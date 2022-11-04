Story Saved
Best smartwatches you can buy in 2022

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 05, 2022 17:25 IST
Summary:

Today everyone has switched from old-school watches to smartwatches due to a fashion trend and their increasing features. But buying a smartwatch might be confusing due to lots of products available. We have created a list of the best smartwatch for you available in the market.

Best smartwatches

Smartwatch which used to be a luxury product has now become a must-have for smartphone users. It has become popular due to the low cost of smartwatches, making them come at the same price as a regular watch.

A good smartwatch must contain a good display, decent battery backup and some sensors essential for measuring heart rate, blood oxygen level (SpO2), sleep and stress. There are some additional features like Bluetooth calling, smart controls and waterproofing, which are added advantages.

We have composed a list of smartwatches that are best in the segment by comparing the display quality, build quality, product features, product rating and product price that might help you decide while buying a smartwatch.

1. Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium

Ignite Spectra is one the most emerging premium smartwatch from Crossbeats with a 1.78-inch Super Retina AMOLED display. Its 650 nits peak brightness and Always-on Display give a better visual experience.

It comes with 8-channel PPG sensors. It has a massive battery backup of up to 15 days on a single charge. The watch also comes with a 3D Curved Sapphire glass screen and a Hi-Grade Aerospace Aluminum body with IP68 waterproofing.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.78 inches
  • Display Type: Super Retina AMOLED
  • Display Brightness: 650 nits
  • Battery Life: 15 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: Yes
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate and sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Hi-Grade Aerospace Aluminum body
  • Waterproofing: IP68
ProsCons
Long battery lifeSize and weight can be reduced
IP68 rating 
Super Retina AMOLED display 
Bluetooth calling 
cellpic
Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium Super Retina AMOLED Display smartwatch BT Calling, 1.78” 3D Curved Always on Display Ultra HD Clear View, AI Health Feature, 200+Watch Faces, 15 Days Battery-Black
55% off 4,499 9,999
Buy now

2. OnePlus Nord Watch

Nord watch is a new smartwatch launched by OnePlus with a big 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 500 nits of brightness and a 60 Hz refresh rate. It also has a long-lasting battery with a 10-day long backup. It also supports music control and a camera shutter all in an IP68 waterproof metal case.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.78 inches
  • Display Type: AMOLED
  • Display Brightness: 500 nits
  • Battery Life: 10 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: No
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: No
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, female cycle, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Metal
  • Waterproofing: IP68
ProsCons
Long battery lifeNo Bluetooth calling
IP68 rating 
AMOLED display 
Metal body 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord Watch with 1.78” AMOLED Display, 60 Hz Refresh Rate, 105 Fitness Modes, 10 Days Battery, SPO2, Heart Rate, Stress Monitor, Women Health Tracker & Multiple Watch Face [Midnight Black]
29% off 4,999 6,999
Buy now

3. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2

ColorFit Ultra 2 is a premium series smartwatch launched by Noise with a high resolution 1.78 inch AMOLED display and the new Always-on Display feature. It has a long battery life, with a 7-day backup. ColorFit Ultra 2 can be connected to Noise Productivity Suite for real-time health data and features such as a world clock, stocks and calculator.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.78 inches
  • Display Type: AMOLED
  • Display Brightness: 500 nits
  • Battery Life: 7 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: No
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: No
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, female cycle, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Stainless steel
  • Waterproofing: IP68
ProsCons
Always-on DisplayNo Bluetooth calling
IP68 rating 
AMOLED display 
Stainless steel body 
cellpic
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 with 1.78"(4.5cm) AMOLED Display, Best-in-Class Resolution, Premium Stainless Steel Body, 60+ Sports Modes, 100+ Watch Faces, IP68 Waterproof (Jet Black),OneSize
44% off 4,999 8,999
Buy now

4. Fire-Boltt Visionary

Visionary is a premium series smartwatch from Fire-Boltt with a 1.78-inch high-resolution AMOLED display with the new Always-on Display feature. It also supports Bluetooth Calling with an inbuilt mic and speaker. Visionary comes with the capability to connect to TWS earphones. Moreover, it supports voice assistants and has an IP68 rating.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.78 inches
  • Display Type: AMOLED
  • Display Brightness: Not Available
  • Battery Life: 5 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: Yes
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Metal
  • Waterproofing: IP68
ProsCons
Bluetooth callingNo stress and female cycle mesurements
IP68 ratingLow battery life
AMOLED display 
TWS earphones connectivity 
cellpic
Fire-Boltt Visionary 1.78" AMOLED Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with 368*448 Pixel Resolution 100+ Sports Mode, TWS Connection, Voice Assistance, SPO2 & Heart Rate Monitoring
76% off 3,998 16,999
Buy now

