved that among pulses, the entire procurement of tur, urad, and masoor dal will be done on MSP.

In the Yajurveda, there is a verse that says, “annanaam pataye namah, kshetraanaam pataye namah”, which means, “We bow before the producers of grains and the custodians of farms.” It is also mentioned in Krishi Parashar that “food is life, food is strength, and food is the means for all needs”. The existence of our country is incomplete without farmers, which is why farmers have been revered even in our ancient scriptures. In our culture and tradition, service towards farmers is equivalent to worshipping God. Today, India and our agriculture sector are moving forward steadfastly in line with the Prime Minister’s long-term, all-round, all-encompassing, inclusive, and holistic vision for development.

I have faith that our farmer brothers and sisters will also become self-reliant and prosperous in this golden age of independent India (Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal). And our country’s granaries will continue to fill with affluence and prosperity.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the Union minister for agriculture and farmers’ welfare. The views expressed are personal