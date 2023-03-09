Story Saved
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

The top 10 HD cameras for video production

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 31, 2023 15:08 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

The top 10 HD cameras for video production in India are described in the article you're reading right now, along with the finest offers and advice for selecting the model that most closely matches your needs!

product info
The top 10 HD cameras for video production

HD video (High-definition video) is a video of higher resolution and quality than standard definition. HD cameras can be used for analogue video surveillance and digital systems. This is a perfect option for those with analogue security who want better resolution for their High-profile photos and videos.

Product list

1. Panasonic LUMIX G100 4k Mirrorless Camera:

If you are looking for a video camera for YouTube, then the Panasonic LUMIX G100 will be the best option for you as it has been designed for vloggers. This camera captures life in crystal clear 4K photo,4K 24 p 30p video, and advanced audio. An intelligent auto mode gives the perfect shot every time or uses manual modes as your skills become sharper. The Micro Four Third system is compatible with all LUMIX lenses for any adventure, 12-32 mm lens included. Easily connect the G100 to your computer so that your web calls, interviews, and media, live streams all look crisp, bright, and professional.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Panasonic
  • Model Name: DC-G100KK
  • Form Factor: Mirrorless
  • Effective Still Resolution: 20.3 MP
  • Special Feature: 5-Axis Hybrid Image Stabilization; Built-In Flash; OZO Audio with Subject Tracking; In-built Vlogging UI and Video Selfie Mode5-Axis Hybrid Image Stabilization; Built-In Flash; OZO Audio with Subject Tracking; Vlogging UI and Video Selfie Mode See more
  • Optical Zoom: 2 x
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Screen Size: 3 Inches
  • Photo Sensor Size: Micro Four Thirds
ProsCons
  • Fantastic video quality in brighter lighting conditions.
  • Autofocus struggles to track moving faces
  • Small, lightweight design.
  • Poor stabilisation
  • Fully articulated screen.
 
cellpic 31% off
Panasonic LUMIX G100 4k Mirrorless Camera, Lightweight Camera for Photo and Video, Built-in Microphone, Micro Four Thirds with 12-32mm Lens, 5-Axis Hybrid I.S, 4K 24p 30p Video, DC-G100KK (Black)
4.6 (61)
4.6 (61)
31% off
52,999 76,990
Buy now

2. Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1

Sony ZV 1 Vlog camera bundled with 1 unit Bluetooth shooting grip, one additional rechargeable battery, and 1 unit SD Card. In addition, it comes with a directional three-capsule inbuilt mic with a windscreen, Vaari angle, and LCD screen for confident selfie shooting. With this camera, you can get beautiful, natural skin tones for everyone, 4K movie recording with video EYE AF and real-time tracking, one push Bokeh switch, Time-lapse adds cinematic expression to the passage of time.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Sony
  • Model Name: Cybershot
  • Form Factor: Compact
  • Effective Still Resolution: 20.1 MP
  • Special Feature: Time-lapse
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth
  • Photo Sensor Size: 1-inch
  • Shooting Modes: Custom
  • Flash Memory Type: SD Card
ProsCons
  • Compact, lightweight design.
  • RAW noise handling is just decent.
  • Out-of-camera photos look sharp and colour-accurate
  • Poor battery life
  • Sharp, bright, fully articulated screen
 
cellpic 18% off
Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV 1 (Compact, Video Eye AF, Flip Screen, in-Built Microphone, Bluetooth Shooting Grip, 4K Vlogging Camera and Content Creation) - Black
4.3 (602)
4.3 (602)
18% off
63,900 77,990
Buy now

3. Fujifilm X-T3 Camera

It comes with a new 26.1 mp x trans-CMOS four sensors with degree x processor four image processing engine. it has 4k movie recording with internal SD card 4k/60p. This is the first mirrorless digital camera with an APS-C or a larger sensor capable of 4k/60p output. 2.16mphase detection pixels across the entire frame and low. It has an audio-video port.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Fujifilm
  • Model Name: X Series
  • Form Factor: Mirrorless
  • Effective Still Resolution: 26.1 MP
  • Special Feature: Time-lapse, HDMI
  • Optical Zoom: 3 x
  • Connector Type: HDMI
  • Screen Size: 3 Inches
  • Photo Sensor Size: APS-C
ProsCons
  • Excellent 26.1-megapixel sensor
  • Very sensitive to touch input
  • High-speed burst modes
  • No in-body stabilization
  • 4K video at 60fps
 
cellpic 12% off
Fujifilm X-T3 26.1 MP Mirrorless Camera Body (APS-C X-Trans CMOS 4 Sensor, X-Processor 4, EVF, LCD Tilt Touchscreen, Fast & Accurate AF, Face/Eye AF, 4K/60P Video, Film Simulation Modes) - Black
4.7 (661)
4.7 (661)
12% off
95,834 108,699
Buy now

