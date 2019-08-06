Pune sports tracker: City’s Riya Habbu fails to cross final hurdle in Guwahati

pune

Aug 06, 2019

City’s Riya Habbu lost 14-21, 12-21 to Mansi Singh in the under-17 final at the Yonex-Sunrise All India Sub Junior (U-15 and U-17) ranking badminton tournament in Guwahati, on Sunday. Second seeded Mansi beat Riya in 32 minutes.

Riya knocked out top seeded Taneesha Singh 21-19, 21-6 in the first round. The under-17 girls singles district champion trains at Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy (NKBA). She won the first Under-19 Girls Singles State Selection recently which was held at Nagpur. Last year, Riya won triple crown in the under-15 category in the Israel Youth International event.

Riya’s fight to final

Final: Lost to Mansi Singh 21-14, 21-12

Semi-final: beats Pranavi N 21-9, 21-15

Quarterfinal: beats Devika Sihag 21-9, 21-15

Round 3: beats Deepta S 21-18, 21-9

Round 2: beats Sneha Rajwar 22-20, 21-6

Round 1: beats Taneesha Singh 21-19, 21-6

Srujan Super Cup from August 11

At least 2,000 athletes will take part in two sports disciplines at the inaugural Srujan Super Cup 2019 beginning August 11. The three-week tournament will witness action in “Slum football”, ‘Basketball camp for slum children” and “Run for a Cause”. The tournament aims to bridge the gap between urban and rural areas via sports. The football event will be played at SSPMS ground, basketball at Deccan Gymkhana and the run will be start and end at Pune police ground, Shivajinagar after covering Bremen Circle roundabout. The inaugural and closing ceremony will be held at Pune police ground. The tournament is an initiative of Rohit Pawar, CEO, Baramati Agro Limited. The run will be held under sections — the 10K Open (men and women), 5K and 3K family walk. All sections would carry cash awards for first three places and participants will receive a participating medal and certificate. Slum football is 7-a-side knock-out tournament. The entry fee from the run would be donated towards education of rural students. Shortlisted players from football tournament will be provided educational-cum-sports scholarship. The football event includes open knockout club tournament (men and women) played among 64 teams affiliated to Pune District Football Association (PDFA) and college (men/ women). Basketball contest will cover colleges and schools (boys and girls) and played under Poona District Basketball Association. Contact 8600020913/ 8600020915 for details.

Under-13 state selection badminton tournament from August 7

Under-10 winners Yash Sinha (Thane) and Darshita Rajguru (Nashik) are top seeds for the under-13 and under-10 contests at the Yonex Sunrise Maharashtra second under-13 state selection badminton tournament beginning at Modern Sports Complex, Shivajinagar, from Wednesday. Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association (PDMBA) and Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) are the event organisers. At least 430 players have registered for the event played in singles/doubles in u-13 and u-10 boys and girls categories. Among under-13 category, top billing is given to Yashraj Kadam of Pune and Raksha Kandasamy of Borivali. Final of the tournament is scheduled on August 11. Aniruddha Joshi is tournament referee and Sameer Bhagwat is secretary.

Naman Tanwar. ( HT PHOTO )

CWG bronze medallist boxer gets sponsor

Naman Tanwar, Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2018 bronze medallist, has received sponsor with city-based Morde Foods Private Limited coming on board through sports NGO Lakshya. The 20-year-old aims to represent the country under the 91-kg heavyweight category in Tokyo 2020 Olympics. “I am grateful to Morde Foods and Lakshya for their support,” said Tanwar. Bhiwani (Haryana)-based boxer had a promising start to his international career after winning gold medal in Galym Zharylgapov boxing tournament, Kazakhstan in 2017. Tanwar also won bronze in International Boxing Association (AIBA) Youth World Boxing Championship in Russia, 2016.

Infosys win corporate table tennis tournament

Infosys lifts trophy at the corporate table tennis tournament organised by Puneri Paltan – Ultimate table tennis league franchise at EKAM table tennis Academy, Rahatani. The final was conducted at Westend mall, Aundh on Friday where Infosys defeated HSBC 3-0. In the semi-finals, Infosys overcome Cognizant 3-2 and HSBC beat Mphasis 3-0.

