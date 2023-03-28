Looking for new big screen smartphone? Check out our 10 best picks

Big screen smartphones marry benefits of a tablet and phone into one unit.

A smartphone can be made of many different components. A phone with a large battery, a strong processor, and a stylish design. The display, meanwhile, may be the most crucial factor for the majority of people. Most people prefer to use a phone with a large screen rather than a tablet. Here, the top 10 big screen smartphones, and Android big screen smartphones to think about when purchasing a new phone are listed below. Product list Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G The design of the first Galaxy S with an attached S Pen differs from the other models in the Galaxy S22 series. You can use Air Actions to remotely operate your phone while writing comfortably like a pen on paper or while quickly typing up notes. The quickest, most powerful chip ever used in a Samsung device powers this 5G ready device. The most cutting-edge professional-grade camera available, combining all the capabilities of a pro's toolkit in a single portable unit. With up to 1750 nits of peak brightness, its Dynamic AMOLED 2x display enhances outdoor visibility. Specifications Screen Size – 7 Inches

RAM – 12GB

CPU - Octa-Core

Biometric Security - ‎Fingerprint Recognition

Battery – 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Excellent camera with 108 MP rear and 40 MP front camera Expensive Water Resistant

2. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G The Galaxy Note20 Ultra is a professional phone that easily integrates with well-known business products and enables you to work however suits you best. With the Note20 Ultra's 5G capabilities and you can now simply maximize cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity by connecting to the best network and plan available right now. Also, it has 256 GB of internal storage that can be expanded to 1 TB. It provides you with a strong 4500 mAh battery that lasts all day and has Super Faster Charging. Specifications Screen Size - 6.9 Inches

Screen Type – AMOLED

S Pen

Pro-grade video

Battery – 4500 mAh

Pros Cons Excellent performance with Octa-Core processor Imprecise in-display fingerprint scanners

3. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max offers Dynamic Island and Always-On display for a completely new iPhone experience. Apple upgraded the cameras to include a 48MP primary sensor in addition to the new, even longer battery life. It includes a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, which is larger than the prior iPhone generation. Using Cinematic mode, you can record handheld, stable, cinematic videos in 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 frames per second. There is no doubt that some of these improvements have been there on Android phones for some time, but Apple’s level of refinement elevates them to a different level. Specifications Screen Size - 6.7 Inches

RAM – 6GB

Storage – 128GB ( Expendable up to 1TB)

48MP main camera with an advanced quad-pixel sensor

A16 Bionic powers Dynamic Island

Pros Cons Amazing video action mode Don't have the SIM slot Long battery life

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most commonly accessible folding smartphone with an internal screen that is the size of a tablet, making it the finest big-screen phone among the latest big screen smartphones. Make the most of the spacious Main Screen with MultiView, whether switching between texts or reading through emails. With One UI, you can alter apps to give you menus and more in a glimpse with a PC-like capability that fits in your pocket. Having one of the first foldable water-resistant cell phones in the world, means you don't have to worry about the weather. Specifications Processor – Octa-Core

RAM – 12GB

Storage – 256GB, 512GB

Camera - 50MP (Rear) and 10MP (Front)

Display – Amoled

Pros Cons Excellent for multitasking with the large 7.6-inch display Slow charging with 25W Long battery life Too pricey

5. Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G The Google Tensor G2-powered Pixel 7 Pro is an amazing phone with a big screen size that is fast and safe. The camera, which goes above and beyond prior Pixel phones by expanding the zoom range and enabling access to finer macro photos, is still what makes this phone unique. Additionally, Pixel helps safeguard your personal information with a built-in VPN and a certified Titan M2 security chip. Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can run for more than 24 hours; with Extreme Battery Saving enabled, it can run for up to 72 hours. Specifications Display – Amoled

Screen Size - 6.7Inch

RAM – 12GB

Storage - 256GB

50MP wide lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 5x telephoto lens

Pros Cons high-quality camera function with 30x super zooming feature Slow face lock feature

6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus has a huge 6.6-inch display. The upgraded AI in this nightography maintains the clarity of details, resulting in low-light photos and videos that are vibrant and colorful from twilight to dawn and back again. The Plus is jam-packed with high-end capabilities, including an upgraded telephoto lens with a 3x optical zoom. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Samsung simplifies and optimises your device for smooth gaming without exhausting the battery. Also supported by the Galaxy S23 Plus is 45W wired charging. Although it isn’t a significant improvement over the Galaxy S22 Plus, the S23 Plus is a good upgrade if you currently own an outdated phone. Specifications Screen Size – 6.6 Inches

