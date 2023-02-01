Best Dry and Steam Irons for Your Laundry Needs: Top 10 Picks

Best dry and steam irons

A good iron can make all the difference in keeping your clothes wrinkle-free and presentable. Hence, we've curated a list of the top 10 best dry and steam irons for your laundry needs. Whether you're a busy professional, a stay-at-home parent, or a college student, we've got you covered. In this article, we'll review the top models on the market, highlighting their features and benefits, and helping you make an informed decision about choosing the best iron for your needs. So, let's get started and make ironing a breeze! 1. Philips 1440-Watt Steam Iron The Philips GC1905 Steam Iron features a water tank with easy and quick filling and emptying, a fine spray for even fabric moistening, and continuous steam output up to 13 g/min. It has an aluminium soleplate for smooth gliding on all fabrics and a 2-year warranty. With 1440 watts of power, a 240V power input, and a 50 Hz frequency, the water tank has a capacity of 180ml, and the power cord is 1.8m long. The iron also includes a self-clean calc clean solution, and it is important to keep the knob in the "no steam" position when not in use and only use the second and third settings when the soleplate is hot to prevent leakage. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Features: Continuous Steam up to 17h/min

Pros Cons Easy to Use Durable Cable Quality

2. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron The Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron has a quick heat-up time and produces up to 30 g/min of steam with a 150g steam boost. It has a scratch-resistant ceramic soleplate, vertical steam option, a triple precision tip, and a 360-degree swivel cord for comfortable and effortless ironing strokes. The iron also features an even distribution of steam for quick ironing with fewer strokes, and the powerful steam kills bacteria and removes odours. The iron comes with a user manual and warranty. With a power of 2400 watts, the iron also has a Drip-Stop feature to prevent leakage even at low temperatures. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 13 x 16 x 30.5 Centimetres Colour: Purple Special Feature: Triple Precision Tip, Drip Stop Feature

Pros Cons Powerful Steam Easy to Use 15 Amp Socket Required

3. Philips Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron The Philips Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron is designed for powerful performance with a heavy soleplate built to last. The iron features easy-to-understand temperature settings and an attractive design. With a high wattage of 1000 watts, a power cord length of 1.8m, a weight of 1.6 kg, a voltage of 220-240 V, and 360-degree cord freedom, this iron is easy to use. It also has an Auto-off pilot light to prevent overheating and accidents. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 12 x 23.7 x 14 Centimeter Color: Black Special Feature: Ergonomic Grip, Auto Off Pilot Light

Pros Cons Easy to Use Durable Temperature Control Knob

4. Havells D'zire 1000-watt Dry Iron The Havells D'zire 1000-watt Dry Iron features an American Heritage sole plate with an original imported golden nonstick coating. The iron has an aerodynamic design and easy grip temperature knob for easy use. The iron also has a pilot light for easy visibility and a 360-degree cord swivel for added convenience. The iron also has an easy-grip fabric selector knob and temperature control dial for various fabrics like cotton and silk. The cord is also braided for durability. Specifications: Brand: Havells Product Dimensions: 11.4 x 15 x 27.9 Centimetres Colour: Mint Special Feature: Easy Grip Fabric Selector Knob, 360 degree cord swivel

Pros Cons Light Weight Value for Money Short Cable Wire

5. Philips 1000-Watt Dry Iron The Philips 1000-Watt Dry Iron has a golden American heritage soleplate for efficient ironing. It also features a button groove to speed up ironing along buttons and seams. The iron also has an iron temperature-ready light to indicate when it is ready to use. The iron comes with a 2-year warranty, has a power of 1000 watts, and operates at a voltage of 240 volts. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions: 24.8 x 11 x 11.8 Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: Rust Free Body, Air Dryer

Pros Cons Light Weight Easy to Use Not suitable for thick clothes

6. PHILIPS Perfect Care PowerLife Steam Iron The Philips Perfect Care PowerLife Steam Iron has a steam output of up to 45 g/min, Opti Temp technology and Steam Glide Plus Soleplate. It also has Drip-Stop, and Safety Shut-Off features with No-Burns Guaranteed for safe use and automatic shut-off when left unattended. To prevent water leakage, keep the iron horizontal when not in use, leave a gap when filling water and wait 45s to heat up before use. It comes with a 16 amp power plug and has a power of 2400 watts. The built-in Calc-Clean slider removes salt deposits in the water tank for longer-lasting steam performance with any water used. Specifications: Brand: Philips Product Dimensions:13.7 x 33.2 x 16.7 Centimetres Colour: Purple & Black Special Feature: Built-in Calc-clean Slider, Strong Steam Output, Steamglide Plus Soleplate

Pros Cons Light Weight Strong Steam Output High Price Range

7. Bajaj MX-3 1250 W Steam Iron The Bajaj MX-3 Steam Iron has a power of 1250 watts, a steam output of 12 grams and a 150 ml translucent water tank with a self-cleaning facility for longer life. It also has a non-stick coated soleplate to ensure the safety of clothes, variable steam control and a super clean surface finish with pleasant aesthetics. It has a capacity of 200ml. To avoid water leakage, you should wait for the iron to heat up before using the steam function. It also has a self-clean feature. It has the option of vertical and horizontal ironing. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Product Dimensions: 26.5 x 14.5 x 12.2 Centimetres Colour: White and Purple Special Feature: 360 Degree Swivel Cord, Thermal Safety Fuse, Vertical Ironing

