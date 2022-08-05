Story Saved
New Delhi 33oCC
Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Aug 05, 2022
New Delhi 33oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe
  • Home / Shop Now
  • fashion
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Avail up to 63% off on sunglasses

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Avail up to 63% off on sunglasses

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Aug 05, 2022 08:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 presents you with an exciting opportunity to get up to 63% discount on Fastrack and Vincent sunglasses.

product info
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 offers amazing discount on sunglasses.

Sunglasses are a stylish fashion accessory that instantly elevate one's style. The moment a man or a woman wears sunglasses, their confidence levels surges and that best explains why people like to own a collection of them in different frames and styles. What’s more is this fashion accessory also offers a lot of utility by protecting eyes from the harmful UV rays. It is always fun to introduce new pairs to one’s collection. And what can be a better time to buy some chic pairs of sunglasses for yourself and your loved ones? After all, Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is here and no, we can’t keep calm.

To help you with selection, we have shortlisted some pairs of sunglasses from established brands Fastrack and Vincent. You can shop to your heart’s content, as you can fetch up to 63% off. Can it get any better? Scroll down for options.

Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses, Green
Available at 4% discount, these sunglasses for men look super stylish. The sunglasses will enhance one’s overall look and make them feel more confident about themselves. Available in square frame, it comes with green-coloured polycarbonate lens. What’s more is these sunglasses will also help in protecting the eyes from the harmful UV rays. It is a must buy.

cellpic
Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Green
4% off 859 899
Buy now

Vincent Chase Full Rim Aviator Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses
If you’re big on aviators, then this pair of sunglasses are for you. Classy and uber stylish, these will take your style bar a notch higher. A unisex pair, it gives eyes protection from the nasty UV rays. Besides, you can also choose the lens colour in these glasses from a range of options available. Get a good 53% off on this one.

cellpic
Vincent Chase By Lenskart | Full Rim Aviator Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Men & Women | Medium | VC 5158/P
53% off 949 1,999
Buy now

Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Black
Available in square frame with grey-coloured polycarbonate lens, these sunglasses for men will help them make a stellar style statement. Its frame is made of plastic and it will look on more or less every face type. The best part is the sunglasses give one 100% protection from the UV rays too. You can fetch these glasses at 4% off.

cellpic
Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Black
4% off 859 899
Buy now

Vincent Chase Wayfarer Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses
Stylish and chic, this pair of sunglasses is for all those who are looking to amp up their style quotient. These full rim wayfarer sunglasses can be worn by both men and women. These protect one’s eyes from the nasty UV rays. A stylish fashion accessory, this one comes in many lens colours. You may also fetch a lot of ‘Where did you get these glasses from?’ from your pals and family. What’s more is these are now available at 63% off.

cellpic
Vincent Chase By Lenskart | Full Rim Wayfarer Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses | Polarized and 100% UV Protected | Men & Women | Large | VC S12644
63% off 749 1,999
Buy now

Fastrack Men Sporty Sunglasses , White
A pair of sunglasses with black frame and white lens makes for an interesting combination. This one from Fastrack is available at 4% off. It has a sporty and distinct feel to it. The frame is made of durable plastic material and the lens is made of polycarbonate. These sunglasses offer protection from the UV rays and also help one make a cool style statement.

cellpic
Fastrack Men Sporty Sunglasses , White
4% off 959 999
Buy now

Price of sunglasses at a glance:

SunglassesPrice

Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Green

 899.00
Vincent Chase Full Rim Aviator Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses 1,999.00
Fastrack Men Square Sunglasses , Black 899.00
Vincent Chase Wayfarer Branded Latest and Stylish Sunglasses 1,999.00
Fastrack Men Sporty Sunglasses , White 999.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 63% off on fossil watches
Lee Cooper shoes for men offer variety, sneakers and loafers vie for attention 
Must buy Motorola mobile phones under 13,000
Best Motorola mobile phones under 10,000 in India: A buying guide
Lancer shoes for men look sporty and are durable
fashion FOR LESS