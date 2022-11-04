Best smartwatches you can buy in 2022

1. What is TWS?
It is True Wireless Stereo (TWS). Bluetooth wireless earphones are generally called TWS.
Summary:
Smartwatch which used to be a luxury product has now become a must-have for smartphone users. It has become popular due to the low cost of smartwatches, making them come at the same price as a regular watch.
A good smartwatch must contain a good display, decent battery backup and some sensors essential for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), sleep and stress. There are some additional features like Bluetooth calling, smart controls and waterproofing, which are added advantages.
We have composed a list of smartwatches that are best in the segment by comparing the display quality, build quality, product features, product rating and product price that might help you decide while buying a smartwatch.
1. Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium
Ignite Spectra is one the most emerging premium smartwatch from Crossbeats with a 1.78-inch Super Retina AMOLED display. Its 650 nits peak brightness and Always-on Display give a better visual experience.
It comes with 8-channel PPG sensors. It has a massive battery backup of up to 15 days on a single charge. The watch also comes with a 3D Curved Sapphire glass screen and a Hi-Grade Aerospace Aluminum body with IP68 waterproofing.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Size and weight can be reduced
|IP68 rating
|Super Retina AMOLED display
|Bluetooth calling
2. OnePlus Nord Watch
Nord watch is a new smartwatch launched by OnePlus with a big 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also has a long-lasting battery with a 10-day long backup. It also supports music control and a camera shutter all in an IP68 waterproof metal case.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|No Bluetooth calling
|IP68 rating
|AMOLED display
|Metal body
3. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2
ColorFit Ultra 2 is a premium series smartwatch launched by Noise with a high resolution 1.78 inch AMOLED display and the new Always-on Display feature. It has a long battery life, with a 7-day backup. ColorFit Ultra 2 can be connected to Noise Productivity Suite for real-time health data and features such as a world clock, stocks and calculator.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Always-on Display
|No Bluetooth calling
|IP68 rating
|AMOLED display
|Stainless steel body
4. Fire-Boltt Visionary
Visionary is a premium series smartwatch from Fire-Boltt with a 1.78-inch high-resolution AMOLED display with the new Always-on Display feature. It also supports Bluetooth Calling with an inbuilt mic and speaker. Visionary comes with the capability to connect to TWS earphones. Moreover, it supports voice assistants and has an IP68 rating.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth calling
|No stress and female cycle mesurements
|IP68 rating
|Low battery life
|AMOLED display
|TWS earphones connectivity
5. boAt Xtend
Xtend is a sub-premium segment smartwatch by boAt with a big 1.69" big square HD LCD displaywith auto-adjustable brightness up to 550 nits. It also comes with built-in Alexa. Xtend is highly durable with 5 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance, making it perfect for adventure trips.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Alexa support
|No Bluetooth calling
|5 ATM water resistance
|No stress and female cycle mesurements
|Auto adjustable brightness
|Aluminium alloy body
6. Noise Pulse 2 Max
Pulse 2 Max is a semi-premium smartwatch by Noise with a large 1.85 inch TFT LCD display having 550 nits brightness. It has a long battery life with a 10-day backup. It also comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker, all in an IP68 waterproof stainless steel body.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Plastic body
|Bluetooth calling
|550 nits brightness
|IP68 rating
7. Noise Pulse Buzz
Pulse Buzz is a budget Bluetooth calling smartwatch by Noise with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display. It comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker.Pulse Buzz has Noise Health Suite for real-time health data.It has 150 cloud-based and customisable watch faces.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|Plastic body
|IP68 rating
|Large display
|Bluetooth calling
8. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling
Ninja Calling is a budget Bluetooth calling smartwatch by Fire-Boltt with a 1.69-inch HD display with 450 nits peak brightness. It comes with a built-in mic and speaker. It also supports in-built games and has 30 sports tracking features. It also has several other features like smart reminders, alarm, stopwatch, timer and smart controls like camera, music and brightness controls.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth calling
|No stress and female cycle mesurements
|AI voice assistant
|Low battery life
|HD display
|Metal body
9. Noise Pulse Go Buzz
Pulse Go Buzz is a feature-loaded budget smartwatch by Noise with a 1.69-inch TFT display with a brightness of 500 nits. It comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker.Pulse Go Buzz has Noise Health Suite for real-time health data.It has a long battery backup of up to 15 days. It also has more than 150 cloud-based watch faces and an IP68 rating.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Bluetooth calling
|No female cycle mesurements
|IP68 rating
|Average battery life
|500 nits brightness
|Tru Sync technology
10. Crossbeats Ignite LYT
Ignite LYT is a newcomer in the budget segment by Crossbeats. It has a large 1.69-inch IPS display with 2.5D curves.Ignite LYT can be connected to CB-Explore app for real-time fitness data.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Long battery life
|No Bluetooth calling
|IP68 rating
|No stress and female cycle mesurements
|IPS LCD display
|Blood pressure monitoring
Best 3 features of smartwatches
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium
|3D Curved Sapphire glass
|Super Retina AMOLED display
|Bluetooth calling
|OnePlus Nord Watch
|AMOLED display
|Long battery life
|Metal body
|Noise ColorFit Ultra 2
|Always-on display
|Stainless steel body
|AMOLED display
|Fire-Boltt Visionary
|TWS earphones connectivity
|AMOLED display
|Bluetooth calling
|boAt Xtend
|Alexa support
|5 ATM water resistance
|Auto adjustable brightness
|Noise Pulse 2 Max
|100 sports mode
|550 nits brightness
|Bluetooth calling
|Noise Pulse Buzz
|Bluetooth calling
|Long battery life
|IP68 rating
|Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling
|HD display
|Bluetooth calling
|AI voice assistant
|Noise Pulse Go Buzz
|Tru Sync technology
|Bluetooth calling
|IP68 rating
|Crossbeats Ignite LYT
|IPS LCD display
|Blood pressure monitoring
|Long battery life
Best value for money
Noise Pulse Go Buzzis the best value-for-money product on this list. Pulse Go Buzz supports Bluetooth Calling along with an in-built mic and speaker and Tru Sync technology. It has 1.69 inch TFT display with 500 nits brightness. It has a good battery backup of up to 7 days. It also has an IP68 rating giving it the best value at this price.
Best overall product
Crossbeats Ignite Spectrais the best product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. Ignite Spectra has a 1.78-inch Super Retina AMOLED will 650 nits peak brightness and has Always-on Display. It also supports Bluetooth Calling with an inbuilt mic and speaker. Ignite Spectra has a massive battery backup of up to 15 days.The watch also comes with a 3D Curved Sapphire glass screen and a Hi-Grade Aerospace Aluminum body with IP68 waterproofing.
How to find the perfect smartwatch?
Here are a few points to check while choosing the best smartwatch:
Best smartwatches price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium
|₹4,499
|2.
|OnePlus Nord Watch
|₹4,499
|3.
|Noise ColorFit Ultra 2
|₹4,499
|4.
|Fire-Boltt Visionary
|₹3,998
|5.
|boAt Xtend
|₹2,999
|6.
|Noise Pulse 2 Max
|₹2,799
|7.
|Noise Pulse Buzz
|₹2,499
|8.
|Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling
|₹2,498
|9.
|Noise Pulse Go Buzz
|₹1,999
|10.
|Crossbeats Ignite LYT
|₹1,999
Always-on Display is a feature found in AMOLED displays that consumes less power, so a small area of the screen is always powered on showing important information like time, and date.
It is a measure of your blood oxygen level. The SpO2 sensor detects the oxygen level in your blood and displays it in the smartwatch.
Single Chip Bluetooth technology is used mostly in new smartwatches where a single chip is used for quick pairing, faster connectivity and low power consumption for Bluetooth Calling.
Watch face is a specific design of the screen. Smartwatches come with several watch faces for you to select as per your choice or create a custom watch face.