Disappointed Kashyap calls for professionalism

Lucknow: Parupalli Kashyap finds the badminton scene in India "quite disappointing." The former world No.6, a full-time coach at Gopichand Badminton Academy, called for greater professionalism.

“It’s quite disappointing, if you talk about the present badminton scene in India. There are so many superstars but the sport hasn’t grown,” said Kashyap, gold medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, on the sidelines of Syed Modi India International here on Friday.

“When I played against Tommy Sugiarto or Viktor Axelsen in Lucknow, the stadium was full... Premier Badminton League has not been happening for so many years. Somewhere, we have faltered.”

Kashyap, 38, said things have improved since the 2010 Commonwealth Games. More academies have been founded and there is more money in the sport. But the sport is not being professionally managed, he said.

Kashyap, runner-up in the 2017 US Open Badminton Championship, said that he was enjoying his stint as a coach. “Some part of a coach was always in me. I would help players like (Kidambi) Srikanth, Guru (Gurusai Dutt), Sameer (Verma) or (HS) Prannoy. They would discuss how to play rallies, how to improve. With Saina (Nehwal) as well, I am in my comfort zone as a coach.”

While talking about the next generation of Indian players, Kashyap said the required structure is not in place. “I would say that few individuals in the country are doing a lot of groundwork. Unfortunately, they are not involved or don’t have absolute liberty to structure the system properly.”

“Lakshya (Sen) is good, Priyanshu (Rawat) is talented, Rithvik Sanjeevi is good as well... (but) we don’t have any control on how the system works. If we have to produce champions, decisions like hiring qualified professionals have to be taken.”

On disparity between foreign and Indian coaches in terms of payments, Kashyap said it was disappointing that Indians were paid less. “I am very passionate about coaching but I don’t know how long it will last if I don’t see any reward in this. Because it is quite disappointing, embarrassing and dejecting too when you hire foreigners for ₹10-15 lakh, but pay Indian coaches ₹ 50,000 or ₹1 lakh.

“I was in the top-10 for four years and Guru was in the top 20 but still we are looking at people from outside. You have plenty of people like Sumeeth Reddy, Manu Attri...Sai Praneeth is working somewhere in the US. I feel that coaching should be made lucrative and rewarding for former Indian shuttlers.”