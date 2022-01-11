OnePlus mobile phones: Check out some of the latest models listed with Amazon

OnePlus smartphones have been a rage ever since they made their entry their into the world of smartphones. With their splendid design and amazing features, it is clear why people await the launch of OnePlus smartphones.





OnePlus smartphones at a glance:

Latest One Plus phones Price in India OnePlus Nord 2 5G ₹ 29,999.00 OnePlus Nord CE 5G ₹ 24,999.00 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G ₹ 69,999.00 OnePlus 9R 5G ₹ 39,999.00

All OnePlus smartphones are value for money and come with a host of interesting features. It enjoys a great goodwill in the market and it has almost become a status symbol for people to own a OnePlus smartphone.



If you too are someone who is on the lookout for latest, value for money OnePlus smartphones then we have it all sorted for you. We have rounded up a list of OnePlus smartphones which were launched in not so distant past and support stunning features. Excited to check out the latest models? Then let's get started. Scroll through the list below and take your pick which best suits your requirements.



1. OnePlus Nord 2 5G

It boasts of a stylish design and has a 6.43 inch screen size. It has OxygenOS 11.3 operating system based on Android 11 and comes with dual cell 4500mAH lithium-ion battery.



Other features:

1) Sony IMX 766 50MP+8MP+2MP AI triple camera with 4K@30FPS

2) 32MP front camera with 1080p video at 30/60 fps

3) 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

4) 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory on UFS 3.1 storage system





2. OnePlus Nord CE 5G

You can download the Alexa app on this smartphone to enjoy a hands-free experience. It has a screen size of 6.43 inch and has a AMOLED display. It can support dual 4G SIM and even one 5G plus 4G SIM.



Other features:

1) 64MP+8MP+2MP triple rear camera with 1080p video at 30/60 fps

2) 16MP front camera with 1080p video at 30/60 fps

3) 8GB RAM | 128GB internal memory on UFS 2.1 storage system





3. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

It boast of having a screen size of 6.7 inch and runs on OnePlus Oxygen OS based on Andriod 11. One can also enjoy one year warranty on this device. It is available in three colour variants and two storage variants.



Other features:

1) 48 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra wide angle camera, 8 MP telephoto lens, 2 MP monochorme lens

2) 16 MP front camera

3) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with Adreno 660 GPU



4. OnePlus 9R 5G

This smartphone comes with a powerful battery of 4500 mAh with 65 watt warp charging capability. It has Oxygen operating software based on Android 11. Available in two colour variants, this smartphone has a screen size of 6.55 inch. You can also enjoy the hands-free experience of using phone by downloading the Alexa app.



Other features:

1) 48 MP main camera, 16 MP ultra wide angle camera, 5 MP macro camera and 2 MP monochrome camera

2) 16 MP front camera

3) Qualcomm Adreno 650 GPU





