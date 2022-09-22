Your ultimate guide to buy Nokia mobile phones under Rs.20000

Get your hands on the best Nokia mobile phones under 20,000.
Owining a phone is no less than a blessing in today’s world. You no longer have to depend on notes or memoerize numbers to contact your loved ones. Whereas, it can be done easily within a few clicks. With the latest technological advancements, we have seen some of the best-looking smartphones on the market. If you’re looking for Nokia mobile phones under 20,000; here is the complete list of best mobile phones.
1. Nokia G21 Android smartphone, dual SIM, 3-day battery life, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 50MP triple AI camera | Dusk
Nokia G21 Android smartphone is one of the best Nokia mobile phones under 20000. It comes with excellent features including 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM that makes it a must have phone. Additionally, its sleek and simple design keeps you hooked throughout.
Specifications
• OS - Android 11 64bits
• RAM - 6GB
• Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 grams
• Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, USB
• Battery - 1 Lithium Polymer battery required
• Special features - Rear camera, face unlock, camera
• GPS - True
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the latest OS
|Inadequate battery life
|Comes with bluetooth and USB connectivity
|Looks bulky
|Features an excellent camera to capture every moment.
|
2. Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ screen, selfie camera with front flash | 32GB storage (Grey)
Available in the grey colour, Nokia CO1 is a next generation mobile phone priced under 20,000. Comes ith excellent features 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. Additionally, it comes with adequate camera quality to capture all moments beautifully.
Specifications
- OS - Android 11
- RAM - 2GB
- Product dimensions - 14.8 x 7.2 x 0.9 cm; 157 grams
- Battery - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
- Item model number - C01 plus
- Wireless communication technology - cellular
- Connectivity technologies - bluetooth, USB
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the latest OS
|Inadequate RAM size
|Simple and sleek design
|
|Supports bluetooth and USB technology
|
3. Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, dual rear camera, charcoal
Nokia comes with excellent budget-friendly phones. One such phone is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone. This phone is easy to operate and extremely light-weight. Additionally, the 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM is enough to store all photos and videos without getting low of storage. Also, the LED display technology offers an enthralling experience.
Specifications
- OS - Android 10.0
- RAM - 2GB
- Product dimensions - 15.8 x 0.9 x 7.5 cm; 183 Grams
- Battery - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
- Wireless communication technologies - bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Item model number - Nokia 2.3
- Display technology - LCD
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the latest OS
|Inadequate RAM size
|LED display technology
|
|Supports bluetooth and USB technology
|
4. Nokia G20 Smartphone, dual SIM 4G, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 48MP quad camera with 6.5” (16.51 cm) screen | Silver, 4GB+64Gb
Next Nokia Mobile phone under 20,000 is the Nokia G20 smartphone is eqipped with the latest Android 11. It comes with features such as quad camera, 6.5 inch screen display and dual sim for enhanced viewing experience.
Specifications
- OS - Android 11
- RAM - 4GB
- Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 grams
- Battery - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
- Item model number - Nokia G20 4G MTK Helio G35 Octa Core
- Wireless communication technology - Cellular
- OS - Android 11
- RAM - 4GB
- Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 196 grams
- Battery - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
- Item model number - Nokia G20 4G MTK Helio G35 Octa Core
- Wireless communication technology - Cellular
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with dual sim, camera
|Inadequate RAM size
|Lightweight and fits in the pocket easily
|
|Decent camera quality
|
5. Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone
Another exciting mobile phone which stands out is the Nokia 5310. It comes with long-lasting Battery life and wireless FM radio. Addtionally, this Nokia mobile phone features rear camera with flash light to click great quality pictures.
Specifications
- Screen size - 2.4 inch
- Storage - 32 GB
- Brand - Nokia
- Battery -1200mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the latest OS
|Does not comes with smart features
|Comes with FM radio
|
|Long lasting battery life
|
6. NOKIA 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold
NOKIA 110 TA-1434 is a keypad phone equipped with excellent smart features which makes it a highly-advanced phone. Beside this, the 32 GB storage and powerful processor ensures an excellent experience.
Specificaitons
- OS -S30+
- RAM -0.04 GB
- Product dimensions -11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 73 grams
- Battery - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
- Item model number -NOKIA 110 DS
- Connectivity technologies - bluetooth
|Pros
|Cons
|Equipped with the latest OS
|Inadequate RAM size
|Simple and sleek design
|
|Supports bluetooth and USB technology
|
7. NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
With a large display and battery that lasts forever, the NOKIA C30 is a phone designed to offer an immersive experience to every user. The stunning white colour is completely eye-catching.
