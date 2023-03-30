10 best kitchen mixer grinders to consider: Buyer's guide

A mixer grinder is an essential home appliance in every kitchen.

Are you tired of spending hours in the kitchen chopping, grinding, and blending ingredients by hand? Do you wish there was an easier and faster way to prepare your favourite recipes? If so, a mixer grinder might just be the perfect kitchen appliance for you. A mixer grinder is a versatile and efficient machine that can handle multiple tasks, from grinding spices to blending smoothies to making dough. With its powerful motor and multiple attachments, a mixer grinder can save you time and energy in the kitchen, allowing you to prepare delicious meals with ease. No matter if you're a professional chef or a busy home cook, a mixer grinder is a must-have tool that can make your life in the kitchen so much easier. Do check out our top 10 picks to bring home in 2023. Product List Bosch Truemixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000-Watt The Bosch Truemixx Pro Mixer Grinder comes with a powerful 1000-Watt motor and unique Stone Pounding Technology. This mixer grinder can grind even the toughest ingredients with ease, giving you the perfect texture and flavour every time. Its sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a joy to use, while its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. No matter if you're a professional chef or a home cook, it is the ultimate kitchen tool for all your grinding, blending, and mixing needs. This mixer grinder boasts a superior finish and durable construction, and the jar locks prevent spills and leaks. Specifications: Brand : Bosch.

Pros Cons Overload guard No additional warranty on the motor Blades made of premium stainless steel.

2. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder, 500-Watt The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder packs a powerful punch in a compact size. It’s sturdy construction and durable components ensure that it can handle even the toughest kitchen tasks with ease. This mixer grinder includes three jars that can blend, chop, grind, crush, emulsify, and make puree extremely effective. It is equipped with vacuum feet to keep the mixer from sliding. Also, it guarantees all of your grinding needs are met without difficulty and is incredibly simple to operate. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj.

Pros Cons Motor overload protector Limited 1-year warranty Three-speed regulation A bit hefty

3. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder features a powerful 750-Watt motor and three stainless steel jars and can handle everything from blending smoothies to grinding spices with ease. Your kitchen will look more elegant because of its solid construction and superior appearance. The Jet Elite's four-speed control knob and unique whipping function allow you to achieve the perfect consistency for any recipe. This mixer grinder also has a strong engine that is ideal for effective and speedy grinding. Specifications: Brand: Butterfly.

Pros Cons Heat Proof jars No additional warranty on the motor Auto switch-off

4. Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt Both a white and blue combo and an entirely black version are available for the Prestige Iris mixer grinder. If you want a powerful mixer with four jars, this is the most economical option. Your affection for it will be solidified by its amazing qualities. Specifications: Brand: Prestige.

300 ML Chutney Jar, 1 L Dry Grinding Jar, 1.5 L Juicer Jar, and 1.5 L Wet Grinding Jar Power Consumption: 750 Watts Material: ABS Plastic

Pros Cons 4 super-efficient blades for fine grinding Small Chutney jar

5. Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt The Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder is our list's most affordable and competitively priced choice for 750-Watt mixer grinders. This type is a wonderful option if you're searching for a high-performance mixer grinder with just one tiny jar. We adore it because of its classic design, strong functionality, and unique features. Specifications: Brand: Philips

Pros Cons Longer warranty with extended warranty available No interlocking system Fine and quick grinding

6. Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt If you're searching for an effective blender with three jars, the Crompton Ameo 750-Watt blender Grinder is a strong option. With its powerful 750-watt Powertron engine and simple-to-clean single-leaf sharp blades, this mixer grinder can quickly grind even the toughest ingredients. If you require more jars, the blender grinder is also offered in a four-jar configuration. The mixer grinder also has a motor vent-X technology for improved air movement, an ergonomic knob, and firm cushion pads. Specifications: Brand: Crompton

Pros Cons Backed with five grinding speeds None so far Fine and quick grinding

7. Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder, 500-Watt If you are searching for a better option, this Lifelong mixer grinder is quite affordable and ideal for everyday use by families of all shapes and sizes. Its build quality is superb, and it uses little power. You will be impressed by the precise, lump-free grinding of this mixer grinder, but you might not enjoy the noise it makes. You should choose this variant if you want a larger chutney jar. Specifications: Brand: Lifelong

500 ML Chutney Jar, 800 ML Dry Or Wet Grinding Jar, 1.25 Litres Liquidizing Jar Power Consumption: 500 Watts Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Anti-skid feet Limited one-year comprehensive warranty Motor overload protector Consumes low power

8. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt This 8. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder offers a host of remarkable features and provides better grinding performance. Its polished blades quickly grind the most challenging components. It has advanced ventilation capabilities and turbo vent technology, which keep the mixer's body cool and stop the ingredients from getting too hot. Specifications: Brand: Preethi

500 ml chutney jar, 1-litre multi-purpose jar, 1.5-litre jar, 1.5 litres 3-in-1 extraction jar, 2.1-litre food processor jar. Power Consumption: 750 Watts Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Powerful Motor Relatively expensive Safety Features Durability

9. Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder, 485-Watts The Atomberg MG1 mixer grinder will be your finest selection if you want to add style to your kitchen. The BLDC motor has a slow mode, and it is supplied with one. The primary selling point of the product is its speed range. Moreover, the device has an intelligent motor that can manage power and conserve energy. Specifications: Brand: Atomberg

500 ml chopper jar, 500 ml chutney jar, 1-litre multi-purpose jar, 1.6-litre liquid jar. Power Consumption: 485 Watts Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Pulse mode Expensive BLDC motor

10. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, 600-Watt Those who enjoy leading healthy lifestyles can consider the Cookwell Bullet mixer grinder. This product can be used to make juice, shakes, and smoothies. You also receive 5 jars and 3 blades for dry and wet grinding in addition to that. It doesn't take up much room in the kitchen and is pretty simple to use. Specifications: Brand: Cookwell

Pros Cons Two shaker bottles Plastic material Transparent containers A bit noisy

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bosch Truemixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000-Watt High-end motor Overload protector Affordable Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder, 500-Watt Rust proof body Elegant design Durable Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt Anti-slip pads Separate blending jar Stylish Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt Versatile jars Sturdy handle Easy-to-use Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt Pulse function Semi Transparent lids Efficient Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt Motor Vent X technology Leak-proof lids with clips Compact Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder, 500-Watt Stainless steel jars Easy grip handle Versatile Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt Multiple jars With juicer Energy-efficient Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder, 485-Watts BLDC motor LED light indicator Multi-functional Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, 600-Watt Best for smoothies and drinks Affordable Powerful

Best overall product The Philips HL7756/750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a top-performing kitchen appliance that can handle a wide range of tasks with ease, making it the best overall product in its category. With its powerful motor and advanced features, this mixer grinder can grind even the toughest ingredients in seconds, giving you the perfect texture and flavour every time. Its three stainless steel jars and specialised blades are designed to handle different tasks, from blending smoothies to grinding spices, making it a versatile tool for any home cook. This grinder also features a user-friendly design with easy-to-use controls and a compact size, making it a great choice for any kitchen. Best value for money The Cookwell Bullet mixer grinder is a compact and versatile kitchen appliance that can handle a wide range of tasks, from grinding spices to blending smoothies to making chutneys. Its unique bullet design and easy-to-use controls make it a great choice for anyone who wants a stylish and user-friendly appliance in their kitchen. It also comes with multiple jars and blades, making it a versatile tool that can handle different tasks with ease. While it may not be the most powerful mixer grinder on the market, it offers excellent value for money and is a great choice for anyone who wants a reliable and versatile appliance in their kitchen. How to find the perfect mixer grinder? Finding the perfect mixer grinder for your needs can be overwhelming with so many options available in the market. Here are some steps to help you find the ideal mixer grinder Determine your usage : Decide on the purpose of the mixer grinder. Do you need it for basic grinding and mixing or heavy-duty grinding? Do you need it for wet grinding, dry grinding, or both? This will help you determine the motor power and the number of jars required.

: Decide on the purpose of the mixer grinder. Do you need it for basic grinding and mixing or heavy-duty grinding? Do you need it for wet grinding, dry grinding, or both? This will help you determine the motor power and the number of jars required. Consider the brand: Look for reputable brands with a good reputation for quality, durability, and after-sales service. Some popular brands for mixer grinders in India are Philips, Preethi, Bajaj, Sujata, Panasonic, and Butterfly.

Look for reputable brands with a good reputation for quality, durability, and after-sales service. Some popular brands for mixer grinders in India are Philips, Preethi, Bajaj, Sujata, Panasonic, and Butterfly. Check the motor power: The motor power determines the efficiency of the mixer grinder. For basic grinding and mixing, a 500-watt motor is sufficient, while heavy-duty grinding requires a 750-watt motor.

The motor power determines the efficiency of the mixer grinder. For basic grinding and mixing, a 500-watt motor is sufficient, while heavy-duty grinding requires a 750-watt motor. Look for safety features: Check for features such as overload protection, locking system, and auto shut-off. These features ensure the safety of the user and the appliance.

Check for features such as overload protection, locking system, and auto shut-off. These features ensure the safety of the user and the appliance. Check the speed settings: A mixer grinder with multiple speed settings is more versatile and can be used for various tasks.

A mixer grinder with multiple speed settings is more versatile and can be used for various tasks. Check the material of jars and blades: The material of the jars and blades should be durable, rust-resistant, and easy to clean. The most widely used items are plastic and stainless steel.

The material of the jars and blades should be durable, rust-resistant, and easy to clean. The most widely used items are plastic and stainless steel. Read reviews: Read online reviews from verified buyers to get an idea about the mixer grinder's performance, durability, and after-sales service.

Read online reviews from verified buyers to get an idea about the mixer grinder's performance, durability, and after-sales service. Warranty: Choose a mixer grinder with a reasonable warranty period to ensure that you can get it repaired or replaced if there are any issues.

Choose a mixer grinder with a reasonable warranty period to ensure that you can get it repaired or replaced if there are any issues. Price: Set a budget for the mixer grinder and choose the one that fits your budget while meeting your requirements. By considering these factors, you can find the perfect mixer grinder that meets your needs and budget.