Buyer's guide: Top 10 Wi-Fi boosters for home

Wi-Fi boosters are a must these days to give one better coverage and improved connectivity.

Wi-Fi range extender provides a high range and high-speed network. It helps the Wi-Fi network to increase its capacity so that you can work or enjoy the day watching HD movies. Wi-Fi booster helps improve the range and provide the signal to areas mostly out of network zone. This Wi-Fi extender can solve the problem of those people who like to work from their favourite spot but can't work because of network problems. Now there is no struggle to find the network. You can continue the activity smoothly and without any network issues with the help of a Wi-Fi extender. Product List 1. Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System Nova mesh covers 1000-1500 sq. ft per unit and is easily extendable. You don't need to worry about or search for the network. It provides optimized performance for important activities like office meetings, work, movies, gaming, etc. It is compatible with AT and T, Comcast, Spectrum, and other Internet service providers. Nova mesh can connect with 50+ devices and provide the best user experience without buffering. Specification:- Brand: Tenda Wireless type: 802.11ac Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 9 inches Item width: 9 inches

Pros Cons Fully-featured app Performance can be improved. good range

2. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender AC1750 has three adjustable antennas which provide optimal coverage. It delivers 1750mbps speed. Its dual Wi-Fi band operates over 450Mbps on 2.4GHz and 1300Mbps on 5GHz. It has a gigabit Ethernet port that acts as the wireless adapter for connecting wired devices to the network at gigabit speed. In addition, it features a brilliant signal light that helps to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi coverage. Using the TP-Link tether app, you can easily manage the network using iOS or android devices. Specification:- Brand: TP-Link Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 2.6 inches Item width: 6.4 inches

Pros Cons Easy setting up Bulky Good range

3. TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender TP-Link AC1200 is a strong Wi-Fi expansion at a speed of 1.2Gbps. It can operate over 2.4GHzband and 5GHz for a faster and more stable experience. Its intelligent signal light helps to find the best location for optimal Wi-Fi. It works with any Wi-Fi router or wireless point. You can set the range of the extender with the help of an android or iOS device through TP-Link's free Tether app. Specification:- Brand: TP-Link Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 8 inches Item width: 7.7 inches

Pros Cons Compact and small The connection will drop off at a higher distance Budget-friendly

4. Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender Boost n300 Wi-Fi extender will improve the speed and range of the Wi-Fi. It can extend Wi-Fi up to 300mbps. It is a fast ethernet port that can connect with a wired device like a Blu-ray player, TV, or streaming player to the Wi-Fi network. It fulfils basic user needs with an improved Wi-Fi network by providing extra range and high speed. Specification:- Brand: Netgear Wireless type: 802.11ac Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 1.3 Inches Item width: 2.1 Inches

Pros Cons Compact Not compatible with all the routers Easy setup

5. AUSHA Mini WI-Fi Repeater Ausha mini is a high-speed and high-range coverage Wi-Fi extender. It creates a strong signal with 300mbps of transmission. It is easy to install and use. It provides a stable signal in on network zone area. The Wi-Fi repeater has a WPS function, and it is easy to connect the Wi-Fi repeater in one touch, and no need to enter any password. It can be used in cafes, homes, hotels, and mostly in no-network zone areas. Specification:- Brand: AUSHA Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 80 Millimeters Item width: 50 Millimeters

Pros Cons High range No warranty Cost friendly

6. Muvit Wi-Fi Extenders Signal Booster Muvit Wi-Fi extender is a dual-band technology. Signal booster Muvit Wi-Fi can automatically choose the best quality band. It provides up to 300mbps for 2.4ghx and 5 GHz. It gives full signal coverage 360 degrees up to 50m. It takes 8 seconds to set up and expand the Wi-Fi signal by pressing the WPS button. It can also be set up through a mobile phone. It comes with a 100mbps RJ45 networking cable. Specification:- Brand: Muvit Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 3 Centimeters Item width: 5 Centimeters

Pros Cons Convenient No warranty Cost friendly

7. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band TP-link TL-W – WA850RE Single band extender provides a wireless signal to unreachable and no network areas up to 300mbps. It is miniature-sized and has a wall-mounted design. It can easily expand the Wi-Fi network at one press of a button. By downloading the tether app, you can easily access the extender from your mobile phone. It also has an LED control function and night mode for peaceful sleep. Specification:- Brand: TP-Link Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 3 Inches Item width: 4.3 Inches

Pros Cons affordable Can improve signal strength Easy setup

8. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster Mercusys mw300re boosts wireless signal to unreachable places; it has three external antennas and MIMO technology. The MW300RE helps the network to boost in those areas where the network is hard to reach. You can easily expand the Wi-Fi network by just pressing the WPA button. It is a mini-sized Wi-Fi booster with wall mounted design. It has a multicolour LED, which can find the right place to deliver the Wi-Fi extension. Specification:- Brand: Mercusys Wireless type: 802.11bgn Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 10.1 Centimeters Item width: 3.9 Centimeters

Pros Cons Good range Average performance Compact

9. Netgear EX6110 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender Netgear EX6110 is a strong Wi-Fi extender for 802.11 b/g/n and AC1200 Wi-Fi devices. It can Extend 2.4 and 5GHz Wi-Fi up to 1200mbps. It has a smart LED indicator that helps find the best place for the extension. It provides the best network for gaming. One touch will extend the Wi-Fi network and provide a network in no-network areas. It is also very easily accessed and supplies a powerful Wi-Fi range. Specification:- Brand: Netgear Wireless type: ‎2.4 GHz Radio Frequency Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: ‎ 7.2 Centimeters Item width: 6.5 Centimeters

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Need improvement in speed

10. TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender Point TP-link ac750 is a dual-band speed of 750mbps. It is mostly compatible with 802.11 b/g/n and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. It is designed in miniature size and wall-mounted structure. It is a wireless adaptor that helps to connect wired devices. It also provides the signal to unreachable places where the Wi-Fi network is hard to reach. So you can enjoy watching movies from a laptop or mobile anywhere and do office work sitting in your comfort zone. Specification:- Brand: TP-Link Wireless type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Compatible devices: Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, computer, Smart TV Item height: 7.5 Centimeters Item width: 6.6 Centimeters

Pros Cons Affordable Slow LAN Port Easy to setup

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Product dimensions Item weight Wireless type Tenda MW3 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi System 9 x 9 x 9 cm; 490 Grams 490 g 802.11ac TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender 7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm; 300 Grams 300 g 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac TP-Link | AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender 7.8 x 7.7 x 8 cm; 160 Grams 160 g 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Netgear EX2700 N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender 6.6 x 5.33 x 3.3 cm; 9 Grams 9 g 802.11ac AUSHA Mini WI-Fi Repeater ‎3 x 5 x 8 cm 80g 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac Muvit Wi-Fi Extenders Signal Booster 8 x 5 x 3 cm; 80 Grams 80 g 802.11n, 802.11a, 802.11g TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single Band ‎6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm; 99.8 Grams 99.8 g 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster 7.5 x 3.9 x 10.1 cm; 200 Grams 200 g 802.11bgn Netgear EX6110 AC1200 Wi-Fi Range Extender 7.24 x 6.48 x 7.24 cm; 152 Grams 152 g 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender Point 11 x 6.6 x 7.5 cm; 110 Grams 110 g 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac