10 Best portable heaters for your home

Best Portable Heaters You Can Buy

Winters can be annoying, with the chilled breezes always making you uncomfortable and restless. Portable heaters are an appropriate solution to calm the freezing winds and give your room the heat it requires in the winter months. Buying the best portable heater can provide you with multiple benefits. Apart from just keeping your room warm and cosy, they come with lavish designs that make them a perfect fit for the interiors. Here is a list of the 10 best portable heaters to help you choose the best heater for your home. Best portable heaters for you 1. Havells OFR 9 Wave The Havells heater comes with HD32 grade oil, which makes it durable and one of the best portable heaters. It has three power settings with different wattages that can be adjusted according to your requirement. Furthermore, the heater fan ensures good air distribution, dispersing it equally around the room. The heater also comes with castor wheels that are smooth to move the product anywhere with ease. You can buy Havells OFR 9 Wave at Rs. 8999. Specifications • Special Feature: Overheat Protection • Power Source: Corded Electric • Heating: ‎Up to 200 sq. ft. area • Output: ‎2400 Watts • Weight: ‎12600 Grams

Pros Cons Overheat protection A little heavy in weight Easy mobility A little expensive 3 heating settings Durable Quick heating

2. Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater The Solimo room heater comes with a 400 RPM copper winded motor, which facilitates quick room heating in cold weather. It gives a wind selection mode where you can select from cool, warm, or hot wind. In addition, it is lightweight and comes with in-built overheating protection. You can buy the Solimo 2000/1000 watts room heater for only Rs. 1029. Specifications • Special Feature: Overheat Protection • Model: SOLRH2019001 • Power Source: Corded Electric • Heating Method: Convection • Weight: ‎1.15 Kilograms

Pros Cons Overheat protection Suitable for small rooms only Lightweight Should be used with 16a socket only 3 air selection settings Quick heating Premium quality at an affordable price

3. Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater The Borosil oil-filled heater ensures quick heating with its 2400 W of power. It comes with a fan that disperses the warm air equally around the room. With its compact design, the product can be installed wherever you need it. It furthermore provides you with a comfortably warm environment with its noiseless operations. You can buy it for Rs. 7899. Specifications • Model: ‎BOFR09F11 • Power Source: Corded Electric • Heating Method: Convection • Weight: ‎10 kg 100 g

Pros Cons Comes with 9 fins Better heating in small spaces Easy installation Can fluctuate when maintaining heat consistency Neat storage Quick heating Easy mobility Noiseless

4. Kenvi US Smart Portable Room Heater The 2000 watts portable heater comes with overheat protection that cuts off the device when it reaches a higher temperature. The product is extremely light in weight and is easily portable. It furthermore comes with a nickel chrome plated mesh grid and reflector with tilting legs. The heater is easy to install by simply plugging it into a socket. You can buy it for just Rs. 699. Specifications • Model: ‎‎Bobby-17 • Power Source: Corded Electric • Heating Method: Radiant • Weight: 0.4 Kilograms • Output: 90 degrees Celsius

Pros Cons Extremely lightweight Can give oil burning smell and smoke Easy installation Not appropriate for big spaces Neat storage Quick heating Easy mobility

5. Morton Davies Portable Heater The lightweight heater is a perfect pick for small space heating. It comes with a metal wall outlet that ensures its durability. Furthermore, it is resistant to high temperatures, corrosion, and harmful substances. It also comes with a simplified control facilitated by digital display and control buttons on the front. You can buy it for just Rs. 699. Specifications • Power Source: Corded Electric • Heating Method: Convection • Weight: 300 g • Best for: Drawing room, children’s room, traveling

Pros Cons Extremely lightweight Can give oil burning smell and smoke Easy installation Not appropriate for big spaces Neat storage Quick heating Simplified control Digital display

6.Usha Quartz Room Heater Usha Quartz Room Heater is most suitable for small spaces. It is designed to ensure low power consumption and quick heating in cool weather. It also comes with a safety tip-over protection that protects against any damage if the heater tilts. Keeping in mind the differing requirement, it provides you with two heating modes that can be adjusted as per your requirement. You can buy it for Rs. 1220. Specifications • Power Source: Corded Electric • Model: ‎QH 3002 • Heating Method: Radiant • Mounting: Table or floor • Weight: 2 kg 490 g • Burner: Quartz • Output: 800 Watts

Pros Cons Lightweight Adequate only for small spaces Easy installation Heating rods might get affected Neat storage Quick heating Easy mobility Two heating options In-built tip-over switch Low power consumption

7. Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room Heater The 800 watts noiseless heater is ideal for a small space ensuring quick heating during the winter. It comes with two distinct heat settings of 500 watts and 1000 watts. The heater is safe to use as it comes with a dual safety device. The small size of the product also ensures its easy portability. You can buy the Bajaj heater for Rs. 1399. Specifications • Power Source: Corded Electric • Model: ‎‎RHX-2 • Heating Method: Convection • Mounting: Table or floor • Weight: 1300g

Pros Cons Lightweight Adequate only for small spaces Easy installation Overheating can damage rods Neat storage Quick heating Easy mobility Two heating options Comes with a dual safety device

8. Havells OFR 13 Havells OFR 13 is adequate for even large spaces. It comes with HD320 grade oil which ensures faster heating and better efficiency. Furthermore, the product is equipped with a thermostat that helps control heat and castor wheels for easy movement. The unique finish also makes it look appropriate for homes. You can buy the product for Rs. 10,999. Specifications • Power Source: Corded Electric • Best for: Indoors • Heating Method: Convection • Weight: 16 kg 400 g • Mounting: Standing • Burner: Halogen

Pros Cons Overheat control Expensive Easy installation Heavy in weight Neat storage Only suitable for indoors Quick heating Easy mobility Unique finish

9. Jadenn Heater The Jadenn Heater is a suitable fit for a small-sized room. The compact design of the product makes it easy to store. The 100% Pure Copper Wire Motor ensures good durability and better efficiency. The plastic body design is shockproof and includes an overheat trip. You can buy it for an affordable price of Rs. 999. Specifications • Power Source: Corded Electric • Best for: Indoors or outdoor • Heating Method: Convection • Weight: 990 g • Mounting: Plug and play

Pros Cons Overheat control Adequate for small spaces Easy installation Overheating can damage rods Neat storage Might give heating smell sometimes Quick heating Easy mobility Affordable Shock proof body

10. Crompton Insta Comfort Heater Adequate for small spaces, the Crompton Insta Comfort Heater comes with two different heat settings that can be adjusted as per your requirements. The small portable size ensures easy movement of the heater. Furthermore, it can be mounted both vertically and horizontally. The overheat protection feature protects you from excess heat. You can buy the Crompton Insta Comfort Heater for just Rs. 1749. Specifications • Model: ‎ACGRH- INSTACOMFORT • Best for: Indoors or outdoor • Color: Hybrid Cyan • Weight: 1000 g • Mounting: Plug and play

Pros Cons Overheat control For small spaces Easy installation Might give heating smell sometimes Neat storage Quick heating Two heat setting Easy mobility

3 Best features

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells OFR9 Wave Overheat protection Durable 3 heat setting Solimo Room Heater 3 air selection settings Quick heating Lightweight Borosil Volcano Room Heater 9 fins Noiseless Mobility Kenvi US Smart Heater Extremely light Quick heating Mobility Morton Davies Portable Heater Lightweight Digital display Simplified control Usha Quartz Room Heater Low power consumption In-built tip-over switch Two heating options Bajaj RHX-2 Room Heater Two heating options Dual safety device Quick Heating Havells OFR 13 Overheat control Quick heating Unique finish Jadenn Heater Durable Affordable Shock proof body

Best value for money Crompton Insta Comfort Heater is one of the best portable heaters providing you with the best money value with its exceptional feature. The lightweight of the product ensures its easy portability. In addition, it comes with overheat protection and can be mounted vertically and horizontally. It also offers you two distinct heating options that can be adjusted based on your requirement. The product offers the advantage of the best portable heater at an affordable price of just Rs. 1749. Best overall portable heater Havells OFR 9 Wave is one of the best portable heaters that offers you a quick heating process. It comes with grade oil which ensures its high efficiency and durability. Furthermore, castor wheels enable easy mobility of the product. You get the premium quality and all the benefits of the best portable heater at a comparatively affordable price of Rs. 8999. How to find the best portable heater? Before finding the best portable heaters, it is indispensable to understand your requirements. You must decide if you want to buy a portable heater for a huge or a small space, which will help you decide the size of the heater you should choose. Additionally, you must pay close attention to the product's features like power output, overheat protection, and other special features that it provides you. It is crucial to compare and contrast the best portable heater with similar products to make a more informed choice. Lastly, you must check the product's affordability and its value for money. Price list of all product

Products Price Havells OFR 9 Wave Rs. 8,999 Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater Rs. 1,029 Borosil Volcano 9 Fin Oil Filter Filled Radiator Room Heater Rs. 7,899 Kenvi US Smart Portable Room Heater Rs. 699 Morton Davies Portable Heater Rs. 699 USHA Quartz Room Heater Rs. 1,220 Bajaj RHX-2 800-Watt Room Heater Rs. 1,399 Havells OFR 13 Rs. 10,999 Jadenn Heater Rs. 999 Crompton Insta Comfort Heater Rs. 1,799