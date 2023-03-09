Story Saved
Top 5 Wi-Fi repeaters to buy under 2,500

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 13, 2023 11:59 IST
Summary:

This article discusses the best Wi-Fi repeaters available in India on Amazon in terms of affordability, customer reviews and ratings, etc. It also mentions the best offers and analysis to choose the model that meets your requirements.

A Wi-Fi repeater is essential at home as it helps amplify signals from your router, thereby, increasing range of your home Wi-Fi network.

A Wi-Fi range extender extends the range of your home Wi-Fi network. It works by receiving and amplifying signals from your router, prolonging the scope of your Wi-Fi signal to previously inaccessible areas of your home. You can enjoy fast and stable internet access throughout every corner of your home with a Wi-Fi range extender without having to contend with flat spots or slow speeds. A Wi-Fi rangefinder guarantees a solid and reliable connection, whether you are streaming live movies, engaging in online games, or simply surfing the internet.

1.TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range Extender

Are you tired of dead zones in your home's Wi-Fi? The RE205 Range Extender wirelessly connects to your Wi-Fi router, bolstering and expanding its signal into areas it couldn't reach while reducing signal interference to ensure consistent Wi-Fi coverage across your home or office. The RE205's dual bands of 2.4GHz 300Mbps and 5GHz 433Mbps allow you to connect more devices at the same time.

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Data Transfer Rate: 433 Megabits Per Second

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Colour: White

The product has an easy setup and configuration with the TP-Link Tether app.It needs to provide better signal strength in multi-storeys. 
The device has a compact design and build-up. There were issues with firmware updates. 
TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)
4.2 (50,110)
4.2 (50,110)
66% off
1,888 5,499
2. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi Booster

Are you tired of Wi-Fi blackouts? The MW300RE eradicates them by wirelessly connecting to your router, thereby boosting and expanding its signal into areas it cannot reach on its own. It also minimises signal interference, ensuring consistent Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home or workplace. The MW300RE is not like other range extenders. The MW300RE uses MIMO technology to improve your network by vastly increasing Wi-Fi speeds.

Brand: MERCUSYS

Wireless Type: 802.11bgn

Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits Per Second

Frequency Band Class: Single-Band

Colour: White

It provides good signal strength and connectivity and boosts the speed of the existing network. The device provides little bandwidth extension.
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster | MIMO Technology | Three External Antennas | 300Mbps Speed Wi-Fi Range Extender
3.8 (4,903)
3.8 (4,903)
45% off
1,099 1,999
3. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender

With this TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender, you can enjoy smooth broadcasting and gaming. It has an intelligent signal obvious sign that alerts you to the signal strength, and the Tether app allows you to manage and access unique components on your mobile phone easily. Five signal lights indicate the signal strength received by the TL-WA850RE from the established router, which can aid in determining the best site to position the range extender.

The single Ethernet port on the TL-WA850RE enables the Extender to operate as a wireless adapter for connecting wired devices such as Blu-ray players, video game consoles, DVRs, and Web TVs. The device can also share the Wi-Fi network at the same time.

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g

Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits Per Second

Frequency Band Class: Single-Band

Colour: White

It provides an Ethernet port for connecting wired devices to the Wi-Fi network.The compact body design causes overheating. 
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White
4.2 (159,439)
4.2 (159,439)
44% off
1,389 2,499
4. D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender

This D-Link Wi-Fi Range Extender is a handheld device that allows you to extend your connections at speeds as high as 300 Mbps. You can use this handy device anywhere in your home or office to enjoy a continuous Internet connection. You can avoid dealing with power cords because this extender is easily jammed into the wall. The modern design blends in seamlessly with your existing home décor. You can plug it anywhere within the scope of your wireless connection and then press a button on the gadget and your router to gain Internet access.

Brand: D-Link

Type: Range Extenders/Repeaters

Model: DAP-1325

Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits Per Second

Colour: White

The product installation is easy. The device provides less bandwidth in multi-storeys and big buildings. 
It provides a good signal strength.  
D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, (White)
3.7 (1,638)
3.7 (1,638)
70% off
1,099 3,696
5. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

With the TP-Link RE300 1200 Mbps Wi-Fi range extender, you can take advantage of everything wherever in your establishment, from stutter-free video conversations to nonstop real-time sports. You can use the extender to eliminate dead spots across your house because it is made to reinforce and increase the current coverage provided by your Wi-Fi router.

This Wi-Fi range extender also features an intelligent signal indicator that lets you rapidly check the signal strength of your current router to choose the best placement. You can use the TP-Link One Mesh feature to link the One Mesh range extender to a compatible One Mesh router and set up a single-name Wi-Fi network throughout your house.

Brand: TP-Link

Data Transfer Rate: 867 Megabits Per Second

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

The extender has multi-device support and dual-band capabilities for high-network activity. It is vulnerable to suspicious network attacks.
The Wi-Fi network and connectivity are top-notch. The device has parental controls. The network speed is affected by the distance from the router. 
TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender/WiFi Booster/Wireless Repeater (Up to 1200 Mbps), Intelligent Signal Light, Power Schedule, LED Control, Dual_Band, White
3.9 (8,241)
3.9 (8,241)
53% off
2,499 5,299
ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Range ExtenderYou get excellent Wi-Fi support. It has a multi-device support system. The product is easy to install. 
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater Wi-Fi BoosterIt has an LED indicator to determine the best router placement. The device provides a high-frequency rate. The device has a compact design and can be deployed quickly. 
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single-Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range ExtenderIt comes with a universal Wi-Fi range. The device is compatible with multiple networks. It has an excellent transfer rate.
D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range ExtenderThe device comes with an LED indicator. You get one-touch configuration support.The design is sleek and elegant. 
TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range ExtenderThe device provides outstanding speed. You get a high-quality Wi-Fi network. The device has multi-device connection support. 

Choosing a great Wi-Fi range extender that merits the label can be challenging concerning residences or workplaces. However, the TP-Link RE- 300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Repeater can top the list compared to the other repeaters on the above list. It is incredibly user-friendly, has an excellent design that improves the look of your business or house, and has dual-band capability that can supply both 2.5 GHz and 5 GHz.

The TP-Link AC750 Wi-Fi Repeater is an excellent value for the money, thanks to its various capabilities. One key benefit is that it offers good performance according to reviews and does so at a reasonable price, making it an excellent purchase for anyone wishing to boost the efficiency of their home or office's internet connectivity.

The most crucial step is carefully studying some of the top Wi-Fi extender or repeater models available today using each product's most recent features and qualities. Pick one of these handfuls that strikes the ideal balance between affordability, accessibility, and design.

It would be best to analyse customer feedback and reviews on various platforms since criticism is the finest facilitator. To discover unbiased reviews, browse YouTube videos. Choose the product that has received good customer feedback and the fewest consumer complaints. Additionally, consider devices with some warranty coverage because this will guarantee that you won't need to pay for restoration any time soon. A warranty is crucial whenever it comes to product maintenance.

TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200) ₹ 1,888
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster | MIMO Technology | Three External Antennas | 300Mbps Speed Wi-Fi Range Extender ₹ 1,099
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White ₹ 1,389
D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, (White) ₹ 1,099
TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender/WiFi Booster/Wireless Repeater (Up to 1200 Mbps), Intelligent Signal Light, Power Schedule, LED Control, Dual_Band, White ₹ 2,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Gadgets Computer Accessories
