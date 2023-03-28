Story Saved
Salicylic acid body washes soothe skin, unclog pores

  • HT By Shreya Garg
  • Published on Mar 27, 2023 16:39 IST
Summary:

Body washes with Salicylic acid in them have great cleansing and exfoliating properties. Read on to see top picks.

Salicylic acid body wash is best suitable for those with oily or acne-prone skin.

Just like how you must check for salt in toothpaste, you must look for Salicylic acid in a body wash if you have oily or acne-prone skin. The presence of this ingredient can work wonders for your skin. Known as a great cleansing and exfoliating agent, this one helps in getting a soft and smooth skin in no time. Not only does it do away with dead skin cells gently, it also reduces the appearance of blemishes and breakouts. You can also apply it on skin that is rough to treat it. It can also be of help to use such body washes to address some of the skin concerns, for it has a soothing effect on inflammation. It also helps in cleansing skin pores from deep within, giving you a squeaky clean look.

We have curated a list of Salicylic acid body washes. They are made from the goodness of natural ingredients and have no chemicals in them.

Chemist at Play 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash
This body wash not only cleanses the skin deeply, but also does away with dead skin cells and accumulation of product build up. Formulated with anti-acne agents, this one will help you give clear and smooth skin. It also has nourishing properties. It is free from silicone, sulphate, phthalate and paraben. If you want to keep your skin hydrated and supple, then go for this one.

Chemist at Play 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash 236 ml, Helps Prevent Back & Body Acne, and Smoothens Bumpy texture, For Sweaty, Oily, Normal and Dry Skin, Paraben & SLS free, Suitable for Men & Women, 473 ml
mCaffeine 1% Salicylic Acid Green Tea Body Wash
Powered with the goodness of Green tea and 1% BHA - Salicylic acid, this body wash is best for exfoliating the skin gently. It reduces the acne-causing germs by up to 90.5%. It removes excess oil from skin and also unclogs pores. The soothing aroma of Green tea helps calm the mind. It is also rich in antioxidants and soothes the inflammation. Besides, it boosts the texture of skin also.

mCaffeine 1% Salicylic Acid Green Tea Body Wash for Acne Prone Skin | Reduces Body Acne, Blemishes & Gently Exfoliates | Shower Gel for Men and Women- 200ml
Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash
This body wash is formulated to deep cleanse the skin. It dissolves dead skin cells and cleanses skin pores also. You will get flawless skin after every wash. It has great exfoliating properties and has a soothing effect on skin. The fragrance of the formulation is like a burst of fresh air. You will be long lost in it in a good way.

Bodywise 1% Salicylic Acid Body Wash 250ml | Paraben & SLS Free | Gentle Exfoliating Shower Gel | Prevents Body Acne, Bumpy Skin & Deep Cleanses Skin
Fixderma 2% Salicylic Acid Salyzap Body Wash
This body wash contains 2% Salicylic acid. It is a great pick for deep cleansing the skin. It contains Salicylic acid, Azelaic acid and Tea tree oil - all of which help in removing dead skin cells and cleansing skin pores from deep within. It also gets rid of breakouts and soothes inflammation. It comes packed with the goodness of Salicylic acid, Azelaic acid, Tea tree oil and Grapefruit extract.

Fixderma 2% Salicylic Acid Salyzap Body Wash For Acne, Non Foaming , Exfoliant, Acne on Back, Upper Arms and Other Affected Body Parts, Pimples, Clean Pores Suitable for Acne Prone Skin - 200ml
The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Daily Exfoliating Body Wash
This dermatologically tested formulation will give you clear and smooth skin after every wash. It is a sulphate-free formulation that helps in removing impurities from deep within. You will also see reduced appearance of zits and blackheads. A safe and effective formulation, this one is suitable for all skin types.

The Derma Co 1% Salicylic Acid Daily Exfoliating Body Wash To Prevent Body ACNE & Cleanse Skin, with Salicylic Acid, Glycolic Acid & PENTAVITIN® - 250ml
