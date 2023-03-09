Buyer's guide: Top 10 Wi-Fi boosters for home

What is the difference between a Wi-Fi booster, Wi-Fi range extender and Wi-Fi repeater?
Wi-Fi booster, Wi-Fi range extender and Wi-Fi repeater are all the same; the name differs.
Summary:
Wi-Fi range extender provides a high range and high-speed network. It helps the Wi-Fi network to increase its capacity so that you can work or enjoy the day watching HD movies. Wi-Fi booster helps improve the range and provide the signal to areas mostly out of network zone. This Wi-Fi extender can solve the problem of those people who like to work from their favourite spot but can't work because of network problems. Now there is no struggle to find the network. You can continue the activity smoothly and without any network issues with the help of a Wi-Fi extender.
Product List
1. Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
Nova mesh covers 1000-1500 sq. ft per unit and is easily extendable. You don't need to worry about or search for the network. It provides optimized performance for important activities like office meetings, work, movies, gaming, etc. It is compatible with AT and T, Comcast, Spectrum, and other Internet service providers. Nova mesh can connect with 50+ devices and provide the best user experience without buffering.
Specification:-
Brand: Tenda
Wireless type: 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 9 inches
Item width: 9 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Fully-featured app
|Performance can be improved.
|good range
2. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender
AC1750 has three adjustable antennas which provide optimal coverage. It delivers 1750mbps speed. Its dual Wi-Fi band operates over 450Mbps on 2.4GHz and 1300Mbps on 5GHz. It has a gigabit Ethernet port that acts as the wireless adapter for connecting wired devices to the network at gigabit speed. In addition, it features a brilliant signal light that helps to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi coverage. Using the TP-Link tether app, you can easily manage the network using iOS or android devices.
Specification:-
Brand: TP-Link
Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 2.6 inches
Item width: 6.4 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy setting up
|Bulky
|Good range
3. TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
TP-Link AC1200 is a strong Wi-Fi expansion at a speed of 1.2Gbps. It can operate over 2.4GHzband and 5GHz for a faster and more stable experience. Its intelligent signal light helps to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi. It works with any Wi-Fi router or wireless point. You can set the range of the extender with the help of an android or iOS device through TP-Link's free Tether app.
Specification:-
Brand: TP-Link
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 8 inches
Item width: 7.7 inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and small
|The connection will drop off at a higher distance
|Budget-friendly
4. Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender
Boost n300 Wi-Fi extender will improve the speed and range of the Wi-Fi. It can extend Wi-Fi up to 300mbps. It is a fast ethernet port that can connect with a wired device like a Blu-ray player, TV, or streaming player to the Wi-Fi network. It fulfils basic user needs with an improved Wi-Fi network by providing extra range and high speed.
Specification:-
Brand: Netgear
Wireless type: 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 1.3 Inches
Item width: 2.1 Inches
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact
|Not compatible with all the routers
|Easy setup
5. AUSHA Mini WI-Fi Repeater
Ausha mini is a high-speed and high-range coverage Wi-Fi extender. It creates a strong signal with 300mbps of transmission. It is easy to install and use. It provides a stable signal in on network zone area. The Wi-Fi repeater has a WPS function, and it is easy to connect the Wi-Fi repeater in one touch, and no need to enter any password. It can be used in cafes, homes, hotels, and mostly in no-network zone areas.
Specification:-
Brand: AUSHA
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 80 Millimeters
Item width: 50 Millimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|High range
|No warranty
|Cost friendly
6. Muvit Wi-Fi Extenders Signal Booster
Muvit Wi-Fi extender is a dual-band technology. Signal booster Muvit Wi-Fi can automatically choose the best quality band. It provides up to 300mbps for 2.4ghx and 5 GHz. It gives full signal coverage 360 degrees up to 50m. It takes 8 seconds to set up and expand the Wi-Fi signal by pressing the WPS button. It can also be set up through a mobile phone. It comes with a 100mbps RJ45 networking cable.
Specification:-
Brand: Muvit
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 3 Centimeters
Item width: 5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Convenient
|No warranty
|Cost friendly
7. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band
TP-link TL-W – WA850RE Single band extender provides a wireless signal to unreachable and no network areas up to 300mbps. It is miniature-sized and has a wall-mounted design. It can easily expand the Wi-Fi network at one press of a button. By downloading the tether app, you can easily access the extender from your mobile phone. It also has an LED control function and night mode for peaceful sleep.
Specification:-
Brand: TP-Link
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 3 Inches
Item width: 4.3 Inches
|Pros
|Cons
|affordable
|Can improve signal strength
|Easy setup
8. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster
Mercusys mw300re boosts wireless signal to unreachable places; it has three external antennas and MIMO technology. The MW300RE helps the network to boost in those areas where the network is hard to reach. You can easily expand the Wi-Fi network by just pressing the WPA button. It is a mini-sized Wi-Fi booster with wall mounted design. It has a multicolour LED, which can find the right place to deliver the Wi-Fi extension.
