Top-10 best speakers under rs 3000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 24, 2022 01:39 IST
Summary:

  • The article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to the ten best speakers under 3000.

product info
Best speakers under 3000

Gone are the days when speakers where only meant for huge musical programs and band performances- with technology and innovation- you can have your own personal speakers at your disposal! Whether you want to enjoy a hike and a picnic with some music, or you want to enhance the sound of your laptop or need to relax by the beach with some music- speakers these days are guaranteed to fulfil all of these needs and more. Here is taking a look into the top ten speakers under 3000 that are bound to fit your budget and your requirements.

Product Details

1. Noise Zest 5W wireless Bluetooth Speaker

Noise is one of the better known names in the sphere of speakers and audio devices. With the noise zest- it has created a portable, handy yet powerful speaker that just does the job.

Specifications

  • Colour: Coal Black, Blue, Green
  • Brand: Noise
  • Material: Metal, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 10 X 10 X 4.7 cm
  • Warranty: 1 year assured warranty from noise upon registering on the website after purchase.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, 1 USB Cable, 1 Aux cable, Use manual
  • Weight: 180 gm
ProsCons
Bluetooth range of 10 m A little expensive for its size. 
Up to 8 hours of playtime  
Has Voice assistance  
cellpic
Noise Zest 5W Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Voice Assistant with 8 hrs playtime, IPX7 water resistant and TWS pairing for stereo sound, Portable speaker with Dual Equalizer (Bass & Normal Modes) - Coal Black
57% off 1,299 2,999
Buy now

2. boat Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker V4.2

boAT has emerged and taken over the audio and speaker market by storm. the boAt stone range delivers a compact and sturdy range of speakers in various colours. Perfect for both in house and out house ctivities!

Specifications

  • Colour: Black, Blue, Green, Red, Grey, dark Blue
  • Brand: boAt
  • Material: Metal, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 7.6 X 18.4 X 7.6
  • Warranty: 1 year warranty from the purchase date.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, 1 charging Cable, Use manual, Warranty card
  • Weight: 499 gm
ProsCons
It is protected against sweat and water due to being IPX6 rated.  Has 6 hours of play time which is less compared to other speakers  
Can be used via Bluetooth, AUX or SD card.  
Has vivid picture quality  with improved colours, contrast and brightness   
cellpic
boAt Stone 170 with 5W Speaker Bluetooth V4.2 and a SD Card Slot, with a Playback time of 6 Hours, IPX 6 Water Resistant Design (Black)
60% off 1,199 2,990
Buy now

3. boAt Stone 260 4W Bluetooth Speaker

Another portable speaker by boAt that is a dynamite in terms of its size and its performance. very compact, handy and sturdy and with an exciting design -a favourite among young people.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black, Blue, Green, Red, Multicolour – Prism( this range has a multicolour attractive design)
  • Brand: boAt
  • Material: Metal, rubber, silicone
  • Product dimensions- 4.3 X 9.3 X 10.3 cm
  • Warranty: 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, 1 charging Cable, Use manual, Warranty card
  • Weight: 440 gm
ProsCons
Well-constructed body with durable and shock proof siliconeDoes not support more than one Bluetooth device  
Is water resistant and perfect for outdoor activities as well as indoor     
Delivers up to 9 hours of talk time and up to 5 hours of music playing  
cellpic
boAt Stone 260 4W Bluetooth Speaker with Upto 9 Hours Playback, IPX5 and Carabiner(Prism)
48% off 1,299 2,490
Buy now

4. Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Music Player with Bluetooth

The Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 is available in various versions which can be used as a Bluetooth speaker, radio, FM or as a music player as it has pre-installed music as per the model you choose.

