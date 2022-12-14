Best Garmin Smartwatch to keep you fit

The best Garmin smartwatch

The wearable intended also for aviation and automotive purposes gained recognition for its sophisticated hardware and software. For an outdoor enthusiast, the best Garmin smartwatch is one of the most technologically advanced models. A selection of trendy smartwatches will provide a number of your needs and many of them are capable of solar charging. Best Garmin Smartwatch options 1. Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Slate Grey The smartwatch is a close mate of an athlete that shows healthy daily and nightly sleep. As it is only 1.7 oz weight with a sleek design, it isn’t heavy after it is worn on the wrist. Besides HRV status and weather, an athlete receives a synopsis of his sleep, recovery and training outlook. The built-in sports apps including the triathlon and open-water swimming profiles are something to watch out for. Availability of 5K,10K and half-marathon programs with guidance from expert coaches can be availed. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Display Resolution: 260 x 260 pixels

Lens Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3

Connectivity: Bluetooth®, Ant+®

Bezel Material: fibre-reinforced polymer

Pros Cons Various sizes to fit more wrists Tricky five-button navigation Supports Garmin pay and NFC More expensive Marvellous Garmin Connect app Proprietary charging setup Upgraded heart rate sensor Gyroscope and barometric altimeter Updated triathlon mode

2. Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch The wearable along with a microphone allows athletes to make and receive calls from the wrist with access to the phone's voice assistant. It is a well-rounded wearable and consists of phone voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Apple’s Siri. The smartwatch is a utility to be enjoyed as athletes can enjoy music storage for roughly 650 songs. The device appears to be of the higher end as it has a stainless steel backplate. Stress, heart rate variability and respiration rate are recorded in two minutes. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Compatibility: Android, iOS

Storage: Activity data 200 hours

Weight: 51g

Display: 416 x 416 resolution, 1.3-inch AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Pros Cons Marvellous design and build quality High price Rapid charging takes over battery woes Shorter battery life Call quality is clear Issues regarding heart rate sensor Useful voice quality support Accurate fitness and health tracking

3. Garmin Venu Square Shadow Grey/Slate The bright colour display of the wearable lets an athlete keep moving which suits every outfit and every part of the day. A feature such as a comfortable silicone band of the smartwatch makes the lifestyle of an athlete all the more proper. The energy levels of the body can be seen for an entire day to manage the rest of the time for activity and rest. Blood oxygen saturation can be gauged in a day via Pulse Ox Sensor2 to know how the body is absorbing oxygen. The wearable assists an athlete while doing a short breathing activity. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Display Size: 33.1 mm

Operating Range: 10 m

Water Resistance Depth: 50 m

Weight: 37 g

Pros Cons Entry-level price point Costly music edition Battery life is long A small display is difficult to utilise Garmin pay support GPS accuracy could use work Precise fitness and health tracking Useful and accurate sleep tracking

4. Garmin Forerunner 745 Running and Triathlon Garmin Connect in the smartwatch can do a trendline popularity routing utilising billions of data that many more athletes have uploaded. Playlists of music can be synced with music streaming services such as Deezer, Amazon Music and Spotify. Evaluation of recent exercise history can happen in it and performance indicators reveal whether an athlete is training productively. The wearable is the lightest and smallest comfortable for training as well as racing. One can train smarter owing to its VOT max which shows changes in performance that could be caused due to heat or altitude. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Display Type: sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel

Strap Material: Silicone

Display Resolution: 240 x 240 pixels

Lens Material: Corning Gorilla DX

Pros Cons Suitable for triathletes Low battery life capabilities Includes preloaded activity profiles Doesn’t work well with other apps V02 max indicator Downright expensive Innovative performance condition technology Multiple GPS navigation protocols

5. Garmin Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch The design of the smartwatch is distinctive consisting of metal trim accents that complement an athlete’s style. It can be worn in the pool or the shower with smart notifications and vibration alerts. Stress has become disturbing at present times and the smartwatch with HRV tracking provides solutions and calculates and displays stress levels. Even when a smartphone is stowed away, a person can stay connected by checking the weather, receiving smart notifications and syncing with Garmin Connect. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Shape Surface: Rectangular, Flat

Body Material: Aluminium

Interface: Touch

Weight: 17 grams

Pros Cons Accurate The touch screen could be more responsive Long battery life Uses proprietary charger Automatic activity tracking Measures blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, and body recovery Sleek and slim design

6. Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar In it, some apps can be blocked and the watch can be turned into ‘do not disturb’ that minimises unwanted disruptions. An additional benefit of solar charging depends a lot on how long an athlete will be using the smartphone under sunny conditions. A snapshot of sleep can be viewed owing to its Morning Report and the Training Readiness metric that takes data from stress. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Band Size: 22 mm

Storage: 32 GB

Sensors: GNSS, Compass, Thermometer, Heart Rate, Pulse Ox

Water Resistance: 50 metres

Pros Cons Slim, light and real buttons Expensive Clear touchscreen and GPS multiband Limited Garmin Pay bank support Advanced recovery and workout tools No voice control Comprehensive health tracking No running power without accessory Offline Spotify Good cross-platform app