Specification:-
Brand: Mercusys
Wireless type: 802.11bgn
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 10.1 Centimeters
Item width: 3.9 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Good range
|Average performance
|Compact
9. Netgear EX6110 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
Netgear EX6110 is a strong Wi-Fi extender for 802.11 b/g/n and AC1200 Wi-Fi devices. It can Extend 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi up to 1200mbps. It has a smart LED indicator that helps find the best place for the extension. It provides the best network for gaming. One touch will extend the Wi-Fi network and provide a network in no-network areas. It is also very easily accessed and supplies a powerful Wi-Fi range.
Specification:-
Brand: Netgear
Wireless type: 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 7.2 Centimeters
Item width: 6.5 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-friendly
|Need improvement in speed
10. TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender Point
TP-link ac750 is a dual-band speed of 750mbps. It is mostly compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It is designed in miniature size and wall-mounted structure. It is a wireless adaptor that helps to connect wired devices. It also provides the signal to unreachable places where the Wi-Fi network is hard to reach. So you can enjoy watching movies from a laptop or mobile anywhere and do office work sitting in your comfort zone.
Specification:-
Brand: TP-Link
Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV
Item height: 7.5 Centimeters
Item width: 6.6 Centimeters
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable
|Slow LAN Port
|Easy to setup
Three best features for consumers:
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Product dimensions
|Item weight
|Wireless type
|Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System
|9 x 9 x 9 cm; 490 Grams
|490 g
|802.11ac
|TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender
|7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm; 300 Grams
|300 g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
|TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
|7.8 x 7.7 x 8 cm; 160 Grams
|160 g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
|Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender
|6.6 x 5.33 x 3.3 cm; 9 Grams
|9 g
|802.11ac
|AUSHA Mini WI-Fi Repeater
|3 x 5 x 8 cm
|80g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
|Muvit Wi-Fi Extenders Signal Booster
|8 x 5 x 3 cm; 80 Grams
|80 g
|802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g
|TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band
|6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm; 99.8 Grams
|99.8 g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g
|Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster
|7.5 x 3.9 x 10.1 cm; 200 Grams
|200 g
|802.11bgn
|Netgear EX6110 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender
|7.24 x 6.48 x 7.24 cm; 152 Grams
|152 g
|2.4 GHz Radio Frequency
|TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender Point
|11 x 6.6 x 7.5 cm; 110 Grams
|110 g
|802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac
Best overall product:
Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender stands for best overall product. It provides a signal of up to 800 sq. ft. and can connect up to 10 devices. It has a 300-megabit data transfer rate. It improves the speed and range of the network and can connect with a wired device like a Blu-ray player, TV, or streaming.
Best value for money:
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band is the most purchased product and the best value for money. It is miniature-sized and has a wall-mounted design. It provides a very good range of network coverage. You can control this Wi-Fi booster through your mobile phone, also.
How to find the perfect Wi-Fi booster:
Finding the best Wi-Fi booster might be a difficult test. But this difficulty can be solved by reading articles about Wi-Fi boosters and watching their specifications. You can also search on social media or reach nearby stores to get the best understanding and purchase the product according to your need.
|Product
|Price
|Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh WiFi System, Dual Band AC1200 Router Replacement for Smart Home (White, Pack of 2)
|₹ 5,599
|TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port and 3 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, 1750Mbps Speed (RE450)
|₹ 3,998
|TP-Link | AC1200 WiFi Range Extender | Up to 1200Mbps Speed | Dual Band Wireless Extender, Repeater, Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Internet Wi-Fi (RE305)
|₹ 2,469
|Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender (White)
|₹ 6,000
|AUSHA® Mini WiFi Repeater, Range Extender Wireless 300 Mbps Access Point 2.4GHz AP High Speed Signal Booster with Ethernet Port WiFi Signal Internet
|₹ 1,499
|Muvit® WiFi Extenders Signal Booster,2.4GHz 300Mbps WiFi Booster and Signal Amplifier,up to 2640 Sq.ft 2 Antennas 360° Full Coverage with Ethernet Port and Access Point
|₹ 1,999
|TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White
|₹ 1,389
|Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster | MIMO Technology | Three External Antennas | 300Mbps Speed Wi-Fi Range Extender
|₹ 1,099
|Netgear WiFi Range Extender EX6110 - Extend your Internet Wi-Fi up to 1200 sq ft & 20 Devices with AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Repeater & Booster|Compact Wall Plug Design|Easy Set-Up
|₹ 1,989
|TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)
|₹ 1,888
Yes, Wi-Fi extenders are built to increase the range and speed of Wi-Fi networks.
TV, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and computers are compatible devices for the Wi-Fi booster.
Wi-Fi booster can increase the range and speed of the Wi-Fi and avoid buffering. It is best for places where there is no network. It helps to make your digital experience smooth and non-interference.
The price of a Wi-Fi booster starts from ₹800 onwards.