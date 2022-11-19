Best juicer mixer grinders: Here are your top 10 picks

Best Juicer Mixer Grinders

With hundreds of juicer mixer grinders on the market, it can be tough to find which juicer mixer grinder will work best for you and your family. Whether you’re looking to make fresh juices and smoothies, blend hot soups, or chop up nuts, seeds, and fruits, there are many options out there that can accommodate your needs perfectly. To help you decide which juicer mixer grinder will be right for you, we’ve researched some of the most popular juicer mixer grinders on the market today and found some exciting features they all share. Top 10 best juicer mixer grinders for you 1. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Preethi mixer grinder is an affordable, powerful and versatile home appliance that can add value to your kitchen. It has several functions, such as centrifugal juicing, super extraction of coconut and tamarind, and blending. A mixer grinder with a 750W Vega W5 motor with a detachable bowl on the base for easy access to ingredients for all kinds of cooking has a high-quality material body with a detachable bowl which grinds turmeric in just 2 minutes. Locking the power cord prevents it from being exposed when not in use. Specifications Brand: Preethi

Preethi Colour: Black/ Light grey

Black/ Light grey Power source: Electric

Electric Warranty : 5 Years

Pros Cons Easy to clean Bit noisy Good quality Good in design

2. Sujata Dynamix The most powerful motor in the market, with double ball bearings for efficiency and smooth running for years. The Wet Grinder Jar can also be used as a dry grinder jar. With 22 rpm operation and 9 mins. continuous running time suitable for longer usage, this mixer grinder can perfectly blend fresh fruits and vegetables quickly and easily. This machine is completely safe even for kids as it doesn't require any electrical connection or batteries Specifications Brand: Sujata

Sujata Colour: White

White Display type: Analog

Analog Power source: Electric

Electric Product dimensions: 49W x 35.5H Cms

Pros Cons Long cable Overload regarding issues Less noise Base is stable

3. Vidiem MG 521A Vidiem Mixer Grinders are the only mixer grinders to have Vortex Flow SS 304 blades, which are dynamically balanced to eliminate vibration, thereby doubling the life of the bush. Long-term trouble-free operation is guaranteed with self-lubricating bronze bushings. Specifications Brand: Vidiem

Vidiem Colour: Grey with orange

Grey with orange Number of speeds: 3

Special feature: Mixers

Mixers Voltage: 240 Volts

Pros Cons No noise Plastic material could be better Good hardware quality Lightweight

4. Philips HL7756 This Philips HL7756 Mixer Grinder is a heavy-duty product, giving you the power to chop, grind and blend even the toughest ingredients. It's simple to use and easy to clean. The brushed stainless steel body adds elegance to your kitchen; 3-speed control plus pulse - creates the perfect consistency in a flash. Specifications Brand: PHILIPS

PHILIPS Colour: Black

Black Number of speeds: 3

Special feature: Jar material, material blade

Jar material, material blade Capacity: 1500 Millilitres

Pros Cons Easy to clean Noise issues Good Built quality Easy to use

5. Bosch TrueMixx Pro With True Mixx Pro, you can chop, chop, and grind dry ingredients, including whole fruits and vegetables, in a matter of minutes. In addition to giving you authentic texture and taste, the Active Flow Breaker in the Pounding Blade replicates the traditional stone-pounding effect. Whether you are juicing or blending smoothies, this blender comes with uniquely designed jar handles for improved grip during operation. Specifications Brand: Bosch

Bosch Colour: Black

Black Number of speeds: 5

Special feature: Safety lock

Safety lock Product dimensions: 3.85D x 4.6W x 2.2H Metres

Pros Cons Good performance Bit noisy Good design Easy to use

6. Hamilton Beach Professional Mixer Grinder Hamilton Beach Commercial Grade Juicers, Mixers and Grinders were designed by Commercial Kitchen Professionals. Your home kitchen may be small, but to the people making your favourite recipes, it is the heart of your business. If you’re spending most of your time in the kitchen, you need a juicer with a professional design and superior performance. Specifications Brand: Hamilton Beach

Hamilton Beach Colour: Black

Black Number of speeds: 5

Special feature: Safety lock

Safety lock Product dimensions: 19D x 23W x 50H Cm

19D x 23W x 50H Cm Capacity: 1litre

Pros Cons Good overall performance Bit costly Easy to clean Easy to use

7. Philips HL7707/00 The Philips HL7707/00 750W Mixer Grinder is a must-have for your kitchen. Featuring a powerful motor capacity, this device works efficiently and is efficient at processing tough food items or spices. It comes with a set of accessories that include a multipurpose jar, chutney jar, wet jar, grinding knives and other unique features. Specifications Brand: PHILIPS

