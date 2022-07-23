Story Saved
Amazon Prime Sale: Perfect laptops for studies and soft gaming

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 23, 2022 11:15 IST
Summary:

Amazon Prime Sale 2022: Notebooks are personal computers that play an essential role in our lives. Different types of laptops have varying performance and capabilities.

product info
Amazon Prime Sale 2022: These laptops are a good for studies and as soft gaming laptop option.

Since the invention of the first laptop in 1981, they have continued to become more powerful and smaller. This laptop had limited capabilities compared to today's laptops. In today's article, we bring you ten affordable laptops you could buy for gaming and studying.

1. The LG Gram Core-i7 16-inch Ultra-light laptop

The LG gram is an outstanding laptop with a 16-inch display screen. The computer uses a Windows 11 operating system, the latest OS today. The laptop only weighs 1.19 kgs making it a convenient travel laptop.

Product Specifications

  • Price: 80,990
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Display: 16 Inches
  • Graphics Co-processor: Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • Processor: 11th gen Core i7
  • Battery life: 16.5 hours (on average)
ProsCons
It is a relatively fast notebook with 16 GB RAM.The laptop does not come with MS Office like others in its price range.
It has a powerful battery.Storage is a little less for such a laptop.
It is a lightweight laptop. 
cellpic
LG Gram 16 inches(40cm) Intel Evo 11th Gen Core i7 Ultra-Light Laptop (16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, New Windows 11 Home Preload, Iris Xe Graphics, USC -C x 2 (with Power), 1.19 kg, 16Z90P-G.AH85A2, Black)
43% off
81,999 145,000
Buy now

2. Lenovo Think Book Thin 15.6” FDH Core i5 Laptop

The Lenovo Think book is an intelligent student laptop. It is thin and light for you to hold comfortably on your lap.

Product Specifications

  • Price: 60,990
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • CPU model: Core i5
  • Screen size: 15.6”
  • Processor: 11th gen Core i5-1135G7
ProsCons
It has a fast processor.It only supports 40 GB DDR RAM.
The display has antiglare technology.  
It has versatile ports. 
cellpic
Lenovo ThinkBook 15 Intel 11th Gen Core i5 15.6"(39.62 cm)FHD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/MS Office H&S 2021/Iris® Xe Graphics/Backlit/Mineral Grey/1.7 Kg) 20VEA0YSIH
43% off
59,990 105,300
Buy now

3. Hp 14s, 14 Inch 5th Gen Laptop

The Hp 14S 5th Gen laptop has a 14-inch full HD IPS micro-edge display. Fast charge capabilities make it a very reliable travelling notebook.

Product Specifications

  • Price: 38,990
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • CPU Speed: 3.8 GHz
  • CPU Model: Ryzen 3
  • Operating System: Windows 11
ProsCons
It has a powerful Ryzen 3 processor. The adapter heats up while charging. 
It has a CPU speed of 3.8 GHz. 
It has fast charging capabilities. 
cellpic
HP 14s, 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 3- 8GB RAM/512GB SSD 14 inches(35cm) Laptop, FHD IPS Micro-Edge Display/ Backlit Keyboard/Alexa/Windows 11/Fast Charge/Radeon Graphics/1.46Kg/Natural Silver) -14s-fq1089AU
27% off
37,000 50,597
Buy now

4. ASUS Vivo book Intel-core Evo i5-12500H 15.6” Laptop

The ASUS Vivo book is generally a lightweight notebook weighing only 1.8 kg. It comes with Office 2021, making it a suitable student laptop.

Product Specification

  • Price: 74,990
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • Graphics: Iris Xe
  • Processor: Intel Core Evo i5-12500H
  • Weight: 1.8Kg
  • Keyboard: Backlit Chiclet Keyboard
ProsCons
It comes with quality Iris Xe graphics. The refresh rate is a little low for its price value.
It has a relatively fast processor.  
It has up to 10 hours of battery life 
cellpic
ASUS Vivobook S15 OLED (2022), 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD OLED, Intel Core Evo i5-12500H 12th Gen, Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Grey/1.8 kg), K3502ZA-L501WS
17% off
74,900 89,900
Buy now

5. Fujitsu CH 13.3” FHD 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 Thin And Light Laptop

Fujitsu CH is a lightweight laptop you can easily carry around your house. The computer has a relatively fast processor with 16 GB RAM.

