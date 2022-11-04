Best smartwatches you can buy in 2022

Best smartwatches

Smartwatch which used to be a luxury product has now become a must-have for smartphone users. It has become popular due to the low cost of smartwatches, making them come at the same price as a regular watch. A good smartwatch must contain a good display, decent battery backup and some sensors essential for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), sleep and stress. There are some additional features like Bluetooth calling, smart controls and waterproofing, which are added advantages. We have composed a list of smartwatches that are best in the segment by comparing the display quality, build quality, product features, product rating and product price that might help you decide while buying a smartwatch. 1. Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium Ignite Spectra is one the most emerging premium smartwatch from Crossbeats with a 1.78-inch Super Retina AMOLED display. Its 650 nits peak brightness and Always-on Display give a better visual experience. It comes with 8-channel PPG sensors. It has a massive battery backup of up to 15 days on a single charge. The watch also comes with a 3D Curved Sapphire glass screen and a Hi-Grade Aerospace Aluminum body with IP68 waterproofing. Specifications Display Size: 1.78 inches

Display Type: Super Retina AMOLED

Display Brightness: 650 nits

Battery Life: 15 days

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitor

Case Material: Hi-Grade Aerospace Aluminum body

Waterproofing: IP68

Pros Cons Long battery life Size and weight can be reduced IP68 rating Super Retina AMOLED display Bluetooth calling

2. OnePlus Nord Watch Nord watch is a new smartwatch launched by OnePlus with a big 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also has a long-lasting battery with a 10-day long backup. It also supports music control and a camera shutter all in an IP68 waterproof metal case. Specifications Display Size: 1.78 inches

Display Type: AMOLED

Display Brightness: 500 nits

Battery Life: 10 days

Bluetooth Calling: No

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: No

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, female cycle, sleep monitor

Case Material: Metal

Waterproofing: IP68

Pros Cons Long battery life No Bluetooth calling IP68 rating AMOLED display Metal body

3. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 ColorFit Ultra 2 is a premium series smartwatch launched by Noise with a high resolution 1.78 inch AMOLED display and the new Always-on Display feature. It has a long battery life, with a 7-day backup. ColorFit Ultra 2 can be connected to Noise Productivity Suite for real-time health data and features such as a world clock, stocks and calculator. Specifications Display Size: 1.78 inches

Display Type: AMOLED

Display Brightness: 500 nits

Battery Life: 7 days

Bluetooth Calling: No

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: No

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, female cycle, sleep monitor

Case Material: Stainless steel

Waterproofing: IP68

Pros Cons Always-on Display No Bluetooth calling IP68 rating AMOLED display Stainless steel body

4. Fire-Boltt Visionary Visionary is a premium series smartwatch from Fire-Boltt with a 1.78-inch high-resolution AMOLED display with the new Always-on Display feature. It also supports Bluetooth Calling with an inbuilt mic and speaker. Visionary comes with the capability to connect to TWS earphones. Moreover, it supports voice assistants and has an IP68 rating. Specifications Display Size: 1.78 inches

Display Type: AMOLED

Display Brightness: Not Available

Battery Life: 5 days

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitor

Case Material: Metal

Waterproofing: IP68

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling No stress and female cycle mesurements IP68 rating Low battery life AMOLED display TWS earphones connectivity

5. boAt Xtend Xtend is a sub-premium segment smartwatch by boAt with a big 1.69" big square HD LCD displaywith auto-adjustable brightness up to 550 nits. It also comes with built-in Alexa. Xtend is highly durable with 5 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance, making it perfect for adventure trips. Specifications Display Size: 1.69 inches

Display Type: HD LCD display

Display Brightness: 550 nits

Battery Life: 7 days

Bluetooth Calling: No

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: No

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitor

Case Material: Aluminium Alloy

Waterproofing: 5 ATM water resistance

Pros Cons Alexa support No Bluetooth calling 5 ATM water resistance No stress and female cycle mesurements Auto adjustable brightness Aluminium alloy body

6. Noise Pulse 2 Max Pulse 2 Max is a semi-premium smartwatch by Noise with a large 1.85 inch TFT LCD display having 550 nits brightness. It has a long battery life with a 10-day backup. It also comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker, all in an IP68 waterproof stainless steel body. Specifications Display Size: 1.85 inches

Display Type: TFT LCD

Display Brightness: 550 nits

Battery Life: 10 days

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, female cycle, sleep monitor

Case Material: Polycarbonate

Waterproofing: IP68

Pros Cons Long battery life Plastic body Bluetooth calling 550 nits brightness IP68 rating

7. Noise Pulse Buzz Pulse Buzz is a budget Bluetooth calling smartwatch by Noise with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display. It comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker.Pulse Buzz has Noise Health Suite for real-time health data.It has 150 cloud-based and customisable watch faces. Specifications Display Size: 1.69 inches

