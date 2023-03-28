Salicylic acid body washes soothe skin, unclog pores

Just like how you must check for salt in toothpaste, you must look for Salicylic acid in a body wash if you have oily or acne-prone skin. The presence of this ingredient can work wonders for your skin. Known as a great cleansing and exfoliating agent, this one helps in getting a soft and smooth skin in no time. Not only does it do away with dead skin cells gently, it also reduces the appearance of blemishes and breakouts. You can also apply it on skin that is rough to treat it. It can also be of help to use such body washes to address some of the skin concerns, for it has a soothing effect on inflammation. It also helps in cleansing skin pores from deep within, giving you a squeaky clean look.



We have curated a list of Salicylic acid body washes. They are made from the goodness of natural ingredients and have no chemicals in them.



Chemist at Play 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash

This body wash not only cleanses the skin deeply, but also does away with dead skin cells and accumulation of product build up. Formulated with anti-acne agents, this one will help you give clear and smooth skin. It also has nourishing properties. It is free from silicone, sulphate, phthalate and paraben. If you want to keep your skin hydrated and supple, then go for this one.