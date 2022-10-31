Story Saved
Monday, Oct 31, 2022
Get the best 5 Apple tablets: Buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 01, 2022 14:31 IST
Summary:

The iPad comes with the operating system (iOS) with an easy-to-use interface and a stunning display that connects to other Apple computers and gadgets. iPads are more reliable and user-friendly than other tablets. When it comes to the number of available and useful apps, the iPad continues to reign supreme. Continue reading to learn about the best Apple tablets for your needs. This blog will take you through the best Apple tablets. They assist you in storing vital information and valuable memories.

Best Apple tablets

If you arean artist or devote time away from the workplace or take a lot of notes, an iPad may help you enhance your performance. While a laptop and a phone can perform many of the same tasks as a tablet, there are many scenarios when an iPad provides a more effective solution, is simpler to carry around and offers a more seamless experience. If you own an iPhone, carry an Apple Watch, and do most of your work on an iMac or MacBook, an iPad will seem to be a natural extension of that device family.

The best 5 Apple tablets for you

1. 2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (10th Generation)

The 27.69-centimetre LED-backlit multi-touch screen featuring IPS technology provides a wider view angle as well as exceptional colour accuracy and screen uniformity. The 2360 x1640 resolution with 264 PPI provides a vivid and intense visual experience. A fingerprint-resistant oleophobic layer protects the display. As the name suggests, this layer repels and removes fingerprint smudges, making your display immaculate.

The Hexa-core CPU, which has two performance cores and four efficiency cores, simplifies and easily conducts complicated tasks, allowing for multitasking. The powerful 4-core GPU enables a more immersive gaming experience by providing excellent visual quality and realistic gameplay reproduction. Given its unrivalled features, the pricing of the Apple iPad 10th Generationseems reasonable.

Specifications

  • Storage capacity: 64 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP front camera, 12 MP back camera
  • Display: 10.9 in
  • OS: iPad OS
  • Chip: A14 bionic chip
Wide back cameraThe storage is less
Apple Pay and Touch ID for safe authenticationThe battery backup is not good
Display with Liquid RetinaNo 5G
2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Pink (10th Generation)
44,900
Buy now

2. 2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)

The Apple iPad 9th Gen iPadOS Tablet boasts a spectacular display, strong CPU, and fantastic camera, as well as a cutting-edge display for cinematic enchantment. It might be a fashionable new addition to your life. It is intended for all of your favourite activities. Work, play, develop, learn, remain connected, and do other things. It is powered by an A13 Bionic processor with a 64-bit design, which provides enough power and performance. The improved CPU offers a smooth reaction time, enabling you to work, play games, or execute any intensive activity without concern about operating speed.

With enough RAM, you may install additional programmes and use them concurrently without affecting the tablet's performance. It also works with the Apple Pencil (1st generation). It has dual speakers for an incredible listening experience.

Specifications

  • Storage capacity: 64 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP front camera, 8 MP back camera
  • Display: 10.2 in
  • OS: iPad OS 15
  • Chip: A13 bionic chip
Lithium‑polymer batteryThe back camera is not good
LED-backlitNo 5G
Supports Apple Pencil 
2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)
3% off 29,900 30,900
Buy now

3. 2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, WiFi + Cellular, 1TB) - Silver (3rd Generation)

Get Apple iPad Pro 11 3rd GeniOS Tablet now for super-fast functionality, which has a strong CPU, a mind-blowing screen, and an incredible camera setup. It is now available in appealing colours and has a sophisticated style you will like. It is lightweight and ergonomically designed for a secure grip.

It contains the Octa-Core Apple M1 chip CPU featuring 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, an 8-core GPU, as well as a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing you to play your best games, run large files, and complete activities without sacrificing performance. The improved CPU offers a smooth reaction time, enabling you to multitask, play games, or execute any intensive activity without concern about operating speed.

It also has a 1 TB storage capacity, allowing you to easily save your data. With 16 GB of RAM, you may download more programmes and use them concurrently without slowing down the iPad. With Thunderbolt, it's the quickest and most flexible iPad port ever.

Specifications

  • Storage capacity: 16GB RAM, 1TB ROM
  • Camera: 12MP front camera, 10 + 12 MP back camera
  • Display: 11 in
  • OS: iPad OS 14
  • Chip: M1 chip
The design is strong and compactHeavyweight
Good performanceLow battery backup
Ambient light sensor 
2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB) - Silver (3rd Generation)
148,900
Buy now

4. 2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (6th Generation)

The Apple iPad mini-iOS tablet has a gorgeous design that allows you to experience the wonder of the iPad in the centre of your hand. It features an edge-to-edge display, thin boundaries, and gracefully rounded edges.It also contains an A15 Bionic processor with 64-bit architecture, which provides maximum performance to keep you occupied at all times. The upgraded CPU offers a smooth reaction time, enabling you to surf, play games, or execute any intensive activity without bothering about the pace of the operation. With the 16-core Neural Processor, you may install more programmes and operate them concurrently without affecting the tablet's performance. It works with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

It also has dual speakersfor an incredible listening experience. The Apple iPad mini-iOS Tablet is reasonably priced for being small yet powerful. This tablet is powered by the iPadOS 15 OS, which includes solid features and in-built applications intended to use the iPad's unique abilities.