5. boAt Xtend

Xtend is a sub-premium segment smartwatch by boAt with a big 1.69" big square HD LCD displaywith auto-adjustable brightness up to 550 nits. It also comes with built-in Alexa. Xtend is highly durable with 5 ATM dust, splash and sweat resistance, making it perfect for adventure trips.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.69 inches
  • Display Type: HD LCD display
  • Display Brightness: 550 nits
  • Battery Life: 7 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: No
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: No
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Aluminium Alloy
  • Waterproofing: 5 ATM water resistance
ProsCons
Alexa supportNo Bluetooth calling
5 ATM water resistanceNo stress and female cycle mesurements
Auto adjustable brightness 
Aluminium alloy body 
cellpic
boAt Xtend Smartwatch with Alexa Built-in, 1.69” HD Display, Multiple Watch Faces, Stress Monitor, Heart & SpO2 Monitoring, 14 Sports Modes, Sleep Monitor, 5 ATM & 7 Days Battery(Charcoal Black)
62% off 2,999 7,990
Buy now

6. Noise Pulse 2 Max

Pulse 2 Max is a semi-premium smartwatch by Noise with a large 1.85 inch TFT LCD display having 550 nits brightness. It has a long battery life with a 10-day backup. It also comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker, all in an IP68 waterproof stainless steel body.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.85 inches
  • Display Type: TFT LCD
  • Display Brightness: 550 nits
  • Battery Life: 10 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: Yes
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, female cycle, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Polycarbonate
  • Waterproofing: IP68
ProsCons
Long battery lifePlastic body
Bluetooth calling 
550 nits brightness 
IP68 rating 
cellpic
Noise Pulse 2 Max Advanced Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with 1.85'' TFT and 550 Nits Brightness, Smart DND, 10 Days Battery, 100 Sports Mode, Productivity Suite & Noise Health Suite - (Jade Green)
53% off 2,799 5,999
Buy now

7. Noise Pulse Buzz

Pulse Buzz is a budget Bluetooth calling smartwatch by Noise with a 1.69-inch TFT LCD display. It comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker.Pulse Buzz has Noise Health Suite for real-time health data.It has 150 cloud-based and customisable watch faces.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.69 inches
  • Display Type: TFT LCD
  • Display Brightness: 500 nits
  • Connectivity Technology: USB
  • Bluetooth Calling: Yes
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, female cycle, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Polycarbonate
  • Waterproofing: IP68
ProsCons
Long battery lifePlastic body
IP68 rating 
Large display 
Bluetooth calling 
cellpic
Noise Pulse Buzz 1.69" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch with Call Function, 150 Watch Faces, 60 Sports Modes, Spo2 & Heart Rate Monitoring, Calling Smart Watch for Men & Women - Jet Black
50% off 2,499 4,999
Buy now

8. Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling

Ninja Calling is a budget Bluetooth calling smartwatch by Fire-Boltt with a 1.69-inch HD display with 450 nits peak brightness. It comes with a built-in mic and speaker. It also supports in-built games and has 30 sports tracking features. It also has several other features like smart reminders, alarm, stopwatch, timer and smart controls like camera, music and brightness controls.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.69 inches
  • Display Type: HD Display
  • Display Brightness: 450 nits
  • Battery Life: 5 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: Yes
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Metal
  • Waterproofing: IP67
ProsCons
Bluetooth callingNo stress and female cycle mesurements
AI voice assistantLow battery life
HD display 
Metal body 
cellpic
Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling 1.69" Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Dial Pad, Speaker, AI Voice Assistant with 450 NITS Peak Brightness, Wrist Gaming & 100+ Watch Faces with SpO2, HR, Multiple Sports Mode
69% off 2,498 7,999
Buy now

