Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
10 best earbuds to consider in 2023: A complete guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 01, 2023 13:08 IST
Summary:

This article talks about some of the best earbuds in the markets today. It will help you to choose the item most suitable for your lifestyle. It's time to get that cheer back into your life.

Earbuds are a hands-free and hassle-free way to enjoying music and conversation.

From the busy city streets to the quiet solitude of a countryside walk, earbuds have become a ubiquitous companions, bringing joy and entertainment to all who use them. These tiny instruments have revolutionised how we listen to music, delivering crisp and clear audio directly to the ear. The invention of earbuds is a tale of convenience and comfort in the face of advancing technology. It is an example of the inventive human spirit. In some high-end models, the sound is unparalleled, where music dances on your eardrums, and every beat is felt in your soul…! This article lists the best quality earbuds, detailing individual features and prices. You can pick the one that best suits your needs.

1. Ptron Pride Lite HBE - B08SF85H45

This inexpensive model has all the minimum requirements of an earbud. It has a high bass characteristic, which means that low-frequency sound like drum beats have been given an enhanced effect. This gives a better sound quality. With a mike included, you can make and receive phone calls, putting the recorded music you were listening to on hold.

Specifications

Brand: Ptron

Model: pride - Lite

Design: In-ear

Cord Length: 1.2 meters

Color: Available in 3 colors

ProsCons
1.2 meter cordNot Rugged
Inexpensive 
cellpic 78% off
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (Black)
3.6 (58,221)
3.6 (58,221)
78% off
199 899
Buy now

2. Portronics Ear 1 - B09DVG6N67

Having metal earbuds connected with nylon braided wire, this model is sweat-free and fit for outdoor use. It can be connected to Laptops and MP3 players. The passive noise cancellation feature allows you to enjoy listening to music even in noisy environments.

Specifications

Brand: Portronics

Model: Ear 1

Design: In-ear

Cord Length: 1.2 meters

Color: White

ProsCons
1.2 meter cordNot Rugged
Affordable 
cellpic 43% off
Portronics Ear 1 in-Ear Wired Earphones Crystal Clear Sound with Mic. I Metal Earbuds, TPE + Nylon Braided Wire(White)
3.8 (266)
3.8 (266)
43% off
339 599
Buy now

3. JBL C200 SI Premium - B07DFW3MDD

Angled earbud design for a comfortable fit, Grey metallic finish color, and gold plated connector, this wired earbud with a 1.2-meter cord, has both aesthetics and technology to show. A single multi-function remote button makes it compatible with Android devices and Google Assistant. Its pure bass output gives high-quality music. The noise-canceling mic allows a distortion-free audio recording. You could use it with a Laptop, Tablet, mobile phone, or a music player. The brand has service centers all over India, which is a major advantage. It is a great value for money and among the best earbuds you can get.

Specifications

Brand: JBL

Model: C 200 SI

Design: In-ear angled earbuds

Cord Length: 1.2 meters

Colour: Grey

ProsCons
Service Centers throughout India 
Value for money 
cellpic 49% off
JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray)
4.1 (54,187)
4.1 (54,187)
49% off
769 1,499
Buy now

4. Boat Bassheads 152 - B07KY3K2YG

In a choice of five stunning colors, and connected with rubber/ silicone tangle free cable, this model gives above average sound quality. With angular earbuds and a trendy look, it comes with 3 pairs of extra buds and a pair of ear fins. It is designed for durability and suits people whose handling would be rough. Added to this, it has a gold plated angled jack.

Specifications

Brand: boAt

Model: Bassheads 152

Design : In ear angled earbuds

Cord : Tangle free rubber silicon cord.

Colour : Choice of five colors

ProsCons
Tangle free cordUniversal single button does not control volume
1 Year warranty 
cellpic
boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Jazzy Blue)
4.1 (93,050)
4.1 (93,050)
Get Price

5. Joysico sports Headphones - B097965B6RY

Normal earbuds slip out during exercising or jogging. It is a case of annoyance. This model overcomes this problem through a special earbud design with different materials. It is suited for women and children with smaller ear canals. The bud is a comfortable snug fit, canceling out the background noise to a large extent. This noise could be pretty irritating when listening to music at a low volume in a noisy environment. It can also be worn under a helmet during cycling. The music and phone conversations are clear. It is among the best earbuds in India.

