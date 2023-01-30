Story Saved
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Portable and compact tablet mini models: Top 5 in the list

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jan 30, 2023 23:22 IST
Summary:

Looking for a lightweight and portable tablet? Check out our top 5 list of the best compact tablet mini models for on-the-go use. Perfect for travel, work, and entertainment. These models offer great features and performance in a small package

Best compact tablet

Tablets are getting popular in recent years for their portability and versatility. They are a great option for those who want a laptop's convenience but a smartphone's portability. One of the latest trends in the tablet market is the rise of compact and portable mini models. These smaller tablets are perfect for those who want a device that is easy to take on the go without sacrificing functionality. This blog post will sneak a peek into the top 5 portable and compact tablet mini models currently available. From sleek designs to powerful specs, these tablets are sure to impress.

Product list

1. Apple 2021 iPad Mini

The Apple 2021 iPad Mini is a compact and powerful tablet that features the latest technology. It is equipped with an A15 Bionic chip, which provides fast performance and smooth multitasking. The iPad Mini also boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which offers stunning visuals and vibrant colours. The iPad Mini also includes Touch ID, which provides an easy and secure way to unlock the device and make purchases. Additionally, the tablet is equipped with stereo speakers, which deliver clear and powerful audio. This makes the iPad Mini an excellent option for watching videos or listening to music on the go.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 8.3-inch
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
  • Operating System: iOS 14
ProsCons
Compact and PortablePrice
High-PerformanceLimited Storage
cellpic
Apple 2021 iPad Mini with A15 Bionic chip (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Grey (6th Generation)
4.6 (347)
4.6 (347)
49,900
2. Apple 2022 iPad Air M1

The Apple 2022 iPad Air is a powerful and versatile tablet that features the latest technology. One of the most notable features of the iPad Air is its M1 chip, which is based on the same technology as the M1 chip used in Apple's latest Macs. The iPad Air also boasts a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, which offers stunning visuals and vibrant colours. The iPad Air also comes with up to 256GB of storage, providing ample space to store all your apps, music, photos, and videos. Additionally, the tablet is equipped with stereo landscape speakers, which deliver powerful audio.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
  • Screen Size: 10.9 Inches
  • Operating System: iPad OS
ProsCons
Powerful M1 chipsetLimited Storage
Long Battery Life 
cellpic 10% off
Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 Chip (10.9-inch/27.69 cm, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Blue (5th Generation)
4.7 (858)
4.7 (858)
10% off
53,900 59,900
3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a sleek and powerful tablet that features a 10.4-inch LCD TFT display, providing a high-resolution visual experience for its users. Under the hood, the Tab S6 Lite is powered by 4 GB of RAM, which provides fast performance and smooth multitasking. It also comes with 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a microSD card, providing ample space for storing all your apps, music, photos, and videos. The Tab S6 Lite also features a large 7040 mAh battery, which provides long-lasting power to keep you going all day. Moreover, it comes with an S pen in the box.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB
  • Screen Size: 10.4 Inches
  • Display Resolution Maximum: 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+) Pixels
ProsCons
Affordable priceUnderpowered processor
Large and vibrant display 
cellpic 6% off
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 26.31 cm (10.4 inch), S-Pen in Box, Slim and Light, Dolby Atmos Sound, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
4.4 (11,214)
4.4 (11,214)
6% off
28,999 30,999
4. Xiaomi Pad 5

The Xiaomi Pad 5 is a high-end tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor, a powerful and efficient chip that allows for smooth and speedy performance. The tablet also boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, which provides a smoother and more responsive visual experience when using the device. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, providing ample space for multitasking and storing all of your apps, files, and media. The tablet also features a 10.95-inch 2.5K+ display, which offers a high resolution and vibrant colours, making it great for watching videos, browsing the web, and playing games.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB
  • Screen Size: 10.95 Inches
  • Display Resolution Maximum: 2560x1600 Pixels
ProsCons
Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processorMay not be widely available
10.95-inch 2.5K+ display 
cellpic 28% off
Xiaomi Pad 5| Qualcomm Snapdragon 860| 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 256GB| 2.5K+ Display (10.95-inch/27.81cm)|1 Billion Colours| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
4.6 (3,024)
4.6 (3,024)
28% off
28,998 39,999
5. Redmi Pad

