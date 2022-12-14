Story Saved
10 Best portable heaters for your home

  Published on Dec 13, 2022 12:19 IST
The cool winter breezes could be hard to get along with. The best portable heaters, with their compact designs, easy mobility, and quick heating solutions, can help. Read on to learn more about the best portable heaters.

Best Portable Heaters You Can Buy

Winters can be annoying, with the chilled breezes always making you uncomfortable and restless. Portable heaters are an appropriate solution to calm the freezing winds and give your room the heat it requires in the winter months.

Buying the best portable heater can provide you with multiple benefits. Apart from just keeping your room warm and cosy, they come with lavish designs that make them a perfect fit for the interiors. Here is a list of the 10 best portable heaters to help you choose the best heater for your home.

Best portable heaters for you

1. Havells OFR 9 Wave

The Havells heater comes with HD32 grade oil, which makes it durable and one of the best portable heaters. It has three power settings with different wattages that can be adjusted according to your requirement. Furthermore, the heater fan ensures good air distribution, dispersing it equally around the room. The heater also comes with castor wheels that are smooth to move the product anywhere with ease. You can buy Havells OFR 9 Wave at Rs. 8999.

Specifications

• Special Feature: Overheat Protection

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Heating: ‎Up to 200 sq. ft. area

• Output: ‎2400 Watts

• Weight: ‎12600 Grams

ProsCons
Overheat protectionA little heavy in weight
Easy mobilityA little expensive 
3 heating settings 
Durable  
Quick heating 
cellpic
Havells OFR 9 Wave Fin with PTC 2400 Watts Fan Heater (Black)
42% off 9,360 16,245
Buy now

2. Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

The Solimo room heater comes with a 400 RPM copper winded motor, which facilitates quick room heating in cold weather. It gives a wind selection mode where you can select from cool, warm, or hot wind. In addition, it is lightweight and comes with in-built overheating protection. You can buy the Solimo 2000/1000 watts room heater for only Rs. 1029.

Specifications

• Special Feature: Overheat Protection

• Model: SOLRH2019001

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Heating Method: Convection

• Weight: ‎1.15 Kilograms

ProsCons
Overheat protectionSuitable for small rooms only 
Lightweight Should be used with 16a socket only
3 air selection settings 
Quick heating 
Premium quality at an affordable price  
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)
15% off 1,099 1,299
Buy now

3. Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater

The Borosil oil-filled heater ensures quick heating with its 2400 W of power. It comes with a fan that disperses the warm air equally around the room. With its compact design, the product can be installed wherever you need it. It furthermore provides you with a comfortably warm environment with its noiseless operations. You can buy it for Rs. 7899.

Specifications

• Model: ‎BOFR09F11

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Heating Method: Convection

• Weight: ‎10 kg 100 g

ProsCons
Comes with 9 fins Better heating in small spaces 
Easy installationCan fluctuate when maintaining heat consistency
Neat storage 
Quick heating 
Easy mobility  
Noiseless  
cellpic
Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater, 2400 W, Black
50% off 8,007.02 15,990
Buy now

4. Kenvi US Smart Portable Room Heater

The 2000 watts portable heater comes with overheat protection that cuts off the device when it reaches a higher temperature. The product is extremely light in weight and is easily portable. It furthermore comes with a nickel chrome plated mesh grid and reflector with tilting legs. The heater is easy to install by simply plugging it into a socket. You can buy it for just Rs. 699.

Specifications

• Model: ‎‎Bobby-17

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Heating Method: Radiant

• Weight: 0.4 Kilograms

• Output: 90 degrees Celsius

ProsCons
Extremely lightweight Can give oil burning smell and smoke 
Easy installationNot appropriate for big spaces
Neat storage 
Quick heating 
Easy mobility  
cellpic
Kenvi US Smart Portable Room Heater for Travel Portable Room Heater for Home Portable Room Heater For Bedroom || Bobby Double Rod ZD-17
53% off 699 1,499
Buy now

5. Morton Davies Portable Heater

The lightweight heater is a perfect pick for small space heating. It comes with a metal wall outlet that ensures its durability. Furthermore, it is resistant to high temperatures, corrosion, and harmful substances. It also comes with a simplified control facilitated by digital display and control buttons on the front. You can buy it for just Rs. 699.

Specifications

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Heating Method: Convection

• Weight: 300 g

• Best for: Drawing room, children’s room, traveling

ProsCons
Extremely lightweight Can give oil burning smell and smoke 
Easy installationNot appropriate for big spaces
Neat storage 
Quick heating 
Simplified control  
Digital display  
cellpic
MORTON DAVIES PORTABLE HEATER USED IN ROOMS, OFFICES AND DIFFERENT-DIFFERENT DEPARTMENTS.
47% off 799 1,499
Buy now

6.Usha Quartz Room Heater

Usha Quartz Room Heater is most suitable for small spaces. It is designed to ensure low power consumption and quick heating in cool weather. It also comes with a safety tip-over protection that protects against any damage if the heater tilts. Keeping in mind the differing requirement, it provides you with two heating modes that can be adjusted as per your requirement. You can buy it for Rs. 1220.

Specifications

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Model: ‎QH 3002

• Heating Method: Radiant

• Mounting: Table or floor

• Weight: 2 kg 490 g

• Burner: Quartz

• Output: 800 Watts

ProsCons
Lightweight Adequate only for small spaces 
Easy installationHeating rods might get affected 
Neat storage 
Quick heating 
Easy mobility  
Two heating options  
In-built tip-over switch 
Low power consumption 
cellpic
USHA Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection (3002, Ivory, 800 Watts)
26% off 1,249 1,695
Buy now

7. Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room Heater

The 800 watts noiseless heater is ideal for a small space ensuring quick heating during the winter. It comes with two distinct heat settings of 500 watts and 1000 watts. The heater is safe to use as it comes with a dual safety device. The small size of the product also ensures its easy portability. You can buy the Bajaj heater for Rs. 1399.