Specifications

Brand: Joysico

Model: YS1 - Red

Design: In-ear angled

Cord length: 1.3 meters

Color: Red

ProsCons
Can be used during jogging, gym workouts, and cyclingExpensive due to special design.
Rugged 
cellpic 31% off
Joysico Sports Headphones Wired Over Ear In-ear Earbuds for Kids Women Small Ears, Earhook Earphones for Running Workout Exercise Jogging, Ear Buds with Microphone and Volume for Cell Phones MP3 Red
4.3 (605)
4.3 (605)
31% off
3,385 4,909
Buy now

6. Ptron bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 - B08519YC6H

Supplied in an attractive charging case with a % charged display, this in-ear, Bluetooth wireless model does away with those tangling cables associated with their wired counterparts. With batteries in the bud, it gives up to 4 hours of playback time on a full charge. It is water and sweat resistant. Gives fairly good sound quality, and is intended for light use. The competitive price is an attraction.

Specifications

Brand: Ptron

Model: Bassbud Plus

Design: In-ear

Mic: Omni- directional

Color: Choice of 3 colors

ProsCons
Choice of 3 striking colorsShort Bluetooth distance range
1 Year warranty 
cellpic 72% off
PTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 in Ear Earbuds, Deep Bass, IPX4 Water/Sweat Resistant, Passive Noise Canceling, Digital Display Case & with Mic (Black)
3.6 (28,059)
3.6 (28,059)
72% off
699 2,499
Buy now

7. boAT Airdopes 141 - B09N3XM25F

Built for a long playing time, this Bluetooth wireless model gives an exceptional 72 hrs of playing time on a full charge. You could even use the earbuds for 75 mins on a 5 mins charge time, during an emergency. With an attractive cyan cider color, the voice and music quality is above average. A type C cable is supplied with the charging case.

Specifications

Brand: boAT

Model: Airdopes 141

Special feature: Waterproof

Color: Cyan cider

ProsCons
Long playing time.Some connectivity issues with Bluetooth
1-year warranty 
cellpic 71% off
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, IPX4 Water Resistance, ENx Tech, IWP, Smooth Touch Controls(Cyan Cider)
3.9 (147,475)
3.9 (147,475)
71% off
1,299 4,490
Buy now

8. Amazon Basics Bluetooth 5.0 - BOB8Z2PPHF

This sleek blue-colored in-ear Bluetooth earbud is water and sweat resistant, and fit for outdoor use. With 38 hours of playtime on a full charge, touch controls to play, pause, and take calls, and compatibility with any Android and IOS device, it has all the features you could ask for from an earbud. You could even charge it for 10 mins and have a playtime of 70 mins in an emergency. It is among the best wireless earbuds in India.

Specifications

Brand: Amazon Basics

Model: ABBTWS1002 BLUE

Special feature: Water and sweat resistant

Color: Blue

ProsCons
Long playing time.Low Bluetooth range
Water and sweat resistant 
cellpic 70% off
AmazonBasics Bluetooth 5.0 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Up to 38 Hours Playtime, IPX-5 Rated, Type-C Charging Case, Touch Controls, Voice Assistant, Optional Single Side Use for Phone Calls, Blue
3.5 (1,197)
3.5 (1,197)
70% off
899 2,999
Buy now

9. CrossBeats Torq Bluetooth - B088PBRWGL

Noise-canceling features in all 4 mics in the buds, deliver a crystal clear voice to the receiver during phone calls. High background noise is cut off, and you need not shout when the irritating ambient noise is high. The 3D surround sound is exceptional when listening to music. The auto music detection feature stops playing a song when one of the buds is removed from the ear. This model is also designed for use during exercise. With very low latency, it gives an immersive gaming experience. In addition to 72 hours of playtime on a full charge, and a good Bluetooth distance, it is among the best earbuds brands in its class.

Specifications

Brand: Crossbeats

Model: Torq

Special feature: Auto music detection

Color: Black

ProsCons
Long playing time.Warranty not clear
3D surround sound 
cellpic 67% off
CrossBeats Torq Bluetooth in-Ear Earbuds, CVC 8th Gen, Music Gaming TWS Earphone, Qualcomm Aptx 72 Hrs Playtime, 3D Surround Sound Effects, Type-C & Wireless Charging, Titanium Drivers, BT 5.3-Black
3.7 (3,851)
3.7 (3,851)
67% off
3,999 11,999
Buy now

10. Apple Airpods Pro ( 2nd Generation)

Like all Apple products, this is a cut above the rest. It is expensive and has features like an inward-facing microphone and skin detection, making this unique product. When coupled to an Apple device, you will experience the difference in voice, music, and other features incorporating the latest technology. In short, it is truly a high-tech device. It has the best earbuds sound quality.

Specifications

Brand: Apple

Model: Airpods Pro ( 2nd Generation)

Special feature: Inward-facing mike and skin detection.