Specifications

  • Colour: Red, White
  • Brand: Carvaan
  • Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone
  • Product dimensions- 11 X 4 X 8 cm
  • Warranty: 1 year warranty from the date of purchase.
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, 1 micro USB cable, Use manual, lithium polymer battery
  • Weight: 270 gm
ProsCons
Every Carvaan mini has pre-recorder songs which come in Bengali, Bhajans, Bollywood and other variations.    Isn’t built for outdoor use as much as its counterparts 
Has FM and radio as well     
cellpic
Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Bengali- Music Player with Bluetooth/FM/AM/AUX (Sunset red)
12% off 2,190 2,490
Buy now

5. JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

JBL is a trusted brand when it comes to speakers and headphones. The JBL Go is a very good option for a portable bluetooth speaker that has a classic shape and design and is made to withstand some wear and tear.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black, Blue, red, gold
  • Brand: JBL
  • Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone
  • Product dimensions- 3.3 X 8.89 X 7.37
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery
  • Weight: 184 gm

ProsCons
It is waterproof   No warranty cover
Has re-chargeable battery 
cellpic
JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker (Black)
3% off 2,899 2,999
Buy now

6. HP Mini 300 Bluetooth Speaker

It is cute and it gets the job done- the HP mini is almost palm size and worth every penny. It is a great option for people looking for something small and powerful.

Specifications

  • Colour: Red
  • Brand: HP
  • Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone
  • Product dimensions- 7.9 X 7.9 X 3.3 cm
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery
  • Weight: 130 gm
ProsCons
Is compatible to windows, IOs and android  Less colour options  
Has a battery power of up to 8 hours      
Dust and splash resistant  
cellpic
HP Mini 300 Bluetooth Speakers (Red)
Check Price on Amazon

7. MI Basic 2.5 watt 1.0 channel wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker

A very lightweight and elegant design from MI- this Bluetooth speaker is a good deal. Compatible with all bluetooth devices and with multiple functions- it sure is another option for you to consider.

Specifications

  • Colour: White
  • Brand: MI
  • Material: Metal, plastic
  • Product dimensions- 15.5 X 6 X 2.6 cm
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery
  • Weight: 52 gm
Proscons
comes with built in microphone for phone calls   a little too big to fit in small bags and backpacks 
up to 10 hours of play time  
very lightweight and perfect to carry outdoors  
cellpic
MI Basic 2 5 Watt 1.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker (White)
1,549
Buy now

8. Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker IPX5

A basic well-made speaker from amazon basics that sit atop tables, shelves or fit in your bag. It also comes in multiple colour options to choose from.

Specifications

  • Colour: Blue, black, green
  • Brand: Amazon basics
  • Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone
  • Product dimensions- 11.5 X 6 X 9 cm
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery, AUX cable, USB cable
  • Weight: 440 gm
  • Warranty: 1 year warranty on product from the purchase date.
ProsCons
Is compact in size and highly functional   has single speaker and less bass 
Has LED indicators for giving signals      
powerful battery back-up of 18 hours of call time and music time at a go 
cellpic
Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker, IPX5 Waterproof, TWS Function, 9W, Powerful Bass, BT 5.0, Up to 15hrs Playtime*, microSD Card Slot, AUX Input, USB Support and in-Built Noise Cancelling Mic (Blue)
60% off 1,199 2,999
Buy now

9. Zebronics ZEB County 3W wireless bluetootj portable speaker with handle

In terms of design sensibility, the Zebronics definitely takes the cake with its sturdy handle that just elevates the entire speaker. Perfect to carry around for your outdoor activities and sturdy enough – also the colours are an added bonus. A fun and reliable speaker.

Specifications

  • Colour: Blue, black, green, red, yellow, turquoise, orange, black and red, grey
  • Brand: Zebronics
  • Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone
  • Product dimensions- 7.55 X 14.2 X 11.2 cm
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery, AUX cable, USB cable, user manual
  • Weight: 252 gm
  • Warranty: 1 year warranty on product from the purchase date
ProsCons
Has multiple colour options to match your preference    Has only four buttons which have many functions so it may be confusing to use   
has a sturdy handle design for easy access and portability      
has a playback time of 10 hours  
cellpic
Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker With Supporting Carry Handle, USB, SD Card, AUX, FM & Call Function. (Green)
45% off 549 999
Buy now

10.Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Multi Connectivity Modes

From the brand name Philips comes this portable speaker that can fit in your bag or in your hands or can be attached to your backpack for a handsfree use. Durable and in a classic round design- this speaker is another option to keep an eye out for.

