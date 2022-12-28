Story Saved
A buyers guide to the top OLED smart TVs

  Published on Dec 28, 2022 13:03 IST
Summary:

With so many OLED TV options available at various price ranges right now, choosing the wrong one is simple. Nevertheless, you should be able to make a wise choice with the help of the features checklist below.

product info
An overview of the best OLED smart TVs for buyers

These days, OLED seems to be the way of the future for television. OLED TVs provide a certain level of visual and aural clarity that is uncommon in other TVs. There are several OLED alternatives on the market, making it difficult to decide which is the finest to purchase. In order to simplify your shopping experience, we have ranked the top OLED TVs according to their contrast, vivid colors, off-axis viewing, and of course, their price.

We've compiled the top OLED models so you can compare them and choose the one that best satisfies your requirements, preferences, and financial constraints.

Product List

1. Sony Bravia XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80J

Enjoy the revitalizing OLED contrast on Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series televisions, which feels lively and realistic. The Cognitive Processor of the device is in charge of improving visual quality in a way that appeals to human sight. It produces breathtaking image quality, even in dimly light spaces. OLEDs have the ability to turn off individual pixels, creating a contrast ratio that is almost limitless and free of blooming around bright objects.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimensions: 55 Inch (139 cm)

Color: Black

Special features: Google TV, Hands free Voice Search, Google Play, Variable Refresh Rate & Auto Low Latency Mode

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

Refresh Rate: 120 hertz

ProsCons
Excellent Customer ServiceDoesn't get bright enough to fight intense glare.
At various viewing angles, the picture maintains its accuracy. 
cellpic
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80J (Black)
40% off 149,000 249,900
Buy now

2. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA

LG 164cm OLED TV is meant for people who want the fantastic picture quality of OLEDs without the gaming features that LG's B and C Series models come with, support for variable refresh rate (VRR), and HDMI 2.1 bandwidth. Due to its flawless black levels and absence of blooming around light objects, it is fantastic for watching movies in dark environments.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Product Dimensions: 65 Inch

Color: Rocky Black

Special features: Dolby Vision IQ & Dolby Atmos, WebOS 22 with User Profiles, AI Sound Pro (virtual 5.1.2 surround sound), Eye Comfort Display: Low-Blue Light, Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare-free

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), AI 4K Upscaler

ProsCons
There is no blooming around shiny items.Not that good for gaming
cellpic
LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSA (Rocky Black)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL

In general, the Samsung The Frame TV is an excellent TV. Due to its high peak brightness and good control of reflections, it is suitable for watching TV programs and sports. Its distinctive design, which can be hung on a wall and used to exhibit artwork while not in use, is its key selling point. Samsung even offers frames for it so that, when placed on a wall, it seems to be framed. It is a fantastic option for a dark environment because its VA panel produces deep, even blacks.

Specifications:

Brand: Samsung

Product Dimensions: 55 Inch

Color: Black

Special features: Voice Assistants, Tap View, Multi View, PC Mode, Universal Guide, Auto Game Mode & Game Motion Plus, Super Ultra Wide Game View & Game Bar |

Resolution: 4K

ProsCons
Unique DesignNarrow angles of vision.
cellpic
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXL (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN

The Xiaomi Vision TV 55 has a classic appearance thanks to its all-black design, metal frame, and stunning display with remarkably low bezels. Many individuals would find it overly simplistic, yet it offers a nuanced approach. This television has a wide range of connectivity choices, beginning with the standard dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 for wireless communication.

Specifications:

Brand: Xiaomi

Product Dimensions: 55 Inch

Color: Black

Special features: Miracast, a quad-core Cortex A73 CPU, a built-in Chromecast, Android TV 11, PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, a built-in Chromecast, and far-field microphones

Resolution: 4K

ProsCons
Picture QualityNot good for gaming
Slim Bezels & Sleek Design 
cellpic
Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G

The Hisense 55U6G TV is a cost-effective model that offers superior image quality to most other inexpensive TVs. With the Hisense QLED Android TV, you can now watch high-quality entertainment on your living room or bedroom couch. This indispensable home entertainment device has Dolby Atmos Sound to make sure the audio quality matches the pictures, Quantum Dot technology to recreate vivid colors, and a Full Array of Local Dimming functions to give lifelike visuals.

Specifications:

Brand: Hisense

Product Dimensions: 55 Inch

Color: Metal Gray

Special features: Flat, gaming console, 5G Wi-Fi, Stylish Voice Remote,

Quantum Dot

Resolution: 4K

ProsCons
Great picture contrast.Limited on extra features
cellpic
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6G (Metal Gray)
Check Price on Amazon

6. LG 139 cm EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSA

The LG OLED55G2PSA 4K OLED Smart TV is an especially expensive offering. When compared to other TVs, this 139 cm Smart TV with a maximum resolution of 3840 x 2160 works incredibly well. Its staggering 120Hz refresh rate makes movies very smooth. You may watch videos on practically any external storage or viewing device because it supports almost all video formats. Dolby Atmos and LG Sound Sync provide excellent sound quality and a powerful 60W audio output.

