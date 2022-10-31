Get the best 5 Apple tablets: Buyer's guide

Best Apple tablets

If you arean artist or devote time away from the workplace or take a lot of notes, an iPad may help you enhance your performance. While a laptop and a phone can perform many of the same tasks as a tablet, there are many scenarios when an iPad provides a more effective solution, is simpler to carry around and offers a more seamless experience. If you own an iPhone, carry an Apple Watch, and do most of your work on an iMac or MacBook, an iPad will seem to be a natural extension of that device family. The best 5 Apple tablets for you 1. 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (10th Generation) The 27.69-centimetre LED-backlit multi-touch screen featuring IPS technology provides a wider view angle as well as exceptional colour accuracy and screen uniformity. The 2360 x1640 resolution with 264 PPI provides a vivid and intense visual experience. A fingerprint-resistant oleophobic layer protects the display. As the name suggests, this layer repels and removes fingerprint smudges, making your display immaculate. The Hexa-core CPU, which has two performance cores and four efficiency cores, simplifies and easily conducts complicated tasks, allowing for multitasking. The powerful 4-core GPU enables a more immersive gaming experience by providing excellent visual quality and realistic gameplay reproduction. Given its unrivalled features, the pricing of the Apple iPad 10th Generationseems reasonable. Specifications Storage capacity: 64 GB

Camera: 12 MP front camera, 12 MP back camera

Display: 10.9 in

OS: iPad OS

Chip: A14 bionic chip

Pros Cons Wide back camera The storage is less Apple Pay and Touch ID for safe authentication The battery backup is not good Display with Liquid Retina No 5G

2. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation) The Apple iPad 9th Gen iPadOS Tablet boasts a spectacular display, strong CPU, and fantastic camera, as well as a cutting-edge display for cinematic enchantment. It might be a fashionable new addition to your life. It is intended for all of your favourite activities. Work, play, develop, learn, remain connected, and do other things. It is powered by an A13 Bionic processor with a 64-bit design, which provides enough power and performance. The improved CPU offers a smooth reaction time, enabling you to work, play games, or execute any intensive activity without concern about operating speed. With enough RAM, you may install additional programmes and use them concurrently without affecting the tablet's performance. It also works with the Apple Pencil (1st generation). It has dual speakers for an incredible listening experience. Specifications Storage capacity: 64 GB

Camera: 12 MP front camera, 8 MP back camera

Display: 10.2 in

OS: iPad OS 15

Chip: A13 bionic chip

Pros Cons Lithium‑polymer battery The back camera is not good LED-backlit No 5G Supports Apple Pencil

3. 2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, WiFi + Cellular, 1TB) - Silver (3rd Generation) Get Apple iPad Pro 11 3rd GeniOS Tablet now for super-fast functionality, which has a strong CPU, a mind-blowing screen, and an incredible camera setup. It is now available in appealing colours and has a sophisticated style you will like. It is lightweight and ergonomically designed for a secure grip. It contains the Octa-Core Apple M1 chip CPU featuring 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, an 8-core GPU, as well as a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing you to play your best games, run large files, and complete activities without sacrificing performance. The improved CPU offers a smooth reaction time, enabling you to multitask, play games, or execute any intensive activity without concern about operating speed. It also has a 1 TB storage capacity, allowing you to easily save your data. With 16 GB of RAM, you may download more programmes and use them concurrently without slowing down the iPad. With Thunderbolt, it's the quickest and most flexible iPad port ever. Specifications Storage capacity: 16GB RAM, 1TB ROM

Camera: 12MP front camera, 10 + 12 MP back camera

Display: 11 in

OS: iPad OS 14

Chip: M1 chip

Pros Cons The design is strong and compact Heavyweight Good performance Low battery backup Ambient light sensor

4. 2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (6th Generation) The Apple iPad mini-iOS tablet has a gorgeous design that allows you to experience the wonder of the iPad in the centre of your hand. It features an edge-to-edge display, thin boundaries, and gracefully rounded edges.It also contains an A15 Bionic processor with 64-bit architecture, which provides maximum performance to keep you occupied at all times. The upgraded CPU offers a smooth reaction time, enabling you to surf, play games, or execute any intensive activity without bothering about the pace of the operation. With the 16-core Neural Processor, you may install more programmes and operate them concurrently without affecting the tablet's performance. It works with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). It also has dual speakersfor an incredible listening experience. The Apple iPad mini-iOS Tablet is reasonably priced for being small yet powerful. This tablet is powered by the iPadOS 15 OS, which includes solid features and in-built applications intended to use the iPad's unique abilities. Specifications Storage capacity: 64 GB