Specifications

  • Colour: Black
  • Brand: Philips
  • Material: Metal, plastic, Silicone
  • Product dimensions- 7.2 X 4.1 X 4.1 cm
  • What comes with the purchase: 1 Bluetooth Speaker, Use manual, lithium battery, carry on strap
  • Weight: 140 gm
ProsCons
wireless portable and powerful  has an average battery life of 3 hours only     
has type C fast charging       
has built in SD card slot  
cellpic
Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Multi-Connectivity Modes, Built-in Mic, Rapid Charging (Type-C Charger) and Carrying Strap (Gray Camouflage)
50% off 1,240 2,499
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Noise Zest 5W wireless Bluetooth Speakergreat for both indoor and outdoor use Very handy and does not take up much space can be connected via AUX to TVs, mobiles and laptops
boat Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker V4.2Has a powerful 1800 mAh battery Is lightweight and portable. Available in six different colour options
boAt Stone 260 4W Bluetooth Speaker Is waterproof  Can play audio via aux as well as Bluetooth Reasonable and portable
Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Music Player with BluetoothIs a great gifting options for music lovers Very handy for old people who aren’t technologically sound as its very easy to use and comes with pre-recorded songs as well Good sound quality
JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt wireless Bluetooth Portable Speakeris waterproof can play and charge simultaneously sound quality is crystal clear
HP Mini 300 Bluetooth Speaker Can easily switch between audio and phone calls over Bluetooth  Rich stereo which is suitable for both outdoor and outdoor use portable and handy
MI Basic 2.5 watt 1.0 channel wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker effective for up to 10 meters has noise reduction communication facility  battery capacity of 1200 mAh
Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker IPX5 Has multi connectivity with SD card, bluetooth, AUX and USB Has options for pause, play, on/off, accept call and reject. 
Zebronics ZEB County 3W wireless bluetootj portable speaker with handle is compatible with USB, AUX, SD card and Bluetooth can be used for FM as well 
Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Multi Connectivity Modes has woofer sound has built in microphone very durable and portable 

Best value for money

The Carvaan Mini is definitely the best value for money because it has

  • Bluetooth connectivity
  • FM and radio options
  • Compatible with most devices
  • 300+ pre-installed song library that comes in options for regional like Bengali and tamil, artist like Lata Mangeshkar as well as bollywood options.

Best overall product

The JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker definitely stands out as the best overall product as it is sturdy, has a classic design and has some amazing functions. It is also waterproof and the JBL sound quality is unmatched. With the price point- this is one of the best that you can get.

Which is the best speaker under 3000 – for yourself or as gifting options?

These Ten speakers are the top ten options whether you want to gift someone or purchase for yourself. Based on preference, requirement and your budget- you should be able to make an informed choice based on the list. Whether you want a like the Zebronics value for money speaker or a brand backed speaker like JBL. The decision is yours.

Products price list

ProductPrice(rs)
Noise Zest 5W wireless Bluetooth Speaker2,999
boat Stone 170 5W Bluetooth Speaker V4.2 2990                                    
boAt Stone 260 4W Bluetooth Speaker 2490 
Saregama Carvaan Mini 2.0 Music Player with Bluetooth 2590
JBL Go 2 3.1 Watt wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker 2,999
HP Mini 300 Bluetooth Speaker 2,299 
MI Basic 2.5 watt 1.0 channel wireless Bluetooth Outdoor Speaker 1549
Amazon Basics Bluetooth Speaker IPX5 2999
Zebronics ZEB County 3W wireless bluetooth portable speaker with handle 999
Philips Audio BT2003 3W Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker 2499

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.’”

