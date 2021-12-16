BWF World Championships: Kidambi Srikanth advances to quarters, beats China's Lu Guangzu 21-10, 21-15

Kidambi Srikanth advanced to the quarterfinals of the BWF World Championship in Huelva, Spain after defeating Chinese shuttler Lu Guangzu on Thursday. The former world number one closed the match in straight games (21-10, 21-15),which was more or less a one-sided affair.

Srikanth took a healthy lead in the opening game, which also saw the Indian secure seven consecutive points.

Guangzu showed some fightback in second game as it was neck-and-neck contest between the two, with Srikanth taking a late lead after the midway mark.

News Flash:

Srikanth storms into QF of World Championships with 21-10, 21-15 win over WR 27 Lu Guang Zu.

Srikanth will take on WR 28 Mark Caljouw tomorrow in QF. #BWFWorldChampionship2021 pic.twitter.com/p66bUacwzT — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) December 16, 2021

This was Srikanth's third win in a row, having earlier defeated Spain's Pablo Abian and China's LI Shi Feng.

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will also be fighting for quarter-final berth. The fast-rising shuttler Sen will play Guatemalan shuttler Kevin Cordón, while Prannoy will take on Denamrk's Rasmus Gemke.