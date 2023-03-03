Top 10 bluetooth earphones under 1500: A guide

A pair of bluetooth earphones make listening to music or having a conversation easy and crystal clear.

Are you in search of the best Bluetooth earphones under 1500? Look no further! In this article, we listed the best bluetooth earphones that offer excellent sound quality and convenience, all while staying within your budget. The earphones listed are based on criteria such as good quality, battery life, and build quality, among others. Whether you are a music lover, a frequent traveller, or just looking for a reliable pair of earphones, our list has covered you. So, find your perfect pair of best earbuds under 1500 and elevate your audio experience. 1. Wings Phantom 250 The Wings Phantom 250 Wireless Earbuds are an outstanding choice for anyone searching for high-quality, budget-friendly earphones. These Bluetooth earbuds come packed with features like 30 hours of playback time, bullet charging, and 40ms low latency, all of which add to an enjoyable audio experience. Moreover, the earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 technology and 13 mm drivers, ensuring clear and powerful sound quality. Specifications Brand: Wings Product Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 4 cm; 150 grams Playback time: 30 hours Sound Drivers: 13 mm drivers Special Feature: It is incorporated with Acoustic echo cancellation technology.

Pros Cons You get the fast-charging feature. It has an average build quality. The earbuds have a 40ms low latency rate.

2. truke BTG X1 The truke BTG X1 True Gaming Earbuds are designed specifically for gamers, with features like a True Gaming Mode and 20RGB Case Design. These earbuds also boast impressive specs, including 12 mm titanium drivers, 48 hours of playtime, fast charging, and instant pairing. Additionally, the earbuds come with AAC codec, quad-mic ENC, and Bluetooth 5.3 technology, making them a top choice for any gamer. Specifications Brand: truke Product Dimensions: 6.4 x 5 x 2.6 cm; 42 grams Playback time: 48 hours Sound Drivers: Titanium 12 mm Special Feature: It is designed with a Quad-mic Environment Noise Cancellation feature.

Pros Cons It provides water resistance with IPX4 rating technology. The product is expensive.

3. URBN Beat 600 The URBN Beat 600 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds are newly launched with a 13MM driver and HQ mic providing superior audio quality, making it perfect for music and gaming. With 20 hours of playtime and Type-C fast charging, you can enjoy your music all day without worrying about battery life. The noise-cancelling earbuds are water-resistant with an IPX5 rating, making them durable and able to withstand water exposure. The touch controls and voice assistant capabilities make it convenient and versatile for listening to music on the go. Specifications Brand: URBN Playback time: 20 hours Sound Drivers: 13 mm drivers Special Feature: It features smooth and efficient touch controls.

Pros Cons You get superior audio quality. It has limited colour options. The earbuds come with better voice assistant compatibility.

4. realme TechLife Buds T100 The realme TechLife Buds T100 is a wireless in-ear Bluetooth earbud that offers excellent sound quality and features. With AI ENC for calls and Google Fast Pair, you can quickly and easily connect to your device and enjoy clear hands-free communication. The earbuds offer up to 28 hours of total playback with fast charging, so you can listen to music or play games for long periods without stopping for a recharge. The low-latency gaming mode is ideal for gamers who need the quickest response times for their games. Specifications Brand: realme Product Dimensions: 6.1 x 4.8 x 2.8 cm; 35 grams Playback time: 28 hours Sound Drivers: 10 mm Dynamic Bass Drivers Special Feature: It has better Google connectivity.

Pros Cons The earbuds are designed with low latency gaming mode for gamers. Noise Cancellation technology requires improvements.

5. Noise Buds Connect The Noise Buds Connect are newly launched wireless earbuds that offer a long-lasting and seamless audio experience. With a playtime of up to 50 hours and fast charging capabilities, you can enjoy your music all day without worrying about running out of battery. The quad mic with ENC technology ensures precise and efficient communication, making it ideal for hands-free calling. Specifications Brand: Noise Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.9 x 2.9 cm; 40 grams Playback time: 50 hours Sound Drivers: 13 mm Special Feature: There is a feature of Instacharge for a fast-charging performance.

Pros Cons It has a quad mic system with ENC technology for good-quality audio. There are no physical volume controls. The earbuds have a good battery backup.

6. GOVO GOKIXX 652 The GOVO GOKIXX 652 Bluetooth Neckband perfectly combines style and performance. The built-in ENC technology ensures clear calls, while the fast charge feature allows for a quick and efficient power boost. Also, the magnetic buds keep the earbuds intact, giving you an additional layer of security. Specifications Brand: GOVO Product Dimensions: 13 x 21 x 2.5 cm; 29 grams Playback time: 60 hours Sound Drivers: 10 mm Special Feature: It has a designated gaming mode for low latency.