Specifications

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Model: ‎‎RHX-2

• Heating Method: Convection

• Mounting: Table or floor

• Weight: 1300g

ProsCons
Lightweight Adequate only for small spaces 
Easy installationOverheating can damage rods 
Neat storage 
Quick heating 
Easy mobility  
Two heating options  
Comes with a dual safety device 
cellpic
USHA Quartz Room Heater with Overheating Protection (3002, Ivory, 800 Watts)
26% off 1,249 1,695
Buy now

8. Havells OFR 13

Havells OFR 13 is adequate for even large spaces. It comes with HD320 grade oil which ensures faster heating and better efficiency. Furthermore, the product is equipped with a thermostat that helps control heat and castor wheels for easy movement. The unique finish also makes it look appropriate for homes. You can buy the product for Rs. 10,999.

Specifications

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Best for: Indoors

• Heating Method: Convection

• Weight: 16 kg 400 g

• Mounting: Standing

• Burner: Halogen

ProsCons
Overheat control Expensive 
Easy installationHeavy in weight 
Neat storageOnly suitable for indoors 
Quick heating 
Easy mobility  
Unique finish  
cellpic
Havells OFR 13 Wave Fins with Fan - Beige, 2900 Watts Heater
42% off 11,499 19,825
Buy now

9. Jadenn Heater

The Jadenn Heater is a suitable fit for a small-sized room. The compact design of the product makes it easy to store. The 100% Pure Copper Wire Motor ensures good durability and better efficiency. The plastic body design is shockproof and includes an overheat trip. You can buy it for an affordable price of Rs. 999.

Specifications

• Power Source: Corded Electric

• Best for: Indoors or outdoor

• Heating Method: Convection

• Weight: 990 g

• Mounting: Plug and play

ProsCons
Overheat control Adequate for small spaces 
Easy installationOverheating can damage rods
Neat storageMight give heating smell sometimes 
Quick heating 
Easy mobility  
Affordable  
Shock proof body  
cellpic
JADENN; Simplifying Your Life 1000-2000 Watts Electric Fan Room Heater Convector Blower for Winter With Overheat Protection Copper Winding
60% off 999 2,500
Buy now

10. Crompton Insta Comfort Heater

Adequate for small spaces, the Crompton Insta Comfort Heater comes with two different heat settings that can be adjusted as per your requirements. The small portable size ensures easy movement of the heater. Furthermore, it can be mounted both vertically and horizontally. The overheat protection feature protects you from excess heat. You can buy the Crompton Insta Comfort Heater for just Rs. 1749.

Specifications

• Model: ‎ACGRH- INSTACOMFORT

• Best for: Indoors or outdoor

• Color: Hybrid Cyan

• Weight: 1000 g

• Mounting: Plug and play

ProsCons
Overheat control For small spaces 
Easy installationMight give heating smell sometimes 
Neat storage 
Quick heating 
Two heat setting 
Easy mobility  
cellpic
Crompton Insta Comfort Heater 2000 Watts Heat Convector with Adjustable Thermostats, Hybrid Cyan, Standard (‎ACGRH- INSTACOMFORT)
25% off 1,790 2,400
Buy now

3 Best features

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Havells OFR9 WaveOverheat protectionDurable 3 heat setting
Solimo Room Heater3 air selection settingsQuick heatingLightweight
Borosil Volcano Room Heater9 finsNoiselessMobility
Kenvi US Smart HeaterExtremely light Quick heating Mobility
Morton Davies Portable HeaterLightweightDigital displaySimplified control 
Usha Quartz Room Heater Low power consumptionIn-built tip-over switchTwo heating options 
Bajaj RHX-2 Room HeaterTwo heating options Dual safety device Quick Heating
Havells OFR 13 Overheat controlQuick heatingUnique finish 
Jadenn Heater Durable Affordable Shock proof body 

Best value for money

Crompton Insta Comfort Heater is one of the best portable heaters providing you with the best money value with its exceptional feature. The lightweight of the product ensures its easy portability. In addition, it comes with overheat protection and can be mounted vertically and horizontally. It also offers you two distinct heating options that can be adjusted based on your requirement. The product offers the advantage of the best portable heater at an affordable price of just Rs. 1749.

Best overall portable heater

Havells OFR 9 Wave is one of the best portable heaters that offers you a quick heating process. It comes with grade oil which ensures its high efficiency and durability. Furthermore, castor wheels enable easy mobility of the product. You get the premium quality and all the benefits of the best portable heater at a comparatively affordable price of Rs. 8999.

How to find the best portable heater?

Before finding the best portable heaters, it is indispensable to understand your requirements. You must decide if you want to buy a portable heater for a huge or a small space, which will help you decide the size of the heater you should choose.

Additionally, you must pay close attention to the product's features like power output, overheat protection, and other special features that it provides you. It is crucial to compare and contrast the best portable heater with similar products to make a more informed choice. Lastly, you must check the product's affordability and its value for money.

Price list of all product

ProductsPrice
Havells OFR 9 WaveRs. 8,999
Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room HeaterRs. 1,029
Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room HeaterRs. 7,899
Kenvi US Smart Portable Room HeaterRs. 699
Morton Davies Portable HeaterRs. 699
USHA Quartz Room Heater Rs. 1,220
Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room HeaterRs. 1,399
Havells OFR 13 Rs. 10,999
Jadenn Heater Rs. 999
Crompton Insta Comfort HeaterRs. 1,799

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