Camera – 50MP (Rear), 12MP (Front)

Process – Octa-Core

RAM – 8GB

Storage – 256GB, 512GB

Pros Cons 45W charging with good battery life Super zooming feature

7. Xiaomi 12 Pro The Xiaomi 12 Pro's skilful triple 50MP camera array, which includes a huge 50 MP Sony IMX707 sensor that can take up to 120% more light, unleashes the full potential of a triple-camera arrangement. You can experience amazing cinematography with a good quality camera. It features the 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, which is intended to provide excellent performance. The large 4600mAh battery on the smartphone can be fully charged in 18 minutes by using a 120W in-box HyperCharger. Moreover, the phone supports wireless turbocharging up to 50W. Specifications RAM – 12GB

‎USB Type C

Display – Amoled

Screen Size - 6.73 Inches

Storage – 256GB

Pros Cons Fast charging with 120W A little bit of slow processing

8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra The most advanced and quite affordable large-screen smartphone model now on the market is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. The newest Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset in this phone delivers an incredibly responsive experience. You may experience amazing 48MP telephoto with S20 Ultra, also 108MP Quad rear camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. You'll be impressed that Samsung built a 5G connection into this device, which will let you access the wireless network of your carrier at flash speeds. The internal storage capacity of the S20 Ultra is 128GB, and it can be expanded to 1 TB. Specifications Display – Amoled

Screen Size – 6.9 Inches

Battery – 5000 mAh

RAM – 12GB

Storage – 128GB

Pros Cons Fastest 5G speed Poor battery life 108MP Quad camera Affordable

9. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone To provide ultra-smooth performances and a flawless multitasking interface, the Xiaomi 11T pro 5G equipped flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset is combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. Its Displaymate A+ certified panel offers a vibrant picture and a swifter, more responsive touch. To guarantee an unrivaled multimedia viewing experience, it also includes Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ certification. With the help of the device's incredibly simple photography and videography modes, anyone can quickly and easily take skilful photos and videos in 8K resolution. It features two symmetrical speakers by Harman Kardon and has Dolby Atmos certification for a more immersive audio quality. Specifications Processor - ‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Camera - ‎108 MP (Rear), ‎16 MP (Front), 8MP (Ultra wide), 5MP (Tele micro)

RAM – 8GB

Storage – 256GB

Battery – 5000mAh

Pros Cons Experience 8k resolution videos Average ultra-wide and tele micro camera

10. Redmi Note 10 Pro Regarding large-screen smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro is a reliable mid-range choice. It supports Ultra-wide, Macro, and Portrait lenses, and the camera has several other modes that improve photography. Across almost all lighting conditions and situations, a 64MP quad camera setup enables users to take high-resolution photos with more detail. This device has a substantial 5020 mAh battery that comes with a 33W fast charger, which increases charging speed and offers excellent battery backup. With its 8nm processing Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G octa-core processor and the newest MIUI 12, it offers excellent performance while consuming little power for longer battery life. Note 10 Pro is the most affordable among all the big screen smartphones. Specifications Display – Amoled

Camera - 64MP+8MP+5MP+2MP

Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Screen Size – 6.67 inch

‎USB Type C

Pros Cons Quick charging with a 33W charger Slow processor speed Budget-friendly

Top 3 features for you

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Camera - 108 MP (rear) and 40MP (front) 7 Inches screen Water-resistan Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G AMOLED display 256 GB internal storage Octa-Core processor Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display 4K video quality Long battery life Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 Large 7.6-inch display Storage – 256GB or 512GB Excellent multitasking Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G 30x super zoomin 12GB RAM, 256GB storage Personal data security Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor 45W wired charge 3x optical zooming Xiaomi 12 Pro 120W fast charger Triple-camera arrangement (50MP +50MP + 50MP) 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 108MP Quad camera Storage - 128GB (expandable up to 1TB) Snapdragon 865 Plus processor Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor 8K video quality 5000mAh battery Redmi Note 10 Pro Affordable 5020 mAh Battery Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G