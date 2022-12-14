Story Saved
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Best Garmin Smartwatch to keep you fit

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 13, 2022 15:18 IST
Summary:

Under sweaty conditions, a smartwatch goes well with an athlete and for everyone. The best Garmin smartwatch offers variety and has made a mark as a trendy running watch. Advanced sports watches are associated with a good display, quality and GPS tracking.  

The best Garmin smartwatch

The wearable intended also for aviation and automotive purposes gained recognition for its sophisticated hardware and software. For an outdoor enthusiast, the best Garmin smartwatch is one of the most technologically advanced models. A selection of trendy smartwatches will provide a number of your needs and many of them are capable of solar charging.   

   

Best Garmin Smartwatch options

1. Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Slate Grey 

The smartwatch is a close mate of an athlete that shows healthy daily and nightly sleep. As it is only 1.7 oz weight with a sleek design, it isn’t heavy after it is worn on the wrist. Besides HRV status and weather, an athlete receives a synopsis of his sleep, recovery and training outlook. The built-in sports apps including the triathlon and open-water swimming profiles are something to watch out for. Availability of 5K,10K and half-marathon programs with guidance from expert coaches can be availed.     

Specifications 

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Display Resolution: 260 x 260 pixels
  • Lens Material: Corning® Gorilla® Glass 3
  • Connectivity: Bluetooth®, Ant+®
  • Bezel Material: fibre-reinforced polymer
ProsCons
Various sizes to fit more wrists  Tricky five-button navigation  
Supports Garmin pay and NFC  More expensive  
Marvellous Garmin Connect app  Proprietary charging setup  
Upgraded heart rate sensor   
Gyroscope and barometric altimeter  
Updated triathlon mode   
Garmin Forerunner 255, GPS, Slate Grey
4% off 35,990 37,490
Buy now

2. Garmin Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch 

The wearable along with a microphone allows athletes to make and receive calls from the wrist with access to the phone's voice assistant. It is a well-rounded wearable and consists of phone voice assistants such as Google Assistant, Samsung Bixby and Apple’s Siri. The smartwatch is a utility to be enjoyed as athletes can enjoy music storage for roughly 650 songs. The device appears to be of the higher end as it has a stainless steel backplate. Stress, heart rate variability and respiration rate are recorded in two minutes.  

Specifications

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Compatibility: Android, iOS
  • Storage: Activity data 200 hours
  • Weight: 51g
  • Display: 416 x 416 resolution, 1.3-inch AMOLED, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
ProsCons
Marvellous design and build quality  High price  
Rapid charging takes over battery woes  Shorter battery life  
Call quality is clear  Issues regarding heart rate sensor  
Useful voice quality support   
Accurate fitness and health tracking   
Garmin Venu 2 Plus, GPS Smartwatch with Call and Text, Advanced Health Monitoring and Fitness Activity Tracker (Passivated with Powder Gray Band), 43 MM
5% off 47,990 50,490
Buy now

3. Garmin Venu Square Shadow Grey/Slate 

The bright colour display of the wearable lets an athlete keep moving which suits every outfit and every part of the day. A feature such as a comfortable silicone band of the smartwatch makes the lifestyle of an athlete all the more proper. The energy levels of the body can be seen for an entire day to manage the rest of the time for activity and rest. Blood oxygen saturation can be gauged in a day via Pulse Ox Sensor2 to know how the body is absorbing oxygen. The wearable assists an athlete while doing a short breathing activity.       

Specifications 

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Display Size: 33.1 mm
  • Operating Range: 10 m
  • Water Resistance Depth: 50 m
  • Weight: 37 g
ProsCons
Entry-level price point  Costly music edition
Battery life is long A small display is difficult to utilise    
Garmin pay support  GPS accuracy could use work  
Precise fitness and health tracking  
Useful and accurate sleep tracking   
Garmin Venu Square - Shadow Grey/Slate Smartwatch
24% off 16,990 22,490
Buy now

4. Garmin Forerunner 745 Running and Triathlon

 Garmin Connect in the smartwatch can do a trendline popularity routing utilising billions of data that many more athletes have uploaded. Playlists of music can be synced with music streaming services such as Deezer, Amazon Music and Spotify. Evaluation of recent exercise history can happen in it and performance indicators reveal whether an athlete is training productively. The wearable is the lightest and smallest comfortable for training as well as racing. One can train smarter owing to its VOT max which shows changes in performance that could be caused due to heat or altitude.      