Product Specifications

  • Price: 67,990
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Graphic: Iris Xe
  • Screen Size: 13.3 inches
  • Processor: 11th Generation Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7
ProsCons
It has quality Iris Xe graphics.The laptop overheats due to the poor cooling system.
It is a fast laptop with 16 GB RAM. 
It comes with Preinstalled Microsoft Office. 
cellpic
Fujitsu CH Intel Evo Core i5 11th Gen 13.3” FHD OLED 400Nits Thin & Light Laptop(16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit/2Yr Warranty/Dark Grey/1.1Kg),4ZR1H03552
36% off
67,990 105,890
Buy now

6. MSI Gaming GF63, 16 Inch FHD 11th Gen i5-11400H Laptop

The MSI gaming laptop comes with a fast 11th Gen i5-11400H processor. The Windows 10 OS can handle complex data, making the MSI a suitable gaming laptop.

Product Specifications

  • Price: 67,990
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Graphics: NVIDIA 4GB GD DR6 RTX 3050
  • Refresh Rate: 60 Hz
  • Screen Size: 16 inch
ProsCons
Powerful Windows 10 Operating SystemLow battery life
Refresh Rate of 60 Hz  
Relatively fast processor 
cellpic
MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, Intel 11th Gen. i5-11400H, 40CM FHD 60Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10 Home/Nvidia RTX3050 4GB GDDR6/ Black/1.86Kg), 11UC-851IN
6% off
78,452 83,900
Buy now

7. Hp 15S 15.6” FDH 11th Gen Core i5 antiglare Laptop

The Hp 15S is a well-designed laptop that you can use for studying and even coding. The computer has an 11th-Generation Core i5 processor that is fast enough to handle all your data without lagging.

Product Specification

  • Price: 50,990
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i5
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Display Type: LED
  • Battery Life: 7 hours
ProsCons
It has a powerful CPU. It has a poor cooling system.
It comes with a micro-edge display, which is super cool. 
It is a lightweight laptop. 
cellpic
Hp 15S 11Th Gen Intel Core I5 15.6 Inches Fhd Anti-Glare Display Laptop (8Gb Ram/512Gb Ssd Micro-Edge/Iris Xe Graphics/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11 Home/Alexa/Dual Speakers/Mso, 15S- Fq4021Tu, 1.69Kg)
18% off
54,299 66,180
Buy now

8. Acer Aspire 3 15.6FHD AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Windows 11 Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 comes with a 15.6-inch Full High Definition display and a Windows 11 operating system. The laptop weighs 1.9 kg, which is very convenient when carrying it around the house or workplace.

Product Specifications

  • Price: 41,450
  • Screen Size:15.6 inches
  • Processor:AMD Ryzen 5 3500U
  • Graphics:AMD Radeon Vega8 mobile graphics
  • RAM:8 GB
  • SSD:512 GB
  • Operating system:Windows 11
ProsCons
It has a fast processor. It has a low sound quality. 
It has quality AMD graphics.  
It is thin and lightweight. 
cellpic
Acer Aspire 3 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor 15.6" (39.6 cms) Full HD Laptop - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Vega8 Mobile Graphics/1.9Kg/Silver) A315-23
22% off
41,450 52,999
Buy now

9. Dell New Vostro 3400 14 inch Laptop

The Dell New Vostro 3400 laptop is a thin, light notebook weighing 1.59 kg. It uses a Core i5 processor with a processing speed of 2.4 GHz. The laptop also comes with a cool backlit keyboard.

Product Specifications

  • Price: 59,500
  • Operating System: Windows 11
  • Screen Size: 14 inches
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • Processor Speed: 2.4 GHz
  • Weight: 1.59 Kg
  • Number of USB Ports: 3
ProsCons
It is a very lightweight laptop. It has no type C ports. 
It has a fast processing speed of 2.4 GHz.  
It has versatile USB ports. 
cellpic
Dell New Vostro 3400 Laptop Intel I5-1135G7, 16Gb Ddr4, 512Gb Ssd, Windows 11+Mso'21, 14Inches (35.56 Cms) Fhd Ag, Dune, Backlit Kb, 1.59Kgs (D552214Win9D)
21% off
58,950 75,000
Buy now

10. Lenovo Legion 5 15.6 Inch FHD Intel Core i5 10th Gen IPS Laptop

Lenovo Legion is designed explicitly for gaming. The computer can handle intense gaming activities. This laptop has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a 15.6-inch display.

