When Anshu Malik was annoyed at Sushil Kumar

Seven-year-old Anshu Malik was adamant that she would watch her favourite television cartoon series. Her father Dharamvir Malik wanted to watch Sushil Kumar in action. This was 2008 and when Beijing was hosting the Olympics. Anshu was almost annoyed when Sushil won silver, the second by an Indian wrestler after KD Jadhav. At the time Anshu didn't know that one day she too would be on TV playing the same sport and India seeking a medal.

Wrestling is in Anshu’s veins. Her grandfather, father, uncle and even brother have been wrestlers so when she hopped on the mat there was no looking back.

“I didn’t know that one day, I too would be playing for India at the Olympics. But for sure, I was a bit annoyed with that TV incident when Sushil Kumar won,” said Anshu, who will be leading India’s challenge in the 57kg category at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, beginning July 28.

“Today, I feel: how could I miss Sushil’s medal-winning bout. For sure, if I had been a wrestler at that time, I would have enjoyed Sushil’s fight. Only after my first international medal (a bronze at the World Cadet Championship in 2016), I could feel the elation of winning at the top level,” said Anshu, before leaving for the Games on Saturday.

“I am quite excited and looking forward to a podium finish at the Birmingham Games, and I will leave no stone unturned to make my maiden appearance at the Commonwealth Games a memorable one,” said Anshu, who surprised top guns by winning silver at the 2021 World Championship in Oslo.

The 20-year-old wrestler said that she hasn’t met Sushil Kumar. “Never got a chance but I am hoping that one day it may be a possibility,” said Anshu, who lost 1-5 to Valeria Koblova in 57kg repechage at the Tokyo Olympics. Anshu had lost to World Cup gold medallist and double worlds medallist Iryna Kurachkina 8-2 in a first-round but made the repechage round following Kurachkina's progress to the title round.

“I didn’t enjoy my bouts at the Tokyo Games as there was no one to cheer for you or support your moves due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Birmingham, I will have plenty of people watching me fight.

“Have heard a lot about the Commonwealth Games and Vinesh (Phogat) is also excited and so am I,” she said. Anshu said that wrestlers from Canada and Nigeria would be the main challengers.

ANSHU’S MEDALS

Silver medal at World Championships in 2021 at Oslo

Silver medal at Individual World Cup in 2020 at Belgrade

Gold medal at Asian Championships in 2021 at Almaty

Silver medal at Asian Championships in 2022 at Ulaanbaatar

Bronze medal at Asian Championships in 2020 at New Delhi

Silver medal at World Junior Championships in 2018 at Trnava

Gold medal at Asian Junior Championships in 2019 at Chon Buri

Gold medal at World Cadet Championships in 2017 at Athens

Bronze medal at World Cadet Championships in 2018 at Zagreb

Bronze medal at World Cadet Championships in 2016 at Tbilisi

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON