Discover the latest smartphones: Our top 5 picks

Latest smartphones are a good way to keep up with the newest tech trends.

In today's world, smartphones have become an integral part of our lives, serving as our go-to device for communication, entertainment, and productivity. With new models being released every year, it can be overwhelming to keep up with the latest and greatest smartphone technology. That's why we've compiled a list of our top 5 picks for the latest smartphones. These phones feature the newest and most advanced technology, from stunning, high-resolution displays and lightning-fast processors to advanced camera systems and long-lasting batteries. Whether you're an avid gamer, a social media influencer, or a busy professional, there's a smartphone on this list that will meet your needs and exceed your expectations. So, without further ado, let's dive into our top 5 picks for today's latest and greatest smartphones. 1. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G The Samsung Galaxy S23 5G is the ultimate smartphone for those who demand the best. Its Nightography feature utilises enhanced AI to capture bright and colourful photos and videos in low-light conditions. The phone is also designed with sustainability, featuring recycled materials and natural dyes. But that's not all - the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform provides optimised performance for silky smooth mobile gaming without draining the battery. With the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G, you'll have the power to capture stunning photos and videos, reduce your environmental impact, and enjoy seamless gaming experiences. Get ready to take your smartphone game to the next level with the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. Specifications: Brand: Samsung Product Dimension: ‎‎‎‎0.9 x 7.5 x 16.5 cm Colour: Green Special Features: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform

Pros Cons Good fingerprint scanner position Although 25W fast charging is Decent could have been better with 45W charging 120Hz Dynamic Amoled Display

2. OnePlus 11 5G The OnePlus 11 5G in Eternal Green is the perfect smartphone for photography enthusiasts. With a 50 MP main camera, 48MP ultrawide camera, and 32MP telephoto lens, the phone boasts impressive camera features, including OIS support, AI ID photo, and dual-view video. The 16MP front-facing camera also comes with EIS support. The 6.7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED QHD display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus provides a stunning visual experience, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform ensures smooth performance. The 5000mAh battery with 100W SUPER VOOC charging ensures you'll never be without power for long. With OxygenOS based on Android 13 and an in-display fingerprint sensor, the OnePlus 11 5G combines style and function perfectly. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus Product Dimensions: ‎7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm Colour: Eternal Green Special Feature: Camera with EIS support

Pros Cons 100W SuperVOOC Charger Front camera doesn't support 4k recording HDR+ Amoled Display 1-120Hz Refresh rate

3. Redmi Note 12 5G The Redmi Note 12 5G in Mystique Blue is a powerful smartphone designed for high performance and efficiency. This phone is perfect for gamers and power users with the Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor and Adreno 619 GPU. The phone also boasts a stunning 120Hz Super AMOLED display with 1080x2400 resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 48MP AI triple camera setup with 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and 2MP macro camera captures incredible photos, while the 13MP front camera is perfect for selfies. The phone also features a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charger in-box and Type-C connectivity, ensuring you'll never run out of power. The Redmi Note 12 5G also comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual 5G (5G+5G) capabilities. With impressive specs and features, the Redmi Note 12 5G is the perfect smartphone for those who demand the best. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Product Dimensions: ‎16.6 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm Colour: Mystique Blue Special Feature: Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor

Pros Cons 33W charging is good with this price range While bloatware has been reduced, it has not been completely removed 120Hz Fast Refresh rate

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a powerful, feature-packed smartphone with impressive specs and features. The device has 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, providing ample space for storing all your important files and data. It runs on the latest Oxygen OS based on Android 12, which offers a smooth and seamless user experience. One of the standout features of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is its camera system, which includes a 64 MP main camera with EIS, a 2MP depth lens, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing camera is a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor that captures clear, detailed selfies. The camera has various features such as AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, and retouch filters. It can also shoot 1080p video at 30 fps, 720p video at 120 fps, and 1080p time-lapse videos at 30 fps. The device features a large 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a smooth and seamless visual experience. The device also has a large 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC charging, ensuring quick and efficient charging. Specifications: Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: ‎ ‎7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4 cm Colour: Black Dusk Special Feature: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, 33W SuperVOOC

Pros Cons Good battery life 1080p resolution Clean UI Limited 5G bands

5. iQOO Neo 7 5G The iQOO Neo 7 5G is a high-end smartphone with impressive features and specifications. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G mobile platform built using the TSMC 4nm process and offers excellent power efficiency and performance. The device also has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring smooth and seamless performance. One of the standout features of the iQOO Neo 7 5G is its fast charging capability. The device comes with a 120W FlashCharge, which can charge the phone from 1% to 50% in 10 minutes, and a full charge takes only 25 minutes. This means you can spend less time charging and more time using your phone. The iQOO Neo 7 5G also features Motion Control powered by a gyroscope and acceleration sensors. This gives you six additional phone movement-based control options while gaming, making playing your favourite games easier and more immersive. Specifications: Brand: IQOO Product Dimension: ‎ ‎16.5 x 7.7 x 0.9 cm Colour: Frost Blue Special Feature: 90 FPS Gaming

Pros Cons Very good battery Average camera Great display No Ultra-wide mode

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120HZ Refresh Rate 8K@24/30fps Support OnePlus 11 5G 120 Hz AMOLED QHD Display Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Redmi Note 12 5G 48MP AI Triple camera setup 5000mAh large battery with 33W fast charger Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 64MP AI Triple Camera 33W SuperVOOC Charging Snapdragon 695 iQOO Neo 7 5G 120Hz AMOLED Display 64MP OIS Main Camera 3D Cooling System