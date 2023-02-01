Story Saved
Best Dry and Steam Irons for Your Laundry Needs: Top 10 Picks

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 02, 2023 00:16 IST
Summary:

Find the perfect iron for your laundry needs with our top 10 picks for the best dry and steam irons. We've reviewed the top models on the market, highlighting features, benefits, and overall performance to make your decision easy. Say goodbye to tedious ironing and hello to wrinkle-free clothes!

Best dry and steam irons

A good iron can make all the difference in keeping your clothes wrinkle-free and presentable. Hence, we've curated a list of the top 10 best dry and steam irons for your laundry needs. Whether you're a busy professional, a stay-at-home parent, or a college student, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll review the top models on the market, highlighting their features and benefits, and helping you make an informed decision about choosing the best iron for your needs. So, let's get started and make ironing a breeze!

1. Philips 1440-Watt Steam Iron

The Philips GC1905 Steam Iron features a water tank with easy and quick filling and emptying, a fine spray for even fabric moistening, and continuous steam output up to 13 g/min. It has an aluminium soleplate for smooth gliding on all fabrics and a 2-year warranty. With 1440 watts of power, a 240V power input, and a 50 Hz frequency, the water tank has a capacity of 180ml, and the power cord is 1.8m long. The iron also includes a self-clean calc clean solution, and it is important to keep the knob in the "no steam" position when not in use and only use the second and third settings when the soleplate is hot to prevent leakage.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Product Dimensions: 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Features: Continuous Steam up to 17h/min

ProsCons

Easy to Use

Durable

Cable Quality 

2. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron

The Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron has a quick heat-up time and produces up to 30 g/min of steam with a 150g steam boost. It has a scratch-resistant ceramic soleplate, vertical steam option, a triple precision tip, and a 360-degree swivel cord for comfortable and effortless ironing strokes. The iron also features an even distribution of steam for quick ironing with fewer strokes, and the powerful steam kills bacteria and removes odours. The iron comes with a user manual and warranty. With a power of 2400 watts, the iron also has a Drip-Stop feature to prevent leakage even at low temperatures.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Product Dimensions: 13 x 16 x 30.5 Centimetres

Colour: Purple

Special Feature: Triple Precision Tip, Drip Stop Feature

ProsCons

Powerful Steam

Easy to Use

15 Amp Socket Required
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W, Quick Heat up with up to 30 g/min steam, 150g steam Boost, Scratch Resistant Ceramic Soleplate, Vertical steam, Drip-Stop
3. Philips Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron

The Philips Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron is designed for powerful performance with a heavy soleplate built to last. The iron features easy-to-understand temperature settings and an attractive design. With a high wattage of 1000 watts, a power cord length of 1.8m, a weight of 1.6 kg, a voltage of 220-240 V, and 360-degree cord freedom, this iron is easy to use. It also has an Auto-off pilot light to prevent overheating and accidents.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Product Dimensions: 12 x 23.7 x 14 Centimeter

Color: Black

Special Feature: Ergonomic Grip, Auto Off Pilot Light

ProsCons

Easy to Use

Durable

Temperature Control Knob

4. Havells D'zire 1000-watt Dry Iron

The Havells D'zire 1000-watt Dry Iron features an American Heritage sole plate with an original imported golden nonstick coating. The iron has an aerodynamic design and easy grip temperature knob for easy use. The iron also has a pilot light for easy visibility and a 360-degree cord swivel for added convenience. The iron also has an easy-grip fabric selector knob and temperature control dial for various fabrics like cotton and silk. The cord is also braided for durability.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Product Dimensions: 11.4 x 15 x 27.9 Centimetres

Colour: Mint

Special Feature: Easy Grip Fabric Selector Knob, 360 degree cord swivel

ProsCons

Light Weight

Value for Money

Short Cable Wire
Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron With American Heritage Sole Plate, Aerodynamic Design, Easy Grip Temperature Knob & 2 years Warranty. (Mint)
5. Philips 1000-Watt Dry Iron

