What it takes to build a lasting university brand

At the heart of every institution lies a profound responsibility — to shape minds and the futures of generations. A university brand is not merely a logo and a tagline on a brochure. It is about crafting a legacy, creating a sense of belonging, and instilling a culture of excellence. It is a promise to a multitude of stakeholders. Students and parents prioritise career outcomes. Faculty need an environment that fosters intellectual freedom and research opportunities while staff seek a workplace that values their contributions. Recruiters seek graduates with the right skill set. Donors and grant-makers need reassurance that their resources are being used efficiently and effectively to create positive change.

A strong university brand speaks to the specific needs and aspirations of all these stakeholders. “You can trust us with your future” is what it tells students and their parents. “You can trust us with your resources,” it tells its donors. “You can trust us with your time, talent and future,” it tells its faculty, staff and recruiters.

These are not empty promises. So, building a strong university must start by defining “Who are we?” And this goes beyond brick-and-mortar facilities and historical anecdotes. A strong university brand is built on the very essence of the institution, its core values and the educational philosophy that guides it. Is the university a bastion of rigorous liberal arts, or does it champion professional specialisation? Does it prioritise ground-breaking research or immersive experiential learning? The brand clearly articulates the tenets on which the university has built its reputation.

Both students and faculty need a guarantee of quality education. A valued brand ensures that the university has passionate educators who are leaders in their fields, actively engaged in research and committed to nurturing young minds. There is evidence of strong peer-reviewed research outputs that demonstrate the institution’s intellectual rigour and its contribution to global knowledge. Beyond these metrics, it ensures a relentless pursuit of academic excellence fostering a culture of inquiry and discovery that benefits all stakeholders.

A university brand must also reflect the outcomes it generates. What kind of graduates does it produce? Are they critical thinkers, adaptable and well-rounded individuals equipped to tackle the challenges of the 21st century? Do they possess the communication skills and global perspective coveted by employers? Measuring and highlighting successful alumni careers, post-graduation fellowships and innovative student initiatives become testaments to the institution’s transformative effect.

Universities have a responsibility to be inclusive and equitable. The opportunities are endless: Commitments of merit and need-based scholarship programmes catering to learners from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, investment in accessibility that promises a safe, nurturing environment — ranging from infrastructure for different mobilities, assistive technologies addressing diverse learning styles and needs, tailored tutoring, counselling services and even peer support networks.

The truth is prioritising all of these opportunities plays an important role in building the brand. Building a university on these standards with the promise of a learning environment rich in diverse perspectives only strengthens the institutional identity.

Trust in a university brand extends beyond the present. Students and parents want to know that their investment is secure and that the institution they choose will be a force for good for years to come. A sound financial footing, strategic planning and a commitment to continuous improvement demonstrate the university’s long-term vision. Alumni, too, want to be associated with a brand that continues to break new ground and uphold its values. A flourishing alumni network speaks volumes about the enduring impact that the university has on the lives of its students.

Ashoka University, for example, recognises the increasing need for interdisciplinary learning so it is actively fostering collaborations across departments and centres, encouraging students to tackle complex problems through diverse lenses. This commitment to continuous improvement ensures that the brand remains relevant and attractive to future generations. It also wants to build a community of leaders who can foster excellence across all walks of life — from the corporate sector to academia to the social sector and the creative arts.

Rankings and accolades hold value, but a university brand cannot solely rely on external validation. Success also lies in showcasing a unique learning environment that empowers students to become lifelong learners and responsible citizens.

Universities have a wealth of stories waiting to be told. The narrative of passionate faculty members inspiring the next generation of thinkers, the journey of a student from shy freshman to confident leader, and the pioneering research that tackles a global challenge — these are the lifeblood of a university brand.

By proactively crafting a compelling narrative and then actively sharing these stories through various platforms, universities can connect with diverse audiences, fostering trust and a sense of community. These stories become living endorsements, showcasing the unique value proposition a university offers.

Ultimately, a strong university brand is an embodiment of the pledges made to all its stakeholders. It includes the promise of quality education to students, the assurance offered to parents, the vision shared with faculty and staff, the value proposition presented to recruiters, the legacy it offers to alumni and the commitment demonstrated to donors.

Universities with well-defined brands become magnets for talent, catalysts for innovation, and beacons of hope for a better future.

Pramath Raj Sinha is founder and trustee at Ashoka University. He is also the founder andmanaging director of the 9.9 Group. The views expressed are personal