Display Type: TFT LCD

Display Brightness: 500 nits

Connectivity Technology: USB

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, female cycle, sleep monitor

Case Material: Polycarbonate

Waterproofing: IP68

Pros Cons Long battery life Plastic body IP68 rating Large display Bluetooth calling

8. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling Ninja Calling is a budget Bluetooth calling smartwatch by Fire-Boltt with a 1.69-inch HD display with 450 nits peak brightness. It comes with a built-in mic and speaker. It also supports in-built games and has 30 sports tracking features. It also has several other features like smart reminders, alarm, stopwatch, timer and smart controls like camera, music and brightness controls. Specifications Display Size: 1.69 inches

Display Type: HD Display

Display Brightness: 450 nits

Battery Life: 5 days

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitor

Case Material: Metal

Waterproofing: IP67

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling No stress and female cycle mesurements AI voice assistant Low battery life HD display Metal body

9. Noise Pulse Go Buzz Pulse Go Buzz is a feature-loaded budget smartwatch by Noise with a 1.69-inch TFT display with a brightness of 500 nits. It comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker.Pulse Go Buzz has Noise Health Suite for real-time health data.It has a long battery backup of up to 15 days. It also has more than 150 cloud-based watch faces and an IP68 rating. Specifications Display Size: 1.69 inches

Display Type: TFT

Display Brightness: 500 nits

Battery Life: 7 days

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, sleep monitor

Case Material: Polycarbonate

Waterproofing: IP68

Pros Cons Bluetooth calling No female cycle mesurements IP68 rating Average battery life 500 nits brightness Tru Sync technology

10. Crossbeats Ignite LYT Ignite LYT is a newcomer in the budget segment by Crossbeats. It has a large 1.69-inch IPS display with 2.5D curves.Ignite LYT can be connected to CB-Explore app for real-time fitness data. Specifications Display Size: 1.69 inches

Display Type: IPS LCD

Display Brightness: 500 nits

Battery Life: 15 days

Bluetooth Calling: No

Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: No

Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep monitor

Case Material: ABS Plastic

Waterproofing: IP68

Pros Cons Long battery life No Bluetooth calling IP68 rating No stress and female cycle mesurements IPS LCD display Blood pressure monitoring

Best 3 features of smartwatches

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium 3D Curved Sapphire glass Super Retina AMOLED display Bluetooth calling OnePlus Nord Watch AMOLED display Long battery life Metal body Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Always-on display Stainless steel body AMOLED display Fire-Boltt Visionary TWS earphones connectivity AMOLED display Bluetooth calling boAt Xtend Alexa support 5 ATM water resistance Auto adjustable brightness Noise Pulse 2 Max 100 sports mode 550 nits brightness Bluetooth calling Noise Pulse Buzz Bluetooth calling Long battery life IP68 rating Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling HD display Bluetooth calling AI voice assistant Noise Pulse Go Buzz Tru Sync technology Bluetooth calling IP68 rating Crossbeats Ignite LYT IPS LCD display Blood pressure monitoring Long battery life

Best value for money Noise Pulse Go Buzzis the best value-for-money product on this list. Pulse Go Buzz supports Bluetooth Calling along with an in-built mic and speaker and Tru Sync technology. It has 1.69 inch TFT display with 500 nits brightness. It has a good battery backup of up to 7 days. It also has an IP68 rating giving it the best value at this price. Best overall product Crossbeats Ignite Spectrais the best product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. Ignite Spectra has a 1.78-inch Super Retina AMOLED will 650 nits peak brightness and has Always-on Display. It also supports Bluetooth Calling with an inbuilt mic and speaker. Ignite Spectra has a massive battery backup of up to 15 days.The watch also comes with a 3D Curved Sapphire glass screen and a Hi-Grade Aerospace Aluminum body with IP68 waterproofing. How to find the perfect smartwatch? Here are a few points to check while choosing the best wireless earphones: Is the display bright enough for outdoor use? Does the product has adequate battery backup? Does the product has Bluetooth calling technology? Does the product measure various health parameters such as heart rate and SpO2? Best smartwatches price list

S.no Product Price 1. Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium ₹ 4,499 2. OnePlus Nord Watch ₹ 4,499 3. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 ₹ 4,499 4. Fire-Boltt Visionary ₹ 3,998 5. boAt Xtend ₹ 2,999 6. Noise Pulse 2 Max ₹ 2,799 7. Noise Pulse Buzz ₹ 2,499 8. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling ₹ 2,498 9. Noise Pulse Go Buzz ₹ 1,999 10. Crossbeats Ignite LYT ₹ 1,999