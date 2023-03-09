Story Saved
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Lymio western wear for women: Best picks to walk in style in summer 2023

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Feb 27, 2023 13:03 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Western wear like dresses for women make for a classy sartorial option. They exude style and effortlessly amp up the overall look and fashion game of women.

product info
Western dresses enhance the appeal and feel-good factor of women.

Summer season is nearly here in north India and we can't wait to dress up in summery dresses that exude charm like no other. A good dress with a flattering fit is what you need to walk in style in summer 2023. Can you imagine your wardrobe without some really cool and easy breezy dresses in it? It will look so incomplete and devoid of spice and well, happiness? There are so many nice options available on Amazon. From flowy dresses, floral prints, sweetheart necklines to flattering fits - you have a huge range to explore and pick from.

Some of our favourites are from a brand called Lymio. The dresses from the brand have an inviting appeal to them. You can always play up the look by throwing on some accessories like a crossbody bag, a stack of bangles, strands of necklaces, sneakers and heels and so on. Looking for a buying guide? Scroll down to take a look at our selections from Lymio.

Lymio Dresses for Women
This dress from Lymio is a cool and easy-breezy sartorial option that women can dress in to feel good and pretty in skin. Available in white colour, this one is made from georgette fabric and is super skin-friendly. You can throw on a crossbody bag, a pair of heels and some nice, dainty earrings to round off the look in style.

cellpic 53% off
Lymio Dresses for Women || Dresses for Women Dress || Dress for Women || Western Dresses for Women Women Dress || Dresses (564) (S) Light Pink
3.9 (167)
3.9 (167)
53% off
698 1,499
Buy now

Lymio Western Dresses
If you have a thing for floral prints, then this dress will make for a lovely option. It is made from polyester material, has a V neckline and a flattering fit. Women from different age groups will love dressing up in this because it will elevate their style effortlessly. Women can wear this on multiple occasions like brunch dates with a group of girlfriends, picnics, after party hours and so on.

cellpic 85% off
Lymio Western Dresses for Women | A-Line Knee-Length Dress | Midi Western Dress for Women| Short Dress (582) (L, Multi) Multicolour
4 (44)
4 (44)
85% off
599 3,999
Buy now

Lymio Dresses for Women (557)
If you want to keep your summer look cool and trendy, then this dress will help you ace the look. It features a stripe pattern all over it and exudes a cool vibe. Easy to slip into, this one is made from polyester fabric and has a round neck. One can throw on a stack of necklaces to elevate the look. A nice bun as a hairdo will also do wonders.

cellpic 60% off
Lymio Dresses for Women (557) (M) White
3.8 (227)
3.8 (227)
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now

Lymio Women's Regular Green Color V Neck Half Sleeve Polyester Printed Dress
This printed dress is available in striking green colour. It has a sweetheart neckline and has a flattering fit. Women will look desirable and chic in this dress. This is an easy breezy dress perfect for casual occasions like birthdays, sundowners, get togethers and so on. It features polka dots all over it. Besides, it has half sleeves.

cellpic 60% off
Lymio Women's Regular Green Color V Neck Half Sleeve Polyester Printed Dress (LY-520-Green-L)
3.1 (37)
3.1 (37)
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now

Lymio Dresses for Women (554)
If you like to dress simply and in an elegant manner, then you need to introduce this dress to your wardrobe. Available in off white colour, one can see a nice floral pattern on it. It exudes style and charm, and women wearing this dress will definitely ace the fashion game. It is made from polyester material and has half sleeves. This dress comes in slim fit and will fetch you a lot of compliments too.

cellpic 60% off
Lymio Dresses for Women (554) (XL) Peach
3.7 (252)
3.7 (252)
60% off
599 1,499
Buy now
Product Price
Lymio Dresses for Women || Dresses for Women Dress || Dress for Women || Western Dresses for Women Women Dress || Dresses (564) (S) Light Pink ₹ 698
Lymio Western Dresses for Women | A-Line Knee-Length Dress | Midi Western Dress for Women| Short Dress (582) (L, Multi) Multicolour ₹ 599
Lymio Dresses for Women (557) (M) White ₹ 599
Lymio Women's Regular Green Color V Neck Half Sleeve Polyester Printed Dress (LY-520-Green-L) ₹ 599
Lymio Dresses for Women (554) (XL) Peach ₹ 599

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Womens Wear
RELATED STORIES
Zendaya wins red-carpet fashion again in two show-stopping gowns at SAG Awards
Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Pooja Hegde, others add glam to red carpet at awards
Nothing to see here. Just glimpses of Shanaya Kapoor's 'good skin kinda day'
Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt in jaw-dropping thigh-high slit gowns steal spotlight
Radhika Merchant, Shloka Ambani stun in ethnic attires as they visit Isha Ambani
fashion FOR LESS