9. Noise Pulse Go Buzz

Pulse Go Buzz is a feature-loaded budget smartwatch by Noise with a 1.69-inch TFT display with a brightness of 500 nits. It comes with Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speaker.Pulse Go Buzz has Noise Health Suite for real-time health data.It has a long battery backup of up to 15 days. It also has more than 150 cloud-based watch faces and an IP68 rating.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.69 inches
  • Display Type: TFT
  • Display Brightness: 500 nits
  • Battery Life: 7 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: Yes
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: Yes
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, stress, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: Polycarbonate
  • Waterproofing: IP68
ProsCons
Bluetooth callingNo female cycle mesurements
IP68 ratingAverage battery life
500 nits brightness 
Tru Sync technology 
cellpic
Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch with Smart Call & Advanced Bluetooth Tech, 1.69" Display, Noise Health Suite, 150+ Cloud Watch Face, 100 Sports Mode with Auto Detection, Longer Battery (Jet Black)
60% off 1,999 4,999
Buy now

10. Crossbeats Ignite LYT

Ignite LYT is a newcomer in the budget segment by Crossbeats. It has a large 1.69-inch IPS display with 2.5D curves.Ignite LYT can be connected to CB-Explore app for real-time fitness data.

Specifications

  • Display Size: 1.69 inches
  • Display Type: IPS LCD
  • Display Brightness: 500 nits
  • Battery Life: 15 days
  • Bluetooth Calling: No
  • Inbuilt Mic and Speaker: No
  • Sensors Measurements: SpO2, heart rate, blood pressure, sleep monitor
  • Case Material: ABS Plastic
  • Waterproofing: IP68
ProsCons
Long battery lifeNo Bluetooth calling
IP68 ratingNo stress and female cycle mesurements
IPS LCD display 
Blood pressure monitoring 
cellpic
Crossbeats Ignite LYT Smart Watch for Men & Women with 1.69” HD Display, in-App GPS, Spo2 & Heart Rate Monitor, BP & Sleep Monitoring, 15 Days Battery, 200+ smartwatch Faces (Carbon Black)
60% off 1,999 4,999
Buy now

Best 3 features of smartwatches

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium3D Curved Sapphire glassSuper Retina AMOLED displayBluetooth calling
OnePlus Nord WatchAMOLED displayLong battery lifeMetal body
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2Always-on displayStainless steel bodyAMOLED display
Fire-Boltt VisionaryTWS earphones connectivityAMOLED displayBluetooth calling
boAt Xtend Alexa support5 ATM water resistanceAuto adjustable brightness
Noise Pulse 2 Max100 sports mode550 nits brightnessBluetooth calling
Noise Pulse BuzzBluetooth callingLong battery lifeIP68 rating
Fire-Boltt Ninja CallingHD displayBluetooth callingAI voice assistant
Noise Pulse Go BuzzTru Sync technologyBluetooth callingIP68 rating
Crossbeats Ignite LYTIPS LCD displayBlood pressure monitoringLong battery life

Best value for money

Noise Pulse Go Buzzis the best value-for-money product on this list. Pulse Go Buzz supports Bluetooth Calling along with an in-built mic and speaker and Tru Sync technology. It has 1.69 inch TFT display with 500 nits brightness. It has a good battery backup of up to 7 days. It also has an IP68 rating giving it the best value at this price.

Best overall product

Crossbeats Ignite Spectrais the best product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. Ignite Spectra has a 1.78-inch Super Retina AMOLED will 650 nits peak brightness and has Always-on Display. It also supports Bluetooth Calling with an inbuilt mic and speaker. Ignite Spectra has a massive battery backup of up to 15 days.The watch also comes with a 3D Curved Sapphire glass screen and a Hi-Grade Aerospace Aluminum body with IP68 waterproofing.

How to find the perfect smartwatch?

Here are a few points to check while choosing the best wireless earphones:

  1. Is the display bright enough for outdoor use?
  2. Does the product has adequate battery backup?
  3. Does the product has Bluetooth calling technology?
  4. Does the product measure various health parameters such as heart rate and SpO2?

Best smartwatches price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Crossbeats Ignite Spectra Premium 4,499
2.OnePlus Nord Watch 4,499
3.Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 4,499
4.Fire-Boltt Visionary 3,998
5.boAt Xtend  2,999
6.Noise Pulse 2 Max 2,799
7.Noise Pulse Buzz 2,499
8.Fire-Boltt Ninja Calling 2,498
9.Noise Pulse Go Buzz 1,999
10.Crossbeats Ignite LYT 1,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best smartwatches you can buy in 2022