Camera: 12 MP front camera, 12 MP back camera

Display: 8.3 in

OS: iPad OS 15

Chip: A15 bionic chip

Pros Cons Touch ID present No pencil in the box Good performance Low battery backup Oleophobic coating

5. 2022 Apple iPad Air with Apple M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, WiFi, 256 GB) - Starlight (5th Generation) Improve your viewing experience with the Apple iPad Air 5th GeniPadOS Tablet, which has incredible features. Because of the M1 chip's powerful ISP, the iPad now enables Smart HDR, which enhances the quality of your pictures. You could also use the rear camera to scan documents and annotate them with the Apple Pencil. With iPadOS 15, you may utilise rapid notes to jot down thoughts, SharePlay to communicate with friends and family, live text to initiate a call, compose an email, or search for directions by tapping the highlighted words in a picture. The Apple iPad Air 5th Generation WiFi iPadOS Tablet has an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous model, making it a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. While playing graphics-intensive games, you may multitask between complex programmes. With up to 2x quicker graphics, you can design a media platforms filter in Procreate, build in three-dimension with uMake, and much more. Specifications Storage capacity: 256 GB

Camera: 12 MP front camera, 12 MP back camera

Display: 10.9 in

OS: iPadOS 15

Pros Cons Multi-Touch Low storage Comes with a compact price Bad battery backup It is lightweight

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (10th Generation) Wide back camera Touch ID Liquid Retina Display 2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation) Up to 256 GB storage Stereo speakers Touch ID 2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, WiFi + Cellular, 1 TB) - Silver (3rd Generation) LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR Face ID Four speaker audios 2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (6th Generation) Landscape stereo speakers Ultra-fast WiFi Up to 10 hours of battery life 2022 Apple iPad Air with Apple M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, WiFi, 256 GB) - Starlight (5th Generation) All-day battery life Up to 256 GB of storage Good camera

Best value for money The2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (6th Generation) is the best Apple tablet among the above list. The Apple iPad mini-iOS tablet has a beautiful design that allows you to hold the iPad in your hand and experience its wonder. It has a unique enclosure with an edge-to-edge display, thin boundaries, and elegantly rounded edges. It is equipped with an A15 Bionic processor with 64-bit architecture, which provides maximum performance to keep you entertained at all times. The improved CPU provides a smooth reaction time, allowing you to surf, play games, or perform any intensive activity without being concerned about the speed of the operation. You can install more programmes and run them concurrently with the 16-core Neural Processor without affecting the tablet's performance. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). It has dual speakers that provide an excellent listening experience. Overall best Apple tablets The 2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, WiFi + Cellular, 1 TB) - Silver (3rd Generation) is the best overall Apple tablet among the above list. It includes an Octa-Core Apple M1 chip CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing you to play your favourite games, run large files, and complete activities without sacrificing performance. The enhanced CPU provides a smooth reaction time, allowing you to multitask, play games, or perform any intensive activity without worrying about operating speed. It also has a 1 TB storage capacity, making it simple to save your data. With 16 GB of RAM, you can download more apps and run them simultaneously without slowing down the iPad. It's the fastest and most versatile iPad port ever, thanks to Thunderbolt. How to find the best Apple tablets When you're on a limited budget, choosing the appropriate tablet for your needs might be even more challenging. Here are a few of the most significant factors to consider when buying a tablet: Display size : When you want a more compact tablet, you should seek one with a tiny screen. If you are not concerned with mobility, you may choose a larger-sized monitor.

: When you want a more compact tablet, you should seek one with a tiny screen. If you are not concerned with mobility, you may choose a larger-sized monitor. Performance : Tablets often skimp on RAM and processors, which may have a negative impact on your device's performance. It is critical to understand the real-world performance of the item you plan to purchase to determine whether it will meet your needs.

: Tablets often skimp on RAM and processors, which may have a negative impact on your device's performance. It is critical to understand the real-world performance of the item you plan to purchase to determine whether it will meet your needs. Quality of construction: Tablets are prone to falling since they are almost twice the size of a phone. A sturdy construction guarantees that your screen is not unsteady and remains intact even after being dropped from a fair height. Price list of the best Apple tablets

S. no Products Price 1. 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (10th Generation) Rs. 44,900 2. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation) Rs. 29,900 3. 2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, WiFi + Cellular, 1 TB) - Silver (3rd Generation) Rs. 1,48,900 4. 2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (6th Generation) Rs. 46,900 5. 2022 Apple iPad Air with Apple M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, WiFi, 256 GB) - Starlight (5th Generation) Rs. 68,900