Pros Cons Light Weight Vertical ironing Build Quality

8. Bajaj DX-7 1000 W Dry Iron The Bajaj DX-7 1000 W Dry Iron features an advanced soleplate with anti-bacterial German coating technology for added safety. The iron has a non-stick coated golden colour sole plate, a super clean finish with pleasant aesthetics, a cool touch body with comfortable hand grip, and is lightweight with a 360-degree swivel cord. It's made of Plastic. It also has a thermal fuse for added safety and comes with a 2-year warranty on the product. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj Product Dimensions: 10 x 11 x 24 Centimetres Colour: White Special Feature: Lightweight and 360-degree swivel cord, Thermal Fuse

Pros Cons Easy to use Durable Temperature control knob

9. Havells Tinyo Pro 1250 Watt Steam Iron The Havells Tinyo Pro Steam Iron has a power of 1250 watts and a steam output of 12 g/min. It has a large 200 ml water tank and a self-clean function. It also has a vertical burst of steam and horizontal & vertical steaming functions. The iron is designed to provide powerful steam spray and make ironing easy and efficient. The self-clean feature helps to maintain the longevity of the iron. Specifications: Brand: Havells Product Dimensions: 25.8 x 10.7 x 13.9 Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: Large 200 ml Water tank, Powerful spray, Self Cleaning Function

Pros Cons Light Weight Cord Length

10. Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000W Steam Iron The Morphy Richards Super Glide Steam Iron has a power of 2000 watts, a ceramic-coated soleplate, and a water tank of 350ml. It has variable steam control, 11gm of continuous steam, powerful steam shots of 150 gm/min, vertical ironing, self-cleaning with anti-calc function and a 360 degree swivel cord for easy movement. The iron also has a fine water spray to remove difficult creases and is designed to prevent water leakage by keeping the iron horizontal when not in use and leaving a gap when filling water. wait for some time for the iron to heat up before using the iron. The operating voltage is 230 volts. It has an extra large soleplate for faster ironing. Specifications: Brand: Morphy Richards Product Dimensions: 35.8 x 17 x 12.9 Centimetres Colour: Blue Special Feature: Powerful Steam Shots, Vertical ironing, self-cleaning with anti-calc function

Pros Cons Good Temperature Control Powerful Steam Little Expensive

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray (Blue) 1400 Watt Power American Heritage Black linished Soleplate Continuous Stem up to 17g/min Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W 2400 Watt Power Powerful Steam Drip Stop feature Philips GC181 Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron 1000 Watt Power Auto Off Pilot Light Ergonomic Grip Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron Aerodynamic Design Easy Grip 360 degree cord swivel Philips HI114 1000-Watt Dry Iron Golden american heritage soleplate Iron temperature-ready light Aerodynamic Design PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34 45g/min Steam Output Opti Temp Technology Safety Shut off Bajaj MX-3 1250W Steam Iron Vertical Iron Feature 360 Degree Swivel Cord Uniform Steam Distribution Bajaj DX-7 1000W Dry Iron Anti Bacterial German Coating 360 Degree Swivel Cord Thermal Fuse For Safety Havells Tinyo Pro 1250 Watt Steam Iron Large 200ml Water Tank Powerful Spray Self Cleaning Function Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000W Steam Iron Vertical Ironing Powerful Steam Shots Self Cleaning

Best overall product: The Philips Perfect Care PowerLife Steam Iron is a high-quality product that offers a variety of features to make ironing easier and more efficient. With a steam output of up to 45 g/min, Opti Temp technology, and a Steam Glide Plus Soleplate, it delivers powerful steam to remove wrinkles from your clothes. Additionally, it has Drip-Stop, and Safety Shut-Off features with No-Burns Guaranteed for safe use and automatic shut-off when left unattended. Best value for money: The Philips Steam Iron is a great option for those looking for value for money. It features a water tank with easy and quick filling and emptying, a fine spray for even fabric moistening, and continuous steam output of up to 13 g/min. With 1440 watts of power, a 240V power input, and a 50 Hz frequency, the water tank has a capacity of 180ml, and the power cord is 1.8m long. It provides great features for a reasonable price. How to find the best dry and steam iron for yourself? When looking for the best dry and steam iron, there are a few key factors to consider. First, think about the types of fabrics you'll be ironing and choose a model with the appropriate heat settings. Next, consider the iron's weight and size and any features like a steam generator or self-cleaning system that would make ironing easier for you. Also, look for customer reviews to see how well the iron performs in real-life use. With these factors in mind, you'll be able to find a dry and steam iron that will make ironing a breeze. Product price list:

Product Price Iron GC2147/30-2400W Rs. 1,599 Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30-2400W Rs. 3,299 Philips GC181 Heavy Weight 1000-Watt Dry Iron Rs. 1,349 Havells D'zire 1000 watt Dry Iron Rs. 890 Philips HI114 1000-Watt Dry Iron Rs. 960 PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34 Rs. 6,300 Bajaj MX-3 1250W Steam Iron Rs. 1,559 Bajaj DX-7 1000W Dry Iron Rs. 749 Havells Tinyo Pro 1250 Watt Steam Iron Rs. 1,324 Morphy Richards Super Glide 2000W Steam Iron Rs. 2,199