10 best kitchen mixer grinders to consider: Buyer's guide

What is a mixer grinder?
A mixer grinder is an appliance used for mixing and grinding food ingredients.
Summary:
Are you tired of spending hours in the kitchen chopping, grinding, and blending ingredients by hand? Do you wish there was an easier and faster way to prepare your favourite recipes? If so, a mixer grinder might just be the perfect kitchen appliance for you. A mixer grinder is a versatile and efficient machine that can handle multiple tasks, from grinding spices to blending smoothies to making dough. With its powerful motor and multiple attachments, a mixer grinder can save you time and energy in the kitchen, allowing you to prepare delicious meals with ease. No matter if you're a professional chef or a busy home cook, a mixer grinder is a must-have tool that can make your life in the kitchen so much easier. Do check out our top 10 picks to bring home in 2023.
Product List
The Bosch Truemixx Pro Mixer Grinder comes with a powerful 1000-Watt motor and unique Stone Pounding Technology. This mixer grinder can grind even the toughest ingredients with ease, giving you the perfect texture and flavour every time. Its sleek design and user-friendly controls make it a joy to use, while its durable construction ensures that it will last for years to come. No matter if you're a professional chef or a home cook, it is the ultimate kitchen tool for all your grinding, blending, and mixing needs. This mixer grinder boasts a superior finish and durable construction, and the jar locks prevent spills and leaks.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Overload guard
|No additional warranty on the motor
|Blades made of premium stainless steel.
2. Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder, 500-Watt
The Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder packs a powerful punch in a compact size. It’s sturdy construction and durable components ensure that it can handle even the toughest kitchen tasks with ease. This mixer grinder includes three jars that can blend, chop, grind, crush, emulsify, and make puree extremely effective. It is equipped with vacuum feet to keep the mixer from sliding. Also, it guarantees all of your grinding needs are met without difficulty and is incredibly simple to operate.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Motor overload protector
|Limited 1-year warranty
|Three-speed regulation
|A bit hefty
3. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder features a powerful 750-Watt motor and three stainless steel jars and can handle everything from blending smoothies to grinding spices with ease. Your kitchen will look more elegant because of its solid construction and superior appearance. The Jet Elite's four-speed control knob and unique whipping function allow you to achieve the perfect consistency for any recipe. This mixer grinder also has a strong engine that is ideal for effective and speedy grinding.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Heat Proof jars
|No additional warranty on the motor
|Auto switch-off
4. Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
Both a white and blue combo and an entirely black version are available for the Prestige Iris mixer grinder. If you want a powerful mixer with four jars, this is the most economical option. Your affection for it will be solidified by its amazing qualities.
Specifications:
Material: ABS Plastic
|Pros
|Cons
|4 super-efficient blades for fine grinding
|Small Chutney jar
5. Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
The Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder is our list's most affordable and competitively priced choice for 750-Watt mixer grinders. This type is a wonderful option if you're searching for a high-performance mixer grinder with just one tiny jar. We adore it because of its classic design, strong functionality, and unique features.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Longer warranty with extended warranty available
|No interlocking system
|Fine and quick grinding
6. Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
If you're searching for an effective blender with three jars, the Crompton Ameo 750-Watt blender Grinder is a strong option. With its powerful 750-watt Powertron engine and simple-to-clean single-leaf sharp blades, this mixer grinder can quickly grind even the toughest ingredients.
If you require more jars, the blender grinder is also offered in a four-jar configuration. The mixer grinder also has a motor vent-X technology for improved air movement, an ergonomic knob, and firm cushion pads.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Backed with five grinding speeds
|None so far
|Fine and quick grinding
7. Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder, 500-Watt
If you are searching for a better option, this Lifelong mixer grinder is quite affordable and ideal for everyday use by families of all shapes and sizes. Its build quality is superb, and it uses little power. You will be impressed by the precise, lump-free grinding of this mixer grinder, but you might not enjoy the noise it makes. You should choose this variant if you want a larger chutney jar.