The Redmi Pad is a budget-friendly tablet with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, a mid-range chip that offers decent performance for most everyday tasks. The tablet also boasts a 10.61-inch 2K resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate, which provides a high-resolution visual experience with a relatively smooth and responsive display. The Redmi Pad comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, providing enough space for multitasking and storing apps, files, and media. The tablet also features a quad-speaker with Dolby Atmos technology.

Specifications:

  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB
  • Screen Size: 10.61 Inches
  • Operating System: Android
ProsCons
Affordable price90Hz refresh rate of the display is relatively lower
Decent performance 
cellpic 41% off
Redmi Pad | MediaTek Helio G99 | 26.95cm (10.61 inch) 2K Resolution & 90Hz Refresh Rate Display | 6GB RAM & 128GB Storage, Expandable up to 1TB | Quad Speaker - Dolby Atmos | Wi-Fi | Graphite Gray
4.3 (73)
4.3 (73)
41% off
19,999 33,999
Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Apple 2021 iPad MiniA12 Bionic chip7.9-inch Retina displayTouch ID fingerprint sensor
Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 ChipM1 chip with 64-bit architecture10.9-inch Liquid Retina displayTouch ID fingerprint sensor
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteS Pen support10.4-inch displayDolby Atmos surround sound
Xiaomi Pad 5Qualcomm Snapdragon 86011.5-inch display5G Connectivity
Redmi PadBudget-friendly

128 GB

Quad-speaker setup

Best overall product

The Apple iPad Mini is considered the best overall product in the tablet mini category. This is due to its combination of powerful performance, sleek design, and user-friendly interface. One of the most notable features of the iPad Mini is its A15 Bionic chip, which provides incredible performance and speed, making it a great option for those who want a device that can handle demanding applications. The iPad Mini also has a sleek and lightweight design, making it easy to take on the go. It also features Touch ID, which provides a secure and convenient way to unlock the device and access the apps.

Best value for money

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is considered the best value-for-money product in the tablet mini category. This is due to its combination of high-end features, powerful performance, and affordable price point. One of the most notable features of the Tab S6 Lite is its 10.4-inch LCD TFT display, which provides a high-resolution visual experience for its users. The bright and clear display makes it easy to see even in bright light conditions. The tablet also boasts a sleek and lightweight design, making it easy to take on the go.

How to find the perfect tablet?

Finding the perfect tablet can be a daunting task, but by considering the following factors, you can narrow down your options and find the tablet that best meets your needs:

  1. Purpose: Determine the main purpose of your tablet, such as entertainment, work, or gaming. This will help you determine the features and specifications that are most important to you.
  2. Size and weight: Consider the size and weight of the tablet and how portable it is. A lightweight and compact tablet may be the best option if you plan on using it on the go.
  3. Display: Look for a tablet with a high-resolution display and one that offers good viewing angles and vibrant colours.
  4. Performance: Look for a tablet with a powerful processor and enough RAM to handle your needs. If you plan on using it for gaming or running demanding apps, a tablet with a more powerful processor will be better suited for you.
  5. Storage: Consider the amount of storage you need, and look for a tablet that offers enough storage for your needs. Also, check if it has a MicroSD card slot for expanding storage.
  6. Battery life: Look for a tablet with good battery life, as this will ensure you can use it for extended periods of time without needing to charge it.
  7. Camera: If you plan on using your tablet for photography or videography, look for one with a good camera.
  8. Connectivity: Check if the tablet has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C ports.
  9. Operating system: Consider whether you want a tablet that runs iOS, Android, or Windows.

Product price list

ProductPrice
Apple 2021 iPad MiniRs. 44,990
Apple 2022 iPad Air M1 ChipRs. 53,900
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteRs. 28,999
Xiaomi Pad 5Rs. 28,998
Redmi PadRs. 19,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products.Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Topics
Gadgets
