Lotto shoes: Buy these if you're looking for optimum comfort

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
When it comes to shoes, we all will agree that comfort is the key. Durability is another factor that we all look into before buying any pair. A good pair of shoes is always a welcome addition to any man's footwear collections. As much as they love their sneakers, they equally love their pairs of running shoes. A good pair of running shoes can boost performance and efficiency.
Two other factors that people should ensure before buying a pair of shoes is that it should be lightweight and durable too. One of the brands that factor in all these requirements is Lotto. The shoes from the brand are also budget-friendly. They are usually made from mesh fabric that allows air to pass through it. Besides, the fabric is easy to clean too.
If you're interested in buying another pair of running shoes, then we suggest you check out our list of favourites from the brand. They will promise optimum comfort and you will love wearing them from time to time.
Lotto Mens Evolight 2.0 Running Shoes
This pair of running shoes has a medium shoe width. Comfortable to wear and lightweight, you will find interesting colour options in this one. Made from mesh fabric, the material allows air to pass through it. The shoes have a lace-up closure and have a great fit. The shoes look sporty in appearance and are durable too. Besides, they are designed to be worn by men.
Lotto Mens Stile Walking Shoes
This pair of shoes is easy to wear and get out of. The shoes have a pull-on closure and a medium shoe width. Comfortable to wear, these shoes are made from mesh material that is breathable and easy to maintain. One can find two colour options in this one - olive and black. These are designed for walking and provide optimum comfort.
Lotto Men AMO Running Shoe
This pair of shoes has a sole made from thermoplastic elastomers. It comes with a lace-up closure and has a heel height of 1.5 inches. The best part is the upper material of the shoes that is made from mesh fabric. It allows air to pass through and is easy to clean as well. The shoes have a comfortable fit. They are also lightweight.
Lotto Men White Lace-Up Shoes
A pair of white shoes has an appeal of its own. This one looks sporty and stylish. The sole of this pair is made from ethylene vinyl acetate material. It's comfortable to wear the shoes. Designed for running purpose, these shoes also help in boosting efficiency and performance. They come with a lace-up closure and will last for years to come.
Lotto Men Aberto Blue/RED Running Shoes
These shoes look sporty and smart. It is available in striking blue colour. They come with lace-up closure and are made from breathable mesh fabric that allows air to pass through the material easily. A comfortable pair of shoes, the sole is made from thermoplastic elastomers. Besides, the sole is also made from lightweight compound and orthopedic memory foam that provides extra comfort to your feet with a perfect grip.
|Product
|Price
|Lotto Men EVOLIGHT 2.0 Running Shoes (Grey/Black)
|₹ 3,499
|Lotto Men Stile Slip ON Shoes (Olive)
|₹ 1,130
|Lotto Men AMO Navy/Yellow Running Shoes
|₹ 2,599
|Lotto Men White Lace-Up Shoes (8907181917986, White, 9)
|₹ 2,599
|Lotto Men Aberto Blue/RED Running Shoes
|₹ 1,749
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.