Complete guide to buying Samsung mobile phones under 25,000

Samsung mobile phones under ₹ 25,000 are budget friendly and pack in good features.

Most smartphones from Samsung are fashionable, well-constructed, and have powerful performance. These newest smartphones from the company fall under the ₹25,000 price range and have an AMOLED display, plenty of storage, outstanding battery life, a potent processor, and high-resolution cameras. Check out the list of Samsung mobile phones under Rs. 25,000 we've put together if you're looking to buy at the lower end of the market and are interested in Samsung cellphones. Smartphones from the Galaxy M, A, and S series are included in this list. 1. Samsung Galaxy A52 The Samsung Galaxy A52 has been formally introduced. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch (16.51-cm) Super AMOLED Display with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor powers it. A 4500 mAh battery powers it. The phone is powered by Android 11. The smartphone has a single camera configuration with a 64+12+5+5 MP main sensor on the camera front. The smartphone has a 32 MP selfie camera on the front. The Samsung Galaxy A52 has 128 GB of internal storage, up to 6 GB of RAM, and 2G, 3G, and 4G LTE. On-screen fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port. Specs: Display: 6.5-inch Dimensions and weight 159.9 x 75.1 x 8.4 mm; 189 grams Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa-core RAM and Storage: 6GB + 128GB/ 8GB + 128GB Software: Android 11-based OneUI 3.1 Rear camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, OIS + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP macro + 5MP depth Front camera: 32 MP Battery: 4500mAh, 15W adaptive fast charger (25W supported)

Pros Cons Elegant design Only comes with a 15W charger bundled in the box 90Hz AMOLED display The chipset could have been better Fast charger supported Great camera output

2. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G The M32 5G is one of the popular Samsung mobile phones under Rs. 25,000 that boasts an elegant exterior and several amazing inside features. Additionally, the company has installed a Knox Security system, which guards against both hackers and unauthorised visitors. It is a good option for under Rs. 25,000 you may invest in. Specs: Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 720 RAM: 6GB, 8GB Internal storage: 128GB Expandable storage: Yes Expandable storage type: microSD Expandable storage up to (GB): 1000

Pros Cons MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC Only 15W Charging Dedicated SD-card Slot Overpriced 12 5G Bands 3.5mm Audio Jack

3. Samsung A32 With a quad-camera configuration on the back and the most recent Android v11 OS, the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G outperforms its rivals. The 5000mAh battery that the business fitted ensures remarkable operational hours. In addition, the screen's Super AMOLED type and other display-related capabilities produce stunning visuals. The gadget contains a powerful, non-replaceable 5000mAh battery. The 15W Fast Charging protocol is compatible with Li-Polymer cell types. Specs: Processor make MediaTek Helio G80 Expandable storage type: microSD No. of Rear Cameras 4 Rear autofocus: Yes Rear flash: Yes Front camera: 20-megapixel (f/2.2) No. of Front Cameras: 1 Pop-Up Camera: No

Pros Cons Aesthetic Design Weak processor 90Hz AMOLED Overpriced Excellent camera quality

4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is an ideal choice for personal and professional use, owning a capacitive display, great battery life,d a considerable storage space. Samsung offers a front camera with an 8MP resolution and a quad-camera setup on the back for seamless shots. Specs: Brand: Samsung Number: SM-M336BZGPINS OS Android: 12.0 RAM Memory Installed Size: 6 GB CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

Pros Cons Exynos 1280 processor No Charger in the box Bigger 6000mAh Battery Night Photography needs improvement 120Hz Refresh rate 12 5G Bands

5. Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue For users to get started, Samsung Galaxy A23 guarantees excellent picture quality and reliable performance. Additionally, it has a quad-camera option and a vast battery layout that support it, allowing you to take incredible pictures. A 5000mAh Li-ion battery, which is by nature non-removable, is included in the smartphone. A 25W Fast Charging system is additionally compatible with it, making it one of the value-for-money Samsung mobile phones under Rs. 25,000. Specs Brand: Samsung RAM Memory: 6 GB Model Number: SM-A235FLBHINS OS: Android 12.0 CPU Speed: 2.4 GHz

Pros Cons Excellent battery life. Mediocre screen quality. Highly customisable One UI 4.1 ships with Android 12. Slow and laggy software. Good primary camera performance. Slow charging with the provided charger.

6. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G The new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is equipped with a range of industry-standard features that will make daily chores easier for professionals and casual users to complete. Whether playing games, watching movies, or multitasking, the smartphone's strong configuration and long-lasting battery ensure reliable performance. Additionally, the device's camera quality is acceptable. Specs: Brand: Samsung Model Number: SM-M136BLGHINS CPU Speed: 2.2 GHz OS: Android 12.0 Camera: 50MP+2MP Dual camera setup- Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Good quality camera Not water resistant Good battery backup Substandard performance Big screen 3.5 mm headphone jack

7. Samsung Galaxy F42 5G The Samsung Galaxy F42, supported by a sizable battery and a stunning Super AMOLED display, is an excellent purchase for photographers. The smartphone has excellent RAM and a genuine Samsung chipset, ensuring smooth mobile operations. However, the internal storage is only 64GB, even though it is extendable. Specs: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable up to 1 TB 5000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery 64MP + 5MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera 16.76 cm (6.6 inch) Full HD+ Display MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor

Pros Cons Dedicated micro-SD card Slot Only 15W charging support 3.5mm Audio Jack Unspecified Display Protection MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC 12 5G Bands

8. Samsung Galaxy M21 2021 Edition Within 15000, the Galaxy M21 2021 is a promising performer to keep an eye out for. Samsung has included many features that allow seamless multitasking, detailed photos, and extended working hours. On the back of the device are a fingerprint sensor, the Android v11 OS, One UI, and other features. Specs: OS: Android 11.0; OneUI: Core3.1 CPU Speed: 1.7 MHz Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB 48MP+8MP+5MP Triple camera setup 6000mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Good camera quality Average processor Corning Gorilla Glass v5 protection A bit heavy Good battery backup

Price of Samsung mobiles under ₹ 25,000 at a glance:

Product Price Samsung Galaxy A52 Rs. 30,499 Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Rs. 25,990 Samsung Galaxy A32 Rs. 27,999 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Rs. 24,999 Samsung Galaxy A23 Rs. 23,990 Samsung Galaxy M13 Rs. 19,499 Samsung Galaxy F42 Rs. 23,999 Galaxy M21 2021 Rs. 14,499

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy A52 Good Ram 5G enabled Latest operating system Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Ample storage space Good RAM backup. Great battery backup. Samsung Galaxy A32 Stunning colours are available Good RAM backup. Good camera resolution Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Ample ROM storage is available 5G enabled Good camera resolution. Samsung Galaxy A23 Large display with good resolution Sufficient storage space Large display with good resolution Samsung Galaxy M13 Good colours are available Suitable for everyday use. Stunning colours are available. Samsung Galaxy F42 Excellent Camera Quality Good camera resolution Ample ROM storage is available Galaxy M21 2021 Large Display Good colours are available Ample storage space

Best value for money There is no denying the fact that you need to choose the right phone when you are on a money crunch. Make sure you're receiving what you're paying for when you buy something for yourself. Due to their low price and excellent performance, Samsung mobile phones are a breath of fresh air. The Samsung M32 5G is always the greatest buy in terms of value for money. The cost is just Rs. 18,999. It has enough RAM to save all pictures and videos. In addition, you may take quality images with this phone. Best overall In today’s competitive landscape, choosing the best Samsung mobile phone under 25,000 can be challenging. As a result, you must pick a phone with all the features you require. The Samsung M32 5G stands out as a result of this. This model offers a fantastic amount of storage and is stylish, thin, and lightweight. From this phone, you may take stunning images as well. It also includes a dual sim port that supports 5G. In addition to all of this, it offers the greatest display and resolution. How to find the best Samsung mobile phones under ₹25,000? Right now, many high-quality phones are available on the digital market. You must, however, always choose the greatest phone for you. Several things need to be kept in mind for this. After finishing these, you'll be better able to make a decision. Be upfront about your needs and financial situation. After you've sorted that, the search becomes more focused. In addition, it's crucial that you carefully examine the storage capacity, including the RAM and ROM, to make the finest choice. Be sure to keep cellular technology close at hand as well. When purchasing Samsung smartphones under Rs. 25,000, you should search for the newest cellular technology and operating system.