4. Nikon Mirrorless Z6 Camera

Nikon Z Mount has Two Engines and infinite power. It has a feature that when the lights go off the focus on. So if you do a more extended shoot, then this camera will be helpful for you. It has wireless communication, Wi-Fi, a photo sensor, and many more. It has special feature as Expeed 6 image processor, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, NFC, and 3 inches display. It has an LCD type with a maximum resolution of 24.5MP.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Nikon
  • Model Name: Z6 II
  • Form Factor: Mirrorless
  • Effective Still Resolution: 24.5
  • Special Feature: Expeed 6 Image Processor, Bluetooth, HDMI, NFC, Wi-Fi, 3 Inches Display
  • Optical Zoom: 3 x
  • Colour: Black
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, HDMI, NFC
  • Screen Size: 3 Inches
  • Photo Sensor Size: Full Frame (35mm)
ProsCons
  • Superb high-ISO quality
  • Weak 310-shot battery life
  • Stellar Z-mount lenses
  • Average buffer capacity
  • 12fps burst mode
 
cellpic 10% off
Nikon Mirrorless Z6 II Body Only with Additional Battery
4.3 (6)
4.3 (6)
10% off
148,500 164,995
Buy now

5. GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action Camera

Everything starts with HERO 11 Black, the most rugged GoPro yet. Then, more of the scene is captured by its upgraded image sensor with higher image quality, better video stabilization, and the flexibility to turn your footage into wide cinematic shots or extra tall vertical shots for social posts. In addition, it features 5.3K video and 27MP photos, Emmy Award-winning Hypervsmooth 5.0 stabilization and dual LCD screens for framing your shots. After recording, charge your camera, and your footage uploads automatically to the cloud, and a highlight video is automatically sent to you.

Specifications:

  • Brand: GoPro
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Flash Memory Type: Micro SD
  • Special Feature: Waterproof
  • Screen Size: 1.4 Inches
  • Camcorder type: Action Camera
  • Video Capture Resolution: 1080p, 4K
  • Minimum Focal Length: 15.1 Millimeters
  • Lens Type: Zoom
  • Effective Still Resolution: 27 MP
ProsCons
  • Captures versatile 8:7 content
  • Lowlight video isn't great
  • Excellent image stabilization
  • GoPro membership is required to unlock features
  • Horizon is looking at up to 5.3K
 
  • Simplified interface for beginners
 
cellpic 19% off
GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action Camera with Front + Rear LCD Screens, 5.3K60 Ultra HD Video, Hypersmooth Resolution,1080p Live Streaming with Enduro Battery (1 Year INTL Warranty + 1 Year in Warranty)
4.2 (249)
4.2 (249)
19% off
43,930 54,500
Buy now

6. insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera

This is a 360-cam mode dual-lens camera with 5.7 k capture & steady cam mode single lens for stable capture. Flowstate stabilization is the best stabilization in the game with horizon lick level. With just one device, the pocket camera crew shoots first in every direction with super capture, then choose your favourite angle later. You can pick just one lens with steady cam mode for ultra-wide-angle footage. It is waterproof. You can take it out in a rainstorm or surfing without a case.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Insta360
  • Colour: Black
  • Special Feature: Action Camera, 360 degrees
  • Screen Size: 1 Centimetre
  • Optical Zoom: 1
  • Photo Sensor Technology: CCD
  • Camcorder type: Action Camera
  • Model Name: ONE X2
  • Mounting Hardware: ONE X2
  • Lens Type: Zoom
ProsCons
  • Endless creativity
  • Requires the latest phones
  • SteadyCam’ mode works like an action camera
  • Editing takes time
  • ‘MultiView’ mode for vloggers
 
  • Easy AI editing modes
 
cellpic 27% off
insta360 ONE X2 Action Camera|5.7k 360 Capture| FlowState Stabilization| Ultra Bright Screen| Waterproof 10m|4-Mic 360 Audio |Time Shift | Voice Control | Invisible Selfie Stick, Optical Zoom, Black
4.4 (592)
4.4 (592)
27% off
32,990 44,900
Buy now

7. Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera

This Blackmagic pocket camera has the hardware/software configuration you would anticipate finding in a 2000+ movie camera, including a micro four-thirds sensor and lens mount, dual native ISO, and more. Blackmagic's 4K pocket cinema camera is adaptable and robust. It is a good quality product for your video shoot.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Blackmagic Design
  • Flash Memory Type: SD
  • Colour: Black
  • Screen Size: 5 Inches
  • Optical Zoom: 1 x
  • Model Name: POCKET CINEMA 4K
  • Video Capture Resolution: 4K
  • Maximum Aperture: 2.8 Millimeters
  • Has Image Stabilisation: No
  • Image Capture Speed: 120 fps
ProsCons
  • Excellent range of ports
  • No flip-out screen
  • Giant 5-inch touchscreen
  • No continuous AF
  • Shoots RAW video
 
  • MFT lens mount
 
cellpic 23% off
Blackmagic Design Pocket Cinema Camera 4K
4.7 (614)
4.7 (614)
23% off
195,285 252,605
Buy now

8. Panasonic Lumix S5 FullFrame Mirrorless Camera

This is a 24.2 MP full-frame CMOS sensor camera with no AA filter and up to 4K/60p APS-C, full-frame oversampled 4K/30P, all with 10-bit colour. It comes with 2.⅘ Ghz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth with one-touch image transfer and dust & splash resistance. Panasonic contrast detects DFD AF with improved face, body, and head detection and EVF magnification. It is a fully articulating touchscreen and dual SD card slots, including the camera body, and is ultrawide to short portrait length.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Panasonic
  • Model Name: Panasonic Lumix S5
  • Form Factor: Mirrorless
  • Effective Still Resolution: 24.2 MP
  • Special Feature: Image Stabilization
  • Optical Zoom: 3 x
  • Colour: Black
  • Connector Type: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size: 3 Inches
  • Photo Sensor Size: Full Frame (35mm)
ProsCons
  • Best-in-class video performance
  • HDMI port, not full-size
  • Compact full-frame quality
  • Only Contrast AF
  • Magnesium frame and various-angle screen
 
  • Dual SD card slots
 
cellpic 16% off
Panasonic Lumix S5 FullFrame Mirrorless Camera with Lumix S 20-60mm Lens, DC-S5K, 3x Optical Zoom, Black
4.6 (51)
4.6 (51)
16% off
262,528 313,528
Buy now

9. Sigma fp Mirrorless Digital Camera

Sigma fp mirrorless digital camera is an interchangeable lens mirrorless type camera. It has a 24.6 MP full-frame BSI Bayer CMOS Sensor with an Electronic shutter & L Lens Mount. This camera comes with still, and cine Mode Options with UHD 4K30p video with 12 Bit Cinema DNG and has a Robust & Lightweight Aluminium body.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Sigma
  • Model Name: Mirrorless Type Digital Camera
  • Form Factor: Mirrorless
  • Effective Still Resolution: 24.6
  • Special Feature: Time-lapse
  • Colour: Black
  • Connector Type: HDMI
  • Screen Size: 3.15 Inches
  • Photo Sensor Size: Full Frame (35mm)
  • Flash Memory Type: SDXC
ProsCons
  • Size and weight
  • Just one SD card slot
  • Industrial, functional design
  • Unreliable continuous AF
  • Best at the video but good at stills
 
cellpic 42% off
Sigma fp Mirrorless Digital Camera, Black
4.1 (24)
4.1 (24)
42% off
114,790 199,000
Buy now

10. Canon POWERSHOT G7 X Mark

Canon PowerShot G7 X mark enables you to stream live video to YouTube. Once, you will need to keep an eye on the network signal to maintain a smooth feed, but the quality is outstanding. Once you have made the connections and are given the necessary permissions, streaming directly to your channel is very easy. It has eight fps burst shooting with autofocus. You can make 4K/30 and 1080/60p video recordings with a 20MP 1-type CMOS sensor. This wireless communication technology can be connected through Wi-Fi, hardware interface, audio video port, and compatible mountings.