Color: white

ProsCons
Inward-facing mike and skin detectionLess Playback time compared to others
Great sound and clear voice during calls 
cellpic
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​
4.4 (817)
4.4 (817)
26,900
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1 Feature 2Feature 3
Ptron Pride lite HBEInexpensive1.2 metre cordChoice of 3 colors
Portroninics Ear 1Sweat free ear budsNylon braided wire Out door use
JBL C200SI PremiumComfort fit budsMetalic finish1.2 metre cord
boat Bassheads 152Trendy lookDurable1 Year warranty
Jaysico sports headphonesFor Jogging gym workouts1.3 metre cableCan be worn under helmet
Ptron wireless Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Omni directional micChoice of 3 colors1 Year warranty
boat airdropes 141Cyan cider dual color72 hours play time1 Year warranty
Amazon basics Bluetooth 5.0Water and sweat resistant38 hours play timeSpare ear tips provided
Crossbeats Torq BluetoothCan use during exercising3D surround sound4 mic noise canceling
Apple Airpods Pro 2nd generationBest in TechnologyGreat soundInward facing mike and skin detection

Best overall product

Most mobile phone users will be among people who use earbuds. The variety and range on offer are huge to cater to this large segment. It is an onerous task to pick the best overall product. We must appreciate that the selection will be subjective. However, if a choice must be made, my pick would be Sl 5 Joysico Sports Headphones. Though comparatively expensive, it combines ruggedness with good sound and voice quality. Health enthusiasts who have jogging, gym workouts, and cycling in their regimen will find it quite appealing. It is among the best quality earbuds.

Best value for money

Sl 3 JBL C200SI Premium at a suggested retail price of 799/=. It has a convenient cord length of 1.2 meters, and a comfortable fit of angled buds. It is loaded with many useful features. A noise-canceling mic, pure bass high-quality music output, and a single multi-function button all make up for a good user experience. Additionally, you could connect it to a Laptop, Tablet, or mobile phone. With service centers spread all over India, this model can be readily serviced in the event of a fault.

How do we find the perfect earbud

Firstly, you must decide what your needs are and their priority. The choice for a health enthusiast and a music lover will be very different. With this decision made, please browse through this article. You could then make informal inquiries about the chosen model with friends and colleagues at the workplace. User feedback from authentic websites and Youtube will help. It should be appreciated that needs vary depending on individual lifestyle. A very useful feature to one may seem redundant to the other. Like mobile phones, earbuds are also subject to rough handling. Like the cracked glass on a smartphone, you have ripped off wires from the buds. Earbuds are a testament to the power of technology, with the future holding endless possibilities.

Product Price
pTron Pride Lite HBE (High Bass Earphones) in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, 10mm Powerful Driver for Stereo Audio, Noise Cancelling Headset with 1.2m Tangle-Free Cable & 3.5mm Aux - (Black) ₹ 199
Portronics Ear 1 in-Ear Wired Earphones Crystal Clear Sound with Mic. I Metal Earbuds, TPE + Nylon Braided Wire(White) ₹ 339
JBL C200SI, Premium in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic, Signature Sound, One Button Multi-Function Remote, Angled Earbuds for Comfort fit (Gray) ₹ 769
boAt Bassheads 152 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Jazzy Blue)
Joysico Sports Headphones Wired Over Ear In-ear Earbuds for Kids Women Small Ears, Earhook Earphones for Running Workout Exercise Jogging, Ear Buds with Microphone and Volume for Cell Phones MP3 Red ₹ 3,385
PTron Bassbuds Plus True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 in Ear Earbuds, Deep Bass, IPX4 Water/Sweat Resistant, Passive Noise Canceling, Digital Display Case & with Mic (Black) ₹ 699
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, IPX4 Water Resistance, ENx Tech, IWP, Smooth Touch Controls(Cyan Cider) ₹ 1,299
AmazonBasics Bluetooth 5.0 Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds, Up to 38 Hours Playtime, IPX-5 Rated, Type-C Charging Case, Touch Controls, Voice Assistant, Optional Single Side Use for Phone Calls, Blue ₹ 899
CrossBeats Torq Bluetooth in-Ear Earbuds, CVC 8th Gen, Music Gaming TWS Earphone, Qualcomm Aptx 72 Hrs Playtime, 3D Surround Sound Effects, Type-C & Wireless Charging, Titanium Drivers, BT 5.3-Black ₹ 3,999
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​ ₹ 26,900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Gadgets
FAQs

I have done a lot of work and placed an order on Amazon. But I don’t know whether I have made the best selection.

My priority is listening to music. Presently I have a pair of headphones, that are rather old. Which model should I buy?

My job entails making very frequent phone calls. Many times this has to be done in noisy surroundings. Which is the best model to buy?

What about warranties? They don't seem to be clear for many of the models.

