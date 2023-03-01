10 best earbuds to consider in 2023: A complete guide

Earbuds are a hands-free and hassle-free way to enjoying music and conversation.

From the busy city streets to the quiet solitude of a countryside walk, earbuds have become a ubiquitous companions, bringing joy and entertainment to all who use them. These tiny instruments have revolutionised how we listen to music, delivering crisp and clear audio directly to the ear. The invention of earbuds is a tale of convenience and comfort in the face of advancing technology. It is an example of the inventive human spirit. In some high-end models, the sound is unparalleled, where music dances on your eardrums, and every beat is felt in your soul…! This article lists the best quality earbuds, detailing individual features and prices. You can pick the one that best suits your needs. 1. Ptron Pride Lite HBE - B08SF85H45 This inexpensive model has all the minimum requirements of an earbud. It has a high bass characteristic, which means that low-frequency sound like drum beats have been given an enhanced effect. This gives a better sound quality. With a mike included, you can make and receive phone calls, putting the recorded music you were listening to on hold. Specifications Brand: Ptron Model: pride - Lite Design: In-ear Cord Length: 1.2 meters Color: Available in 3 colors

Pros Cons 1.2 meter cord Not Rugged Inexpensive

2. Portronics Ear 1 - B09DVG6N67 Having metal earbuds connected with nylon braided wire, this model is sweat-free and fit for outdoor use. It can be connected to Laptops and MP3 players. The passive noise cancellation feature allows you to enjoy listening to music even in noisy environments. Specifications Brand: Portronics Model: Ear 1 Design: In-ear Cord Length: 1.2 meters Color: White

Pros Cons 1.2 meter cord Not Rugged Affordable

3. JBL C200 SI Premium - B07DFW3MDD Angled earbud design for a comfortable fit, Grey metallic finish color, and gold plated connector, this wired earbud with a 1.2-meter cord, has both aesthetics and technology to show. A single multi-function remote button makes it compatible with Android devices and Google Assistant. Its pure bass output gives high-quality music. The noise-canceling mic allows a distortion-free audio recording. You could use it with a Laptop, Tablet, mobile phone, or a music player. The brand has service centers all over India, which is a major advantage. It is a great value for money and among the best earbuds you can get. Specifications Brand: JBL Model: C 200 SI Design: In-ear angled earbuds Cord Length: 1.2 meters Colour: Grey

Pros Cons Service Centers throughout India Value for money

4. Boat Bassheads 152 - B07KY3K2YG In a choice of five stunning colors, and connected with rubber/ silicone tangle free cable, this model gives above average sound quality. With angular earbuds and a trendy look, it comes with 3 pairs of extra buds and a pair of ear fins. It is designed for durability and suits people whose handling would be rough. Added to this, it has a gold plated angled jack. Specifications Brand: boAt Model: Bassheads 152 Design : In ear angled earbuds Cord : Tangle free rubber silicon cord. Colour : Choice of five colors

Pros Cons Tangle free cord Universal single button does not control volume 1 Year warranty

5. Joysico sports Headphones - B097965B6RY Normal earbuds slip out during exercising or jogging. It is a case of annoyance. This model overcomes this problem through a special earbud design with different materials. It is suited for women and children with smaller ear canals. The bud is a comfortable snug fit, canceling out the background noise to a large extent. This noise could be pretty irritating when listening to music at a low volume in a noisy environment. It can also be worn under a helmet during cycling. The music and phone conversations are clear. It is among the best earbuds in India. Specifications Brand: Joysico Model: YS1 - Red Design: In-ear angled Cord length: 1.3 meters Color: Red

Pros Cons Can be used during jogging, gym workouts, and cycling Expensive due to special design. Rugged

6. Ptron bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 - B08519YC6H Supplied in an attractive charging case with a % charged display, this in-ear, Bluetooth wireless model does away with those tangling cables associated with their wired counterparts. With batteries in the bud, it gives up to 4 hours of playback time on a full charge. It is water and sweat resistant. Gives fairly good sound quality, and is intended for light use. The competitive price is an attraction. Specifications Brand: Ptron Model: Bassbud Plus Design: In-ear Mic: Omni- directional Color: Choice of 3 colors

Pros Cons Choice of 3 striking colors Short Bluetooth distance range 1 Year warranty

7. boAT Airdopes 141 - B09N3XM25F Built for a long playing time, this Bluetooth wireless model gives an exceptional 72 hrs of playing time on a full charge. You could even use the earbuds for 75 mins on a 5 mins charge time, during an emergency. With an attractive cyan cider color, the voice and music quality is above average. A type C cable is supplied with the charging case. Specifications Brand: boAT Model: Airdopes 141 Special feature: Waterproof Color: Cyan cider

Pros Cons Long playing time. Some connectivity issues with Bluetooth 1-year warranty

8. Amazon Basics Bluetooth 5.0 - BOB8Z2PPHF This sleek blue-colored in-ear Bluetooth earbud is water and sweat resistant, and fit for outdoor use. With 38 hours of playtime on a full charge, touch controls to play, pause, and take calls, and compatibility with any Android and IOS device, it has all the features you could ask for from an earbud. You could even charge it for 10 mins and have a playtime of 70 mins in an emergency. It is among the best wireless earbuds in India. Specifications Brand: Amazon Basics Model: ABBTWS1002 BLUE Special feature: Water and sweat resistant Color: Blue

Pros Cons Long playing time. Low Bluetooth range Water and sweat resistant

9. CrossBeats Torq Bluetooth - B088PBRWGL Noise-canceling features in all 4 mics in the buds, deliver a crystal clear voice to the receiver during phone calls. High background noise is cut off, and you need not shout when the irritating ambient noise is high. The 3D surround sound is exceptional when listening to music. The auto music detection feature stops playing a song when one of the buds is removed from the ear. This model is also designed for use during exercise. With very low latency, it gives an immersive gaming experience. In addition to 72 hours of playtime on a full charge, and a good Bluetooth distance, it is among the best earbuds brands in its class. Specifications Brand: Crossbeats Model: Torq Special feature: Auto music detection Color: Black

Pros Cons Long playing time. Warranty not clear 3D surround sound

10. Apple Airpods Pro ( 2nd Generation) Like all Apple products, this is a cut above the rest. It is expensive and has features like an inward-facing microphone and skin detection, making this unique product. When coupled to an Apple device, you will experience the difference in voice, music, and other features incorporating the latest technology. In short, it is truly a high-tech device. It has the best earbuds sound quality. Specifications Brand: Apple Model: Airpods Pro ( 2nd Generation) Special feature: Inward-facing mike and skin detection. Color: white

Pros Cons Inward-facing mike and skin detection Less Playback time compared to others Great sound and clear voice during calls

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Ptron Pride lite HBE Inexpensive 1.2 metre cord Choice of 3 colors Portroninics Ear 1 Sweat free ear buds Nylon braided wire Out door use JBL C200SI Premium Comfort fit buds Metalic finish 1.2 metre cord boat Bassheads 152 Trendy look Durable 1 Year warranty Jaysico sports headphones For Jogging gym workouts 1.3 metre cable Can be worn under helmet Ptron wireless Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Omni directional mic Choice of 3 colors 1 Year warranty boat airdropes 141 Cyan cider dual color 72 hours play time 1 Year warranty Amazon basics Bluetooth 5.0 Water and sweat resistant 38 hours play time Spare ear tips provided Crossbeats Torq Bluetooth Can use during exercising 3D surround sound 4 mic noise canceling Apple Airpods Pro 2nd generation Best in Technology Great sound Inward facing mike and skin detection