Specifications

  • Storage capacity: 64 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP front camera, 12 MP back camera
  • Display: 8.3 in
  • OS: iPad OS 15
  • Chip: A15 bionic chip
Touch ID presentNo pencil in the box
Good performanceLow battery backup
Oleophobic coating 
2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Pink (6th Generation)
46,900
Buy now

5. 2022 Apple iPad Air with Apple M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, WiFi, 256 GB) - Starlight (5th Generation)

Improve your viewing experience with the Apple iPad Air 5th GeniPadOS Tablet, which has incredible features. Because of the M1 chip's powerful ISP, the iPad now enables Smart HDR, which enhances the quality of your pictures. You could also use the rear camera to scan documents and annotate them with the Apple Pencil. With iPadOS 15, you may utilise rapid notes to jot down thoughts, SharePlay to communicate with friends and family, live text to initiate a call, compose an email, or search for directions by tapping the highlighted words in a picture. The Apple iPad Air 5th Generation WiFi iPadOS Tablet has an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 60% faster performance than the previous model, making it a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. While playing graphics-intensive games, you may multitask between complex programmes.

With up to 2x quicker graphics, you can design a media platforms filter in Procreate, build in three-dimension with uMake, and much more.

Specifications

  • Storage capacity: 256 GB
  • Camera: 12 MP front camera, 12 MP back camera
  • Display: 10.9 in
  • OS: iPadOS 15
Multi-TouchLow storage
Comes with a compact priceBad battery backup
It is lightweight 
2022 Apple iPad Air with Apple M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Starlight (5th Generation)
68,900
Buy now

Comparison table

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3

2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (10th Generation)

Wide back cameraTouch IDLiquid Retina Display
2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)Up to 256 GB storageStereo speakersTouch ID
2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, WiFi + Cellular, 1 TB) - Silver (3rd Generation)

LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR

Face IDFour speaker audios
2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (6th Generation)Landscape stereo speakersUltra-fast WiFi Up to 10 hours of battery life
2022 Apple iPad Air with Apple M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, WiFi, 256 GB) - Starlight (5th Generation)All-day battery lifeUp to 256 GB of storageGood camera

Best value for money

The2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (6th Generation) is the best Apple tablet among the above list. The Apple iPad mini-iOS tablet has a beautiful design that allows you to hold the iPad in your hand and experience its wonder. It has a unique enclosure with an edge-to-edge display, thin boundaries, and elegantly rounded edges. It is equipped with an A15 Bionic processor with 64-bit architecture, which provides maximum performance to keep you entertained at all times. The improved CPU provides a smooth reaction time, allowing you to surf, play games, or perform any intensive activity without being concerned about the speed of the operation. You can install more programmes and run them concurrently with the 16-core Neural Processor without affecting the tablet's performance. It is also compatible with the Apple Pencil (2nd generation). It has dual speakers that provide an excellent listening experience.

Overall best Apple tablets

The 2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, WiFi + Cellular, 1 TB) - Silver (3rd Generation) is the best overall Apple tablet among the above list. It includes an Octa-Core Apple M1 chip CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, an 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, allowing you to play your favourite games, run large files, and complete activities without sacrificing performance. The enhanced CPU provides a smooth reaction time, allowing you to multitask, play games, or perform any intensive activity without worrying about operating speed. It also has a 1 TB storage capacity, making it simple to save your data. With 16 GB of RAM, you can download more apps and run them simultaneously without slowing down the iPad. It's the fastest and most versatile iPad port ever, thanks to Thunderbolt.

How to find the best Apple tablets

When you're on a limited budget, choosing the appropriate tablet for your needs might be even more challenging. Here are a few of the most significant factors to consider when buying a tablet:

  • Display size: When you want a more compact tablet, you should seek one with a tiny screen. If you are not concerned with mobility, you may choose a larger-sized monitor.
  • Performance: Tablets often skimp on RAM and processors, which may have a negative impact on your device's performance. It is critical to understand the real-world performance of the item you plan to purchase to determine whether it will meet your needs.
  • Quality of construction: Tablets are prone to falling since they are almost twice the size of a phone. A sturdy construction guarantees that your screen is not unsteady and remains intact even after being dropped from a fair height.

Price list of the best Apple tablets

S. noProductsPrice
1.2022 Apple 10.9-inch iPad (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (10th Generation)Rs. 44,900
2.2021 Apple 10.2-inch (25.91 cm) iPad with A13 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Space Grey (9th Generation)Rs. 29,900
3.2021 Apple iPad Pro with Apple M1 chip (11-inch/27.96 cm, WiFi + Cellular, 1 TB) - Silver (3rd Generation)Rs. 1,48,900
4.2021 Apple iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (WiFi, 64 GB) - Pink (6th Generation)Rs. 46,900
5.2022 Apple iPad Air with Apple M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, WiFi, 256 GB) - Starlight (5th Generation)Rs. 68,900

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase.