Specifications
- OS - Android R
- RAM - 4GB
- Product dimensions - 17.8 x 7.9 x 1 cm; 237 grams
- Battery - 1 Lithium polymer battery required
- Connectivity technology - WiFi bluetooth; USB
- GPS - True
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with in-built GPS
|Inadequate RAM size
|Easy connectivity with Wifi, Bluetooth and USB
|Available in only one colour
|Supported by the latest OS
|
8. Nokia 105
If you’re on a hunt for the best Nokia mobile phones, we suggest you go with the Nokia 105. Comes in the classic Black colour, this phone is a complete show-stealer. The best part is lastest OS and FM radio which keeps you going. Additionally, the 1.77 Inch screen offers a great experience.
Specifications
- Screen size: 1.77 Inch
- RAM : .04 GB
- Special features - MP3, Radio
- Battery - 1 Lithium ion battery required
- Connectivity technology - WiFi Bluetooth;USB
- Product dimensions - 11.5 x 5 x 1.4 cm; 72 grams
- OS: Nokia series 30+
|Pros
|Cons
|Features memoery card slot
|Inadequate RAM size
|Decent talk time
|
|Simple and stury style
|
9. Nokia 6310
Designed to offer a wholesome experience, Nokia 6310 mobile phone is the next generation phone equipped with the latest operating system. Additionally, the 8 GB storage keeps you going unstoppable. If you’re craving for a bornfied experience, invest in this one!
Specifications
- Screen size: 2.8 Inch
- RAM : 8 GB
- Battery - 1 Lithium ion battery required
- Connectivity technology - Gsm 2G
- Product dimensions - 13.6 x 5.6 x 1.4 cm; 100 grams
- OS: Nokia Series 30+
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with 8 GB RAM
|Available in only one colour
|Supported by cellular wireless communication technology
|
|Supported by the latest OS
|
10. Nokia 225 4G
Nokia 225 is last mobile phone in the list which comes with excellent storage. Also, its 4g connectivity keeps you going from dawn to dusk. This phone comes with the lastest operating features. Addtionally, this phone is high durable.
Specifications
- Brand - Nokia
- Storage : 64 MB
- Battery - 1 Lithium Ion battery required
- Connectivity technology - Bluetooth, 4g
- Product dimensions - 12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 grams
- OS: Series 30+
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent storage
|Inadequate display
|Light in weight
|
|Latest OS
|
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nokia G21 Android Smartphone
|Ample storage space.
|Good RAM backup.
|Great battery backup.
|Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ Screen
|Smooth and clear display
|Great storage capacity
|Power saving mode
|Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone
|Stunning colors are available.
|Good RAM backup.
|Good camera resolution.
|Nokia G20 Smartphone
|Good colors are available.
|Good for everyday use.
|Lightweight and sturdy
|Nokia 5310 Dual SIM Keypad Phone
|Decent display
|Adeuqate battery life
|Powerful processor
|Nokia 110 TA-1434 DS in Rosegold
|Good RAM
|Excellent battery life
|Latest operating system
|NOKIA C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
|Large and clear screen
|Billions of colors
|Decent look and design
|Nokia 105
|HD+ display
|Long and quality display
|Dual AI camera
|Nokia 6310
|Large screen size
|Big and bold Font
|Latest technology
|Nokia 225 4G
|Long-lasting battery
|Adequate RAM size
|Sleek and stylish design
Best value for money
If you’re on a search for budget-friendly phones, the best one is the Nokia 2.3 Android 10 Smartphone. This phone is priced at ₹7,990.00 after discount making it an ideal choice for people looking for budget-friendly phones. Beside this, there is a long list of excellent features which keeps you going from dawn to dusk.
Best overall
Out of all the given options on our list of best Nokia Mobile Phones Under 20,000, one phone that stands out is the Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, the model is designed to offer you an experience of life. With excellent RAM and decent screen resolution, it is one of the best picks that never goes out of demand. It is priced moderately at ₹14,999.00 after discount.
How to find the perfect Nokia mobile phones under 20,000?
Here are certain points to remember while choosing the perfect Nokia mobile phone under 20,000. Let’s have a look -
- Full HD display
- Excellent storage capacity
- Decent camera quality
- Long lasting battery life
- High resolution
- Price of the mobile
- Power saving mode
Product price list
|Product name
|Actual price
|Discounted price
|Nokia G21 Android smartphone
| ₹16,999
| ₹14,999.00
|Nokia C01 Plus 4G, 5.45” HD+ screen
| ₹7,999
| ₹6,105
|Nokia 2.3 Android 10 smartphone
| ₹10,999
| ₹7,990
|Nokia G20 smartphone
| ₹14,999
| ₹11,990
|Nokia 5310 dual SIM keypad phone
| ₹3,999
| ₹3,349
|Noika 110 TA-1434 DS in rosegold
| ₹2099
| ₹1,915
|Noika C30 TA-1345 DS 4/64 in WH (White)
| ₹13,499
| ₹10,249
|Nokia 105
| ₹1,599
| ₹1,349
|Nokia 6310
| ₹4,499
| ₹3,399.00
|Nokia 225 4G
| ₹4,399
| ₹3,749
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”