The Philips 1000-Watt Dry Iron has a golden American heritage soleplate for efficient ironing. It also features a button groove to speed up ironing along buttons and seams. The iron also has an iron temperature-ready light to indicate when it is ready to use. The iron comes with a 2-year warranty, has a power of 1000 watts, and operates at a voltage of 240 volts.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Product Dimensions: 24.8 x 11 x 11.8 Centimetres

Colour: White

Special Feature: Rust Free Body, Air Dryer

ProsCons

Light Weight

Easy to Use

Not suitable for thick clothes
Philips HI114 1000-Watt Dry Iron
6. PHILIPS Perfect Care PowerLife Steam Iron

The Philips Perfect Care PowerLife Steam Iron has a steam output of up to 45 g/min, Opti Temp technology and Steam Glide Plus Soleplate. It also has Drip-Stop, and Safety Shut-Off features with No-Burns Guaranteed for safe use and automatic shut-off when left unattended. To prevent water leakage, keep the iron horizontal when not in use, leave a gap when filling water and wait 45s to heat up before use. It comes with a 16 amp power plug and has a power of 2400 watts. The built-in Calc-Clean slider removes salt deposits in the water tank for longer-lasting steam performance with any water used.

Specifications:

Brand: Philips

Product Dimensions:13.7 x 33.2 x 16.7 Centimetres

Colour: Purple & Black

Special Feature: Built-in Calc-clean Slider, Strong Steam Output, Steamglide Plus Soleplate

ProsCons

Light Weight 

Strong Steam Output

High Price Range
PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34, 2400W, up to 45 g/min steam Output, Opti Temp Technology, Steam Glide Plus Soleplate, Drip-Stop and Safety Shut-Off with No-Burns Guaranteed
7. Bajaj MX-3 1250 W Steam Iron

The Bajaj MX-3 Steam Iron has a power of 1250 watts, a steam output of 12 grams and a 150 ml translucent water tank with a self-cleaning facility for longer life. It also has a non-stick coated soleplate to ensure the safety of clothes, variable steam control and a super clean surface finish with pleasant aesthetics. It has a capacity of 200ml. To avoid water leakage, you should wait for the iron to heat up before using the steam function. It also has a self-clean feature. It has the option of vertical and horizontal ironing.

Specifications:

Brand: Bajaj

Product Dimensions: 26.5 x 14.5 x 12.2 Centimetres

Colour: White and Purple

Special Feature: 360 Degree Swivel Cord, Thermal Safety Fuse, Vertical Ironing

ProsCons

Light Weight

Vertical ironing

Build Quality

8. Bajaj DX-7 1000 W Dry Iron

The Bajaj DX-7 1000 W Dry Iron features an advanced soleplate with anti-bacterial German coating technology for added safety. The iron has a non-stick coated golden colour sole plate, a super clean finish with pleasant aesthetics, a cool touch body with comfortable hand grip, and is lightweight with a 360-degree swivel cord. It's made of Plastic. It also has a thermal fuse for added safety and comes with a 2-year warranty on the product.

Specifications:

Brand: Bajaj

Product Dimensions: 10 x 11 x 24 Centimetres

Colour: White

Special Feature: Lightweight and 360-degree swivel cord, Thermal Fuse

ProsCons

Easy to use

Durable

Temperature control knob 
Bajaj DX-7 1000W Dry Iron with Advance Soleplate and Anti-bacterial German Coating Technology, White
9. Havells Tinyo Pro 1250 Watt Steam Iron

The Havells Tinyo Pro Steam Iron has a power of 1250 watts and a steam output of 12 g/min. It has a large 200 ml water tank and a self-clean function. It also has a vertical burst of steam and horizontal & vertical steaming functions. The iron is designed to provide powerful steam spray and make ironing easy and efficient. The self-clean feature helps to maintain the longevity of the iron.

Specifications:

Brand: Havells

Product Dimensions: 25.8 x 10.7 x 13.9 Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Large 200 ml Water tank, Powerful spray, Self Cleaning Function

ProsCons
Light Weight Cord Length
Havells Tinyo Pro 1250 Watt Steam Iron with Powerfull Steam Spray | Horizontal & Vertical Steaming Function | Self Clean | 2 Years Warranty (Blue)
10. Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000W Steam Iron

The Morphy Richards Super Glide Steam Iron has a power of 2000 watts, a ceramic-coated soleplate, and a water tank of 350ml. It has variable steam control, 11gm of continuous steam, powerful steam shots of 150 gm/min, vertical ironing, self-cleaning with anti-calc function and a 360 degree swivel cord for easy movement. The iron also has a fine water spray to remove difficult creases and is designed to prevent water leakage by keeping the iron horizontal when not in use and leaving a gap when filling water. wait for some time for the iron to heat up before using the iron. The operating voltage is 230 volts. It has an extra large soleplate for faster ironing.

Specifications:

Brand: Morphy Richards

Product Dimensions: 35.8 x 17 x 12.9 Centimetres

Colour: Blue

Special Feature: Powerful Steam Shots, Vertical ironing, self-cleaning with anti-calc function

ProsCons

Good Temperature Control

Powerful Steam 

Little Expensive
Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000W Steam Iron with Steam Burst, Vertical and Horizontal Ironing, Ceramic Coated Soleplate, Blue
Top 3 features for you:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3

Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray (Blue)

1400 Watt PowerAmerican Heritage Black linished SoleplateContinuous Stem up to 17g/min
Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W2400 Watt PowerPowerful SteamDrip Stop feature
Philips GC181 Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron1000 Watt PowerAuto Off Pilot LightErgonomic Grip
Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry IronAerodynamic DesignEasy Grip360 degree cord swivel
Philips HI114 1000-Watt Dry IronGolden american heritage soleplateIron temperature-ready lightAerodynamic Design
PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/3445g/min Steam OutputOpti Temp TechnologySafety Shut off
Bajaj MX-3 1250W Steam IronVertical Iron Feature360 Degree Swivel CordUniform Steam Distribution
Bajaj DX-7 1000W Dry IronAnti Bacterial German Coating360 Degree Swivel CordThermal Fuse For Safety
Havells Tinyo Pro 1250 Watt Steam IronLarge 200ml Water TankPowerful SpraySelf Cleaning Function
Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000W Steam IronVertical IroningPowerful Steam ShotsSelf Cleaning

Best overall product:

The Philips Perfect Care PowerLife Steam Iron is a high-quality product that offers a variety of features to make ironing easier and more efficient. With a steam output of up to 45 g/min, Opti Temp technology, and a Steam Glide Plus Soleplate, it delivers powerful steam to remove wrinkles from your clothes. Additionally, it has Drip-Stop, and Safety Shut-Off features with No-Burns Guaranteed for safe use and automatic shut-off when left unattended.

Best value for money:

The Philips Steam Iron is a great option for those looking for value for money. It features a water tank with easy and quick filling and emptying, a fine spray for even fabric moistening, and continuous steam output of up to 13 g/min. With 1440 watts of power, a 240V power input, and a 50 Hz frequency, the water tank has a capacity of 180ml, and the power cord is 1.8m long. It provides great features for a reasonable price.

How to find the best dry and steam iron for yourself?

When looking for the best dry and steam iron, there are a few key factors to consider. First, think about the types of fabrics you'll be ironing and choose a model with the appropriate heat settings. Next, consider the iron's weight and size and any features like a steam generator or self-cleaning system that would make ironing easier for you. Also, look for customer reviews to see how well the iron performs in real-life use. With these factors in mind, you'll be able to find a dry and steam iron that will make ironing a breeze.

Product price list:

ProductPrice

Iron GC2147/30-2400W

Rs. 1,599

Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W

Rs. 3,299

Philips GC181 Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron

Rs. 1,349

Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron

Rs. 890
Philips HI114 1000-Watt Dry IronRs. 960
PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34Rs. 6,300
Bajaj MX-3 1250W Steam IronRs. 1,559
Bajaj DX-7 1000W Dry IronRs. 749
Havells Tinyo Pro 1250 Watt Steam IronRs. 1,324
Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000W Steam IronRs. 2,199

 