Pros Cons There are magnetic buds for a secure fit. It is not comfortable for extended use.

7. SYSKA PACE HE100H The SYSKA PACE HE100H Bluetooth Neckband is a newly launched in-ear earphone that offers exceptional sound quality and long battery life. With a 100-hour playtime and 10mm drivers, this earphone provides deep bass and clear audio for an enjoyable listening experience. The ENC technology ensures that the earphone delivers consistent sound quality in any environment, while the wireless design makes it comfortable and convenient to use. Specifications Brand: SYSKA Product Dimensions: 12 x 7 x 1 cm; 290 grams Playback time: 100 hours Sound Drivers: 10 mm drivers Special Feature: It is specifically designed with Rapid Pulse charging for effective performance.

Pros Cons The earbuds deliver consistent sound quality. The fitting is only a proper fit for some ear types.

8. Boult Audio Z40 The Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless Earbuds offer 60 hours of playtime and feature the Zen™ ENC Mic for clear calls. They have a low latency gaming mode and Type-C fast charging. Made in India with 10mm quality bass drivers, these earbuds deliver powerful audio and are IPX5 water/sweat resistant. Bluetooth 5.1 ensures a fast, stable connection for a seamless audio experience. Specifications Brand: Boult Audio Product Dimensions: 5.6 x 5 x 2.9 cm; 43.1 grams Playback time: 60 hours Sound Drivers: 10 mm rich bass Special Feature: The earbuds have a Zen ENC Mic feature for an effortless music experience.

Pros Cons It has low latency gaming mode. The bass performance is average. The earbuds are designed with IPX5 certification for protection against water and sweat.

9. boAt Rockerz 225 Pro+ The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband is a great choice for a person who wants a high-quality audio experience. The noise-cancellation earbuds feature 40 Hours of playtime and fast-charge technology, allowing you to enjoy music for hours without worrying about battery life. The earphones come equipped with BT v5.0 and a mic, making it easier to stay connected to friends and family. Specifications Brand: boAt Product Dimensions: 1 x 1 x 45 cm; 26 grams Playback time: 40 hours Sound Drivers: 10 mm Special Feature: The dual pairing feature works excellently.

Pros Cons The earbuds are water-resistant for prolonged durability. The body build-up needs to be better. It has an outstanding in-line microphone. It comes with fast-charging technology.

10. Boult Audio Z25 The Boult Audio Z25 True Wireless Earbuds are perfect for those who love to enjoy music without interruptions. With 32 hours of playback time and type-C fast charging, you can enjoy music for hours on end without worrying about battery life. These Bluetooth earbuds come equipped with Zen ENC Mic, providing superior call quality and clarity. The low latency of 45ms enhances your gaming experience by providing smooth and lag-free audio. The earbuds feature 13mm, bass drivers, delivering powerful and immersive audio. Specifications Brand: Boult Audio Product Dimensions: 7 x 3.2 x 3.2 cm; 41 grams Playback time: 32 hours Sound Drivers: 13 mm Special Feature: It has a low latency rate of 45 ms for an enhanced gaming experience.

Pros Cons It has type-C fast charging for an uninterrupted listening experience. There is no water or sweat-resistance technology.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Wings Phantom 250 You get an excellent playback time. It has Acoustic Echo Cancellation technology. The earbuds offer a 40 ms low latency rate. truke BTG X1 The product has good Bluetooth connectivity. The product offers an RGB case design. It is designed with IPX4-rated water-resistance technology. URBN Beat 600 It comes with Type-C fast charge. The product has a good durability. The earbuds feature better voice assistant controls. realme TechLife Buds T100 It works well with Google systems. The product is designed with excellent low-latency mode. The device has good-quality bass drivers. Noise Buds Connect It has a Quad-mic ENC system. It comes with an Instacharge system. The earbuds have a good battery backup. GOVO GOKIXX 652 You get an effective low-latency mode. The earbuds have IPX5-rated water and sweat resistance. The buds are magnetic for extra security. SYSKA PACE HE100H It has a Rapid Pulse Charging feature. It delivers quality sound. The product has deep bass technology. Boult Audio Z40 It has a good playback time. It has a low latency mode for a better gaming experience. The earbuds are designed with noise-cancellation technology. boAt Rockerz 225 Pro+ It has good durability factor. It comes with Bluetooth v5 technology. The dual-pairing mode works well. Boult Audio Z25 It has a fast-charging feature. It consists of Zen ENC technology for precise sound performance. The earbuds IPX5 rated water resistance.