7. Garmin Instinct 2 Solar The smartwatch has better performance and it supports 30 sports modes – running, swimming, cycling, strength training etc. Due to solar charging, an athlete will get benefits if he goes trekking, hiking or bike riding. The rugged wearable has an impressive design and panels around the edge of the display. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Screen Resolution: 176 x 176 pixels

Pixel Density Sharpness: 124 PPI

Operating System: Android, iOS

Display Technology: IPS LCD

Pros Cons Fine battery with decent solar charging Fairly expensive for the solar version 10 ATM and MIL-820 water/fall protection No music storage or calls Bright MIP display Maps are too barebones Comes in two sizes with several special editions Works with Garmin Pay and Connect IQ

8. Garmin Epix Gen 2 Multisport The high-end smartwatch is a crispier and more colourful product meant for fitness enthusiasts. The premium wearable has an AMOLED screen and the touch response is smooth and quick. The product dedicated to fitness has an improved GNSS location technology with a ‘multi-band GPS’. Contactless payments can be done from it which is yet another of its features. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, GPS, Compass

Sport/Activity: Gym and Training, Swimming, Running and Jogging

Material: Silicon, Titanium, Steel

Measurement System: Decimal and Imperial

Pros Cons Marvellous design Very expensive Bright display Limited smartwatch features Long battery life Only comes in one size Plenty of tracking features

9. Garmin Forerunner 55 A waterproof running smartwatch with distinct features and a close companion for athletes. There are advanced wellness tracking features, such as all-day respiration monitoring, intensity minutes and more. The GPS in it lets an athlete know and track how far, how fast and where he ran. The watch can be customised with free data fields, widgets, apps and watch faces. Specifications Brand: Garmin

Alarm: Digital

Care Instructions: Fits wrists with a circumference of 126-203 mm

Water Resistant: 50m/5ATM

Weight: 37g

Pros Cons Long battery life Comes only in one size Easy to read and use stats Slight pixelation on the screen Suggests workouts and recovery time

10. Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Multisport At night, the wearable appears fascinating as it glows because of the built-in LED. Out of a plethora of ski resorts across the globe, an athlete can select and can navigate the hills. Better preparation for outdoor adventures can happen as it leverages the sun’s energy for enhanced performance. Specificatios Brand: Garmin

Display Resolution: 260 x 260 pixel

Sensor: Barometric Altimeter, Compass, Gyroscope

Compatible OS: Android and iOS

Display Size: 1.3 mm

Pros Cons Accessible new training tools Low-contrast display Fine navigation tools No mic for hands-free calls Extra-tough design Many various models can be confusing Touchscreen operation functions better Longer battery life without the added heft GPS improvements

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Forerunner 255 GPS Slate Grey Up to 14 days 33 49 Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch Up to 9 days 30 100 Venu Square Shadow Grey/Slate Up to 6 days 33 38 Forerunner 745 Running and Triathlon Up to 7 days 33 47 Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch Up to 7 days 17.7 20 Forerunner 955 Solar Up to 15 days 33 53 Instinct 2 Solar Up to 28 days 22 40 Epix Gen 2 Multisport Up to 16 day 33 96 Forerunner 55 Up to 14 day 26 10 Fenix 7 Solar Multisport Up to 33 days 33 96

Best value for money Instinct 2 Solar can be experienced during a stay in the sun that promises unlimited battery life. It is a wearable that stands out with its monochrome screen, physical buttons and sturdy body. It is transflective, has a Memory-in-Pixel display, and also houses several interesting features which make it the best Garmin smartwatch when you are on a budget. Best overall product Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch is a wearable that has become a trendy product owing to its smart activity tracker and easy-to-read display. The relaxation breathing timer lets an athlete monitor his fitness and health for healthy living. It captures exercises when using strength training activities. All these aspects make it the best Garmin smartwatch. How to find the perfect smartwatch? Essential information from a phone to a wrist is delivered and the phone’s interface is available on the wrist. The built-in heart rate monitor shows you how you are doing throughout your workout. The platform where the smartwatch works is significant and the brand has its operating system. The customization options and the apps available in it should be noted to be considered. Knowing the longevity of a smartwatch is tricky, but a wearable with a bright and large screen is a suitable option to buy. The screen brightness and contrast can be analysed required during broad daylight. Based on all these aspects, the best Garmin smartwatch is Vivosmart 4. Price list

S.no Product Price 1. Forerunner 255 GPS Slate Grey Rs. 35,990 2. Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch Rs. 39,490 3. Venu Square Shadow Grey/Slate Rs. 16,990 4. Forerunner 745 Running and Triathlon Rs. 39.990 5. Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch Rs. 11,990 6. Forerunner 955 Solar Rs. 60,990 7. Instinct 2 Solar Rs. 44,990 8. Epix Gen 2 Multisport Rs. 89,490 9. Forerunner 55 Rs. 20,990 10. Fenix 7 Solar Multisport Rs. 78,490