Specifications  

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Display Type: sunlight-visible, transflective memory-in-pixel
  • Strap Material: Silicone
  • Display Resolution: 240 x 240 pixels
  • Lens Material: Corning Gorilla DX
ProsCons
Suitable for triathletes  Low battery life capabilities  
Includes preloaded activity profilesDoesn’t work well with other apps  
V02 max indicator   Downright expensive  
Innovative performance condition technology   
Multiple GPS navigation protocols   
Garmin Forerunner 745 Running and Triathlon Smartwatch (Black)
33% off 34,990 51,990
Buy now

5. Garmin Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch 

The design of the smartwatch is distinctive consisting of metal trim accents that complement an athlete’s style. It can be worn in the pool or the shower with smart notifications and vibration alerts. Stress has become disturbing at present times and the smartwatch with HRV tracking provides solutions and calculates and displays stress levels. Even when a smartphone is stowed away, a person can stay connected by checking the weather, receiving smart notifications and syncing with Garmin Connect.  

Specifications

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Shape Surface: Rectangular, Flat
  • Body Material: Aluminium
  • Interface: Touch
  • Weight: 17 grams
ProsCons
Accurate  The touch screen could be more responsive 
Long battery life  Uses proprietary charger  
Automatic activity tracking   
Measures blood oxygen levels, sleep, stress, and body recovery    
Sleek and slim design   
Garmin Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch (Black ) (No-Cost EMI Available)
47% off 7,990 14,990
Buy now

6. Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar 

In it, some apps can be blocked and the watch can be turned into ‘do not disturb’ that minimises unwanted disruptions. An additional benefit of solar charging depends a lot on how long an athlete will be using the smartphone under sunny conditions. A snapshot of sleep can be viewed owing to its Morning Report and the Training Readiness metric that takes data from stress. 

Specifications

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Band Size: 22 mm
  • Storage: 32 GB
  • Sensors: GNSS, Compass, Thermometer, Heart Rate, Pulse Ox
  • Water Resistance: 50 metres
ProsCons
Slim, light and real buttons  Expensive  
Clear touchscreen and GPS multiband  Limited Garmin Pay bank support  
Advanced recovery and workout tools  No voice control  
Comprehensive health tracking  No running power without accessory
Offline Spotify   
Good cross-platform app   
Garmin Forerunner 955, Solar, Black
5% off 60,990 63,990
Buy now

7. Garmin Instinct 2 Solar 

The smartwatch has better performance and it supports 30 sports modes – running, swimming, cycling, strength training etc. Due to solar charging, an athlete will get benefits if he goes trekking, hiking or bike riding. The rugged wearable has an impressive design and panels around the edge of the display.  

Specifications

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Screen Resolution: 176 x 176 pixels
  • Pixel Density Sharpness: 124 PPI
  • Operating System: Android, iOS
  • Display Technology: IPS LCD
ProsCons
Fine battery with decent solar charging  Fairly expensive for the solar version  
10 ATM and MIL-820 water/fall protection  No music storage or calls  
Bright MIP display  Maps are too barebones  
Comes in two sizes with several special editions   
Works with Garmin Pay and Connect IQ 
Garmin Instinct 2 Solar, Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS, with Solar Charging Capabilities, Built for All Elements, Multi-GNSS Support, Tracback Routing and More, Graphite
11% off 44,990 50,490
Buy now

8. Garmin Epix Gen 2 Multisport 

The high-end smartwatch is a crispier and more colourful product meant for fitness enthusiasts. The premium wearable has an AMOLED screen and the touch response is smooth and quick. The product dedicated to fitness has an improved GNSS location technology with a ‘multi-band GPS’. Contactless payments can be done from it which is yet another of its features.    

Specifications 

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Sensors: Accelerometer, Gyroscope, GPS, Compass
  • Sport/Activity: Gym and Training, Swimming, Running and Jogging
  • Material: Silicon, Titanium, Steel
  • Measurement System: Decimal and Imperial
ProsCons
Marvellous design  Very expensive  
Bright display  Limited smartwatch features  
Long battery life  Only comes in one size  
Plenty of tracking features   
Garmin Epix Gen 2 Multisport Premium GPS Watch, Slate Steel, Black
1% off 89,490 89,990
Buy now

9. Garmin Forerunner 55 

A waterproof running smartwatch with distinct features and a close companion for athletes. There are advanced wellness tracking features, such as all-day respiration monitoring, intensity minutes and more. The GPS in it lets an athlete know and track how far, how fast and where he ran. The watch can be customised with free data fields, widgets, apps and watch faces.   