Specifications:
Material: Stainless Steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-skid feet
|Limited one-year comprehensive warranty
|Motor overload protector
|Consumes low power
8. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
This 8. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder offers a host of remarkable features and provides better grinding performance. Its polished blades quickly grind the most challenging components. It has advanced ventilation capabilities and turbo vent technology, which keep the mixer's body cool and stop the ingredients from getting too hot.
Specifications:
Material: Stainless Steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Motor
|Relatively expensive
|Safety Features
|Durability
9. Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder, 485-Watts
The Atomberg MG1 mixer grinder will be your finest selection if you want to add style to your kitchen. The BLDC motor has a slow mode, and it is supplied with one. The primary selling point of the product is its speed range. Moreover, the device has an intelligent motor that can manage power and conserve energy.
Specifications:
Material: Stainless Steel
|Pros
|Cons
|Pulse mode
|Expensive
|BLDC motor
10. Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, 600-Watt
Those who enjoy leading healthy lifestyles can consider the Cookwell Bullet mixer grinder. This product can be used to make juice, shakes, and smoothies. You also receive 5 jars and 3 blades for dry and wet grinding in addition to that. It doesn't take up much room in the kitchen and is pretty simple to use.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Two shaker bottles
|Plastic material
|Transparent containers
|A bit noisy
Top 3 features for you
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Bosch Truemixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000-Watt
|High-end motor
|Overload protector
|Affordable
|Bajaj Rex Mixer Grinder, 500-Watt
|Rust proof body
|Elegant design
|Durable
|Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
|Anti-slip pads
|Separate blending jar
|Stylish
|Prestige Iris Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
|Versatile jars
|Sturdy handle
|Easy-to-use
|Philips HL7756/00 Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
|Pulse function
|Semi Transparent lids
|Efficient
|Crompton Ameo Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
|Motor Vent X technology
|Leak-proof lids with clips
|Compact
|Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder, 500-Watt
|Stainless steel jars
|Easy grip handle
|Versatile
|Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Mixer Grinder, 750-Watt
|Multiple jars
|With juicer
|Energy-efficient
|Atomberg MG1 Mixer Grinder, 485-Watts
|BLDC motor
|LED light indicator
|Multi-functional
|Cookwell Bullet Mixer Grinder, 600-Watt
|Best for smoothies and drinks
|Affordable
|Powerful
Best overall product
The Philips HL7756/750-Watt Mixer Grinder is a top-performing kitchen appliance that can handle a wide range of tasks with ease, making it the best overall product in its category. With its powerful motor and advanced features, this mixer grinder can grind even the toughest ingredients in seconds, giving you the perfect texture and flavour every time. Its three stainless steel jars and specialised blades are designed to handle different tasks, from blending smoothies to grinding spices, making it a versatile tool for any home cook. This grinder also features a user-friendly design with easy-to-use controls and a compact size, making it a great choice for any kitchen.
Best value for money
The Cookwell Bullet mixer grinder is a compact and versatile kitchen appliance that can handle a wide range of tasks, from grinding spices to blending smoothies to making chutneys. Its unique bullet design and easy-to-use controls make it a great choice for anyone who wants a stylish and user-friendly appliance in their kitchen. It also comes with multiple jars and blades, making it a versatile tool that can handle different tasks with ease. While it may not be the most powerful mixer grinder on the market, it offers excellent value for money and is a great choice for anyone who wants a reliable and versatile appliance in their kitchen.
How to find the perfect mixer grinder?
Finding the perfect mixer grinder for your needs can be overwhelming with so many options available in the market. Here are some steps to help you find the ideal mixer grinder
By considering these factors, you can find the perfect mixer grinder that meets your needs and budget.
|Product
|Price
Some important features to consider are motor power, number of jars, jar sizes, type of blades, the material of jars and blades, speed settings, safety features, and warranty.
The motor power depends on the usage. For basic grinding and mixing, a 500-watt motor is sufficient, while heavy-duty grinding requires a 750-watt motor.
It depends on the requirement. A basic mixer grinder usually comes with two jars - one for wet grinding and another for dry grinding. A mixer grinder with three jars is more versatile, and a mixer grinder with four jars is ideal for heavy usage.
Some of the popular brands for mixer grinders in India are Philips, Preethi, Bajaj, Sujata, Panasonic, and Butterfly.