PHILIPS Colour: Black

Black Number of speeds: 3

Product dimensions: 25D x 50W x 24H Cms

25D x 50W x 24H Cms Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons Easy to clean Jaar quality could be better Easy to maintain Good in Design

8. Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum The Platinum Series of mixers comes with a rotating side-lockable steel jar base, thus making it the most durable mixer grinder available on the market! The ergonomic design ensures smooth and comfortable operation. These Mixer Grinders come with three high-grade neoprene couplers, making them very easy to clean. Specifications Brand: Preethi

Preethi Colour: White

White Number of speeds: 3

Product dimensions: 38D x 44W x 24H Cm

Pros Cons Easy to operate Big jar quality could be better Low noise level Lightweight

9. Philips HL7701 This is an excellent device for juicing and blending food. It can hold a wet jar, blender jar with pulp extractor, and chutney jar from 1 litre each making this product very versatile in operation. The 4-speed settings let you control the intensity of your grinding tasks perfectly. It also features strong suction for stability even during heavy grinding. Specifications Brand: PHILIPS

PHILIPS Colour: White

White Special feature: Earhook

Earhook Material: Abs, plastic and stainless steel

Pros Cons Powerful motor Bit noisy Good steel quality Good grinder quality

10. Prestige Delight Plus Prestige Delight Plus has a powerful 750w motor, which makes it highly durable and reliable.It has 4 effective blades that let you quickly and easily grind all of your dry fruits, nuts, and chutneys. Prestige Delight Plus ensures pure juice flavour and full nutrition at home or at the workplace whenever and wherever you need it with 1 juicer jar, threestainless steel jars,and polycarbonatejar lids. Specifications Brand: Prestige

Prestige Colour: Yellow

Yellow Number of speeds: 3

Product dimensions: 18D x 20W x 38H Cms

18D x 20W x 38H Cms Voltage: 230 Volts

Pros Cons Smooth functioning Indicator light issues Good quality mixer Easy to operate

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Preethi Zodiac MG-218 Long cable Less noise Base is stable Sujata Dynamix 5 Years motor warranty Easy to clean Good quality Vidiem MG 521A 5 Years motor warranty Good hardware quality Lightweight Philips HL7756 Easy to clean Jar Material Material Blade Bosch TrueMixx Pro Safety Lock 4 jars Easy to use Hamilton Beach Professional Mixer Grinder 5 Years motor warranty Safety Lock Good built quality Philips HL7707/00 230 Volts Easy to clean Easy to use Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum Lightweight Ergonomically designed ABS body Philips HL7701 Powerful motor Earhook Good steel quality Prestige Delight Plus 230 Volts 5 Years motor warranty Good hardware quality

Best value for money Philips HL7707/00 is the most value-for-money Mixer Grinder. This powerful mixer grinder is perfect for your daily needs. With 750W power and a large chopper head, this machine will make all of your grinding jobs easy, while the gear drive technology helps it run smoothly. Its wet grinder gives you complete control over how hard or soft you want your ground ingredients to be and its ability to grind efficiently allows you to get more done in less time. Best overall Hamilton Beach Professional Mixer Grinder is one of the best juicer mixer grinders of all. Hamilton is a trustworthy brand that prides itself on offering only the best quality kitchen products. The ultimate grinder mixer is a wonderful addition to any kitchen, especially if you're looking for something powerful and versatile, with a 5-year total product warranty. This product can be used on either wet or dry ingredients, making it perfect for all dietary needs. With innovative features and high-performance technology, this machine will allow you to master even the most complicated cooking techniques. How to find the best juicer mixer grinders A short guide to choosing the Best Juicer Mixer Grinders. Juicer Mixer Grinder's brand, model, and price are all factors to take into account when purchasing a new one. Shop after you've figured that out. Once you've compiled your list of features and qualities you want in a grinder, take a look at your options and do some research: find the exact type of grinder you want by using Amazon's filters. You can more easily make a choice and select one that fits your needs and your budget if you compare prices, discounts, and feature Products price list in table

S.no Product Price 1. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 ₹ 9099 2. Sujata Dynamix ₹ 5940 3. Vidiem MG 521A ₹ 4490 4. Philips HL7756 ₹ 3379 5. Bosch TrueMixx Pro ₹ 6499 6. Hamilton Beach Professional Mixer Grinder ₹ 24999 7. Philips HL7707/00 ₹ 7414 8. Preethi Blue Leaf Platinum ₹ 6249 9. Philips HL7701 ₹ 7250 10. Prestige Delight Plus ₹ 4989