Specifications    

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Alarm: Digital
  • Care Instructions: Fits wrists with a circumference of 126-203 mm
  • Water Resistant: 50m/5ATM
  • Weight: 37g
ProsCons
Long battery life  Comes only in one size  
Easy to read and use stats  Slight pixelation on the screen   
Suggests workouts and recovery time 
Garmin Forerunner 55, GPS Running Watch with Daily Suggested Workouts, Up to 2 Weeks of Battery Life (Monterra Grey)
20,990
Buy now

10. Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Multisport 

At night, the wearable appears fascinating as it glows because of the built-in LED. Out of a plethora of ski resorts across the globe, an athlete can select and can navigate the hills. Better preparation for outdoor adventures can happen as it leverages the sun’s energy for enhanced performance. 

Specificatios  

  • Brand: Garmin
  • Display Resolution: 260 x 260 pixel
  • Sensor: Barometric Altimeter, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Compatible OS: Android and iOS
  • Display Size: 1.3 mm
ProsCons
Accessible new training tools  Low-contrast display 
Fine navigation tools  No mic for hands-free calls  
Extra-tough design  Many various models can be confusing  
Touchscreen operation functions better   
Longer battery life without the added heft 
GPS improvements   
Garmin Fenix 7 Solar Multisport Premium Outdoor GPS Watch (Activity Tracker), Slate Gray with Black Band, M
12% off 78,490 89,460
Buy now

Best 3 features for you 

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Forerunner 255 GPS Slate Grey Up to 14 days 33 49 
Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch Up to 9 days 30 100 
Venu Square Shadow Grey/Slate Up to 6 days 33 38 
Forerunner 745 Running and Triathlon Up to 7 days 33 47 
Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch Up to 7 days 17.7 20 
Forerunner 955 Solar Up to 15 days 33 53 
Instinct 2 Solar Up to 28 days 22 40 
Epix Gen 2 Multisport Up to 16 day 33 96 
Forerunner 55 Up to 14 day 26 10 
Fenix 7 Solar Multisport Up to 33 days3396

Best value for money 

Instinct 2 Solar can be experienced during a stay in the sun that promises unlimited battery life. It is a wearable that stands out with its monochrome screen, physical buttons and sturdy body. It is transflective, has a Memory-in-Pixel display, and also houses several interesting features which make it the best Garmin smartwatch when you are on a budget. 

Best overall product   

Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch is a wearable that has become a trendy product owing to its smart activity tracker and easy-to-read display. The relaxation breathing timer lets an athlete monitor his fitness and health for healthy living. It captures exercises when using strength training activities. All these aspects make it the best Garmin smartwatch.

How to find the perfect smartwatch?

Essential information from a phone to a wrist is delivered and the phone’s interface is available on the wrist. The built-in heart rate monitor shows you how you are doing throughout your workout. The platform where the smartwatch works is significant and the brand has its operating system. The customization options and the apps available in it should be noted to be considered. Knowing the longevity of a smartwatch is tricky, but a wearable with a bright and large screen is a suitable option to buy. The screen brightness and contrast can be analysed required during broad daylight. Based on all these aspects, the best Garmin smartwatch is Vivosmart 4. 

Price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Forerunner 255 GPS Slate Grey Rs. 35,990 
2.Venu 2 Plus GPS Smartwatch Rs. 39,490 
3.Venu Square Shadow Grey/Slate  Rs. 16,990 
4.Forerunner 745 Running and Triathlon Rs. 39.990 
5.Vivosmart 4 Smartwatch Rs. 11,990 
6.Forerunner 955 Solar Rs. 60,990 
7.Instinct 2 Solar Rs. 44,990 
8.Epix Gen 2 Multisport Rs. 89,490 
9.Forerunner 55 Rs. 20,990 
10.Fenix 7 Solar Multisport Rs. 78,490 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Best Garmin Smartwatch to keep you fit

Can a smartwatch function without a phone? 

Can an athlete text on a smartwatch?

Can I change my smartwatch bands to change up my style?

How does a smartwatch measure stress?

Can a smartwatch monitor sleep patterns?