ProsCons
  • 4K video with no crop
  • No eye-level viewfinder
  • Flip up the screen for vlogging
  • Quite pricey
  • Live streaming capability
 
cellpic 30% off
Canon POWERSHOT G7 X Mark III Digital Camera, Black (3637C001)
4.4 (372)
4.4 (372)
30% off
109,081 154,729
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Panasonic LUMIX G100 4k Mirrorless Camera20.3MP Digital Live MOS SensorUHD 4K30p Video, Pre-Installed V-Log L3.0' 1.84m-Dot Free-Angle Touchscreen
Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1It has a 20mmUltra-wide angle 1prime lens, ideal for group selfies and background scenery

AF frame points for high-precision focusing with

425 contrast-detection

Windscreen for Clear Voice Recording outdoors
Fujifilm X-T3 Camera26.1 MP, Mirrorless Camera(APS-C)X-Trans CMOS 4 SensorSuitable For Hobbyists, Skilled Photographers
Nikon Mirrorless Z6 Camera24.5MP FX-Format BSI CMOS SensorDual EXPEED 6 Image ProcessorsDual Memory Card Slots
GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action CameraGoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action CameraHyperSmooth 5.0 Image Stabilization33' Waterproof without Housing
insta360 ONE X2 Action CameraDual-Mode 360 & Standard Pocket Camera33' Waterproof with No Housing Required5.7K Dual-Lens 360 Auto-Stitched Capture
Blackmagic Pocket Cinema CameraDCI 4K60, 2.8K80 Raw in 4:3 AnamorphicActive Micro Four Thirds Lens MountExternal Recording via USB Type-C
Panasonic Lumix S5 FullFrame Mirrorless Camera24.2MP Full-Frame CMOS Sensor2.36m-Dot 0.74x-Magnification OLED LVF96MP High-Res Mode, Dual SD Card Slots
Sigma fp Mirrorless Digital Camera24.6MP Full-Frame BSI Bayer CMOS SensorElectronic Shutter & L Lens MountUHD 4K30p Video with 12-Bit CinemaDNG
Canon POWERSHOT G7 X MarkRaw Burst Mode 30fps One-Shot AF2.54cm Stacked CMOS Sensor & DIGIC 8 Image Processor 4.2x optical zoom (24mm - 100mm)

Best Overall Product

Choosing the best product from the list is challenging as all the products are loaded with the latest features and are budget-friendly. Still, if forced to choose any one item, we think the Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1 is the best overall product as it is speedy, accurate, and incredibly reliable regarding face and eye detection and subject tracking what you are shooting. In addition, by using a touchscreen, you can make it easy to use.

Best Value for Money

With suggestion, Nikon Mirrorless Z6 Camera is the best value for money camera. It is packed with features and functions & works great as a hybrid photo and video camera. The image quality is excellent, and it is a fun camera. No DSLR compares to it for a similar price.

How to find the perfect HD Cameras for Video Production?

Here are So many camera-making brands available in the market that you need clarification about what to pick. First, you must decide the budget you want to invest in before choosing a perfect camera, as the camera comes with many features and designs. Everyone wants to buy a camera within their budget range. Then it would be best if you spent some time searching for product offers and discounts. Then choose the features you want on your video production camera. You also need to check the review section. Here are some points to check out before buying a camera.

  • Fully Articulated Screen.
  • Extended Screen Connectivity.
  • Continuous Auto Focus While Recording Video.
  • Focus Priority Through Face Recognition.
  • Touch To Focus.

Product Price List

S.noProductPrice
1.Panasonic LUMIX G100 4k Mirrorless CameraRS. 52999
2.Sony Digital Vlog Camera ZV-1RS. 63899
3.Fujifilm X-T3 CameraRS. 95834
4.Nikon Mirrorless Z6 CameraRS. 148500
5.GoPro HERO11 Waterproof Action CameraRS. 44000
6.insta360 ONE X2 Action CameraRS.32990
7.Blackmagic Pocket Cinema CameraRS. 192994
8.Panasonic Lumix S5 FullFrame Mirrorless CameraRS. 262029
9.Sigma FP Mirrorless Digital CameraRS.108690
10.Canon POWERSHOT G7 X MarkRS.107982

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Topics
Cameras Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
Top 10 mosambi juicers for sweet and refreshing juice
Top 10 Philips juicers for high-performance juicing
Top 10 tablets for price-performance balance: Buyer's guide
10 water boiler kettles for quick heating: Top picks
Portable and compact tablet mini models: Top 5 in the list

The top 10 HD cameras for video production

How do I choose the right camera?

What are the lens options for the camera?

electronics FOR LESS