Specification:

Brand: LG

Product Dimensions: 55 Inch

Color: Black

Special features: Voice remote, Screen Casting, Gaming mode

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

ProsCons
Good DisplayUHD 4K display
cellpic
LG 139 cm (55 Inches) EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
35% off 165,990 254,990
Buy now

7. TCL Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505

The clear display of the TCL 40S6505 40-inch LED Full HD, 1920 x 1080-pixel TV makes for enjoyable watching. This screen's aspect ratio is 16:09 to comply with current regulations, and it uses 85 W of electricity (when running).

Specifications:

Brand: TCL

Product Dimensions: 40 Inch

Color: Black

Special features: Slim Design, A+ Grade Panel, Micro Dimming,

Resolution: 1080p

ProsCons
Slim DesignNA
cellpic
TCL 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505 (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

8. LG B2 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA

A mid-range OLED TV, the LG B2 OLED will take the place of the LG B1 OLED in 2021. The B2 offers incredible viewing angles and flawless black levels, much like other OLED TVs. Both in SDR and HDR, the color reproduction is excellent, and we adore the B2's elegant appearance. Thanks to its nearly infinite contrast ratio and flawless blacks, it's amazing for viewing movies in dark rooms. It's also fantastic for watching HDR movies. However, some colors don't seem vibrant. It's outstanding since it offers excellent reflection management to combat glare from a few light sources if you watch programmes or sports in bright settings.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Product Dimensions: 55 Inch

Color: Black

Special features: WebOS Smart TV, ThinQ, In-Built WiFi, Screen Mirroring, α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, 178 Degree Viewing Angle, Cinema HDR.

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160)

ProsCons
exceptional black levelsPersistent burn-in possibility.
cellpic
LG B2 139 cm (55 Inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSA (Black) (2022 Model)
21% off 127,000 159,990
Buy now

9. Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K

For most purposes, the Sony A80K performs superbly. When viewing movies, it works best in dimly lit spaces since it renders scenes with darkness in deep black without any blooming. It is fantastic for HDR because of its dark room performance and the wide spectrum of colors, but the HDR brightness isn't high enough for the greatest HDR experience.

Specifications:

Brand: Sony

Product Dimensions: 55 Inch

Color: Black

Special features: Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, and Alexa are additional features that Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, and these other platforms also provide.

Resolution: 4K

ProsCons
exceptional black levelslow peak luminosity
cellpic
Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80K (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

10. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ (OLED55C1PTZ)

Enjoy the lifelike images that this LG OLED TV's self-lit pixels produce. You will receive these sights with the richest colors, the most realistic and brilliant picture quality, and the darkest blacks.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Product Dimensions: 55 Inch

Color: Dark Steel Silver

Special features: Self-illuminating OLED, Comfortable Eye Display

Resolution: 4K

ProsCons
Picture QualitySound quality can be improved
cellpic
LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ (Dark Steel Silver) (OLED55C1PTZ)
Check Price on Amazon

Top 3 features for you

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Sony Bravia XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80JGood DisplayGood ServicesSound Quality
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSAPicture QualityGlare FreeEye comfort
Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXLUnique DesignHigh peak brightnessVoice Assistance
Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2INClassic appearanceUnique designWide range of connectivity
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6GCost-effectiveInnovative technologyLocal Dimming function
LG 139 cm EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSAVery smoothWonderful designVoice Remote
TCL Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505Clear DisplaySaves energy efficientlySlim Design
LG B2 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSAPerfect blacksWide viewing angle.Glare free
Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80KPerfect blacksAcoustic Surface AudioBeautiful Design
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ (OLED55C1PTZ)Good picture qualityGood for gamingGood additional features

Best overall product

Overall, the Sony Bravia XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80J is really good. It boasts a nearly infinite contrast ratio that creates deep blacks and doesn't bloom around light objects, making it excellent for watching movies in dimly lit spaces. Deep blacks and a broad range of colors make HDR movies seem fantastic, but their HDR brightness is just fair. Due to its almost quick reaction time and HDMI 2.1 inputs, it is also terrific for gaming. It is also great for watching sports.

Best value for money

You must choose the Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN TV if you want to get the greatest OLED TV for your money. It has several excellent features and is reasonably priced. With features that are both cutting-edge and fantastic for providing viewers with amusement, this model comes for Rs. 99,999 on Amazon.

How to find the perfect OLED TV?

Your OLED TV purchase should best suit your intended purpose. Remember that you don't need to shell out more cash for gear you probably won't use. An OLED TV is the best option if you want uncompromising color and contrast-rich image quality. If you plan to purchase an OLED TV, you must first determine your budget. When purchasing an OLED television, you should also consider the brightness levels, sound quality, input lag, image processor, and additional features.

Product price list

ProductsPrice
Sony Bravia XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80JRs. 139990
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 65A2PSARs. 159990
Samsung The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55LS03AAKLXLRs. 83190
Xiaomi 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2INRs. 99999
Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android QLED TV 55U6GRs. 44990
LG 139 cm EVO Gallery Edition 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55G2PSARs. 165990
TCL Full HD Certified Android R Smart LED TV 40S6505Rs. 17990
LG B2 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV OLED55B2PSARs. 108590
Sony Bravia XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED Google TV XR-55A80KRs. 170990
LG 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV 55C1PTZ (OLED55C1PTZ)Rs. 123456

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase."