Product Specifications

  • Price: 59,990
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • ROM: 512 GB
  • Screen Size: 15.6 Inch Full High Definition display
  • CPU Model: Core i5
  • Operating System: Windows 10
  • Refresh Rate: 120 Hz
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GTX GeForce 1650 4GB GDDR6 Dedicated Graphics
ProsCons
It has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which is efficient for gaming.Short battery life of only 5 hours.
It has an antiglare screen display.  
It comes with a built-in microphone and a backlit keyboard. 
cellpic
Lenovo Legion 5 Intel Core i5 10th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/4GB NVIDIA GTX 1650/120Hz Refresh/Windows 10/Backlit Keyboard/Phantom Black/2.3Kg), 82AU00PMIN
41% off
54,990 93,690
Buy now

Price of laptops at a glance:

Product Price
The LG Gram Core-i7 16-inch Ultra-light laptop 80,990
Lenovo Think Book Thin 15.6” FDH Core i5 Laptop 60,990
Hp 14s, 14 Inch 5th gen Laptop 38,990
ASUS Vivo book Intel-core Evo i5-12500H 15.6” Laptop 74,990
Fujitsu CH 13.3” FHD 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 Thin And Light Laptop 67,990
MSI Gaming GF63, 16 Inch FHD 11th Gen i5-11400H Laptop 67,990
Hp 15S 15.6” FDH 11th Gen Core i5 antiglare Laptop 50,990
Acer Aspire 3 15.6FHD AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Windows 11 Laptop 41,450
Dell New Vostro 3400 14inch Laptop 59,500
Lenovo Legion 5 15.6 Inch FHD Intel Core i5 10th Gen IPS Laptop 59,990

Best Three Features of Each Product

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
The LG Gram Core-i7 16-inch Ultra-light laptopIris graphics processorThin and lightweightFast-Core i7 processor
Lenovo Think Book Thin 15.6” FDH Core i5 LaptopFingerprint readerAntiglare screenThin and lightweight
Hp 14s, 14 Inch 5th gen LaptopMicro edge displayFast CPU speedLightweight
ASUS Vivo book Intel-core Evo i5-12500H 15.6” LaptopFHD OLED 16:9 displayFingerprint recognition Backlit chiclet keyboard
Fujitsu CH 13.3” FHD 11th Gen Intel Evo Core i5 Thin And Light LaptopThin and lightweight16 GB RAMFast, 4.2 GHz CPU
MSI Gaming GF63, 16 Inch FHD 11th Gen i5-11400H LaptopLightweight Backlit keyboardBuilt-in microphone
Hp 15S 15.6” FDH 11th Gen Core i5 antiglare LaptopMicro edge display Full-size keyboardLED display
Acer Aspire 3 15.6FHD AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Processor Windows 11 LaptopQuality AMD graphicThin and portableLightweight
Dell New Vostro 3400 14inch LaptopBacklit Keyboard 16 GB RAM Versatile ports
Lenovo Legion 5 15.6 Inch FHD Intel Core i5 10th Gen IPS LaptopAntiglare screen Fast refresh rateBuilt-in microphone

Best value for money

The laptop with the best value for money is the ASUS Vivobook Intel Core Evo i5. It comes with fingerprint recognition ensuring maximum security. You also get a 16:9 excellent aspect ratio.

Best overall product

The best overall laptop is the LG Gram 16-inch laptop. This laptop has the latest Core i7 processor. It has quality graphics and is very light as well.

How to find the perfect amazon laptop

When looking for the perfect amazon laptop, you should look for:

  • Battery life
  • Quality RAM of at least 16 GB
  • Large Main memory
  • Operating System
  • Processor speed

FAQs

How much RAM is enough?

Depending on your needs, 4 GB RAM is enough for basic computing requirements. However, look for a bigger RAM, at least 8 GB, for heavy data management, like programming, gaming, etc.

What makes a laptop fast?

Three components are responsible for your laptop speed. They include a good ROM, RAM, and processor.

Which Windows are best for a laptop?

The best Windows for a laptop today is Windows 10. This Widows is primarily fast and can support gaming activities on many laptops.

How long do laptops last?

According to experts, laptops have a lifespan of around 3 to 5 years.

Is it safe to use your laptop in bed?

No, it is not safe to use your laptop in bed. It may lead to overheating of the inside components, which may also cause permanent damage to your laptop.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

