 Bayer Leverkusen become first Bundesliga team to go all season without defeat
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi
Bayer Leverkusen become first Bundesliga team to go all season without defeat

Reuters |
May 18, 2024 10:09 PM IST

Xabi Alonso's treble-chasing team also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches

Champions Bayer Leverkusen edged past Augsburg 2-1 on the last matchday on Saturday to become the first team in the history of the Bundesliga to complete a full season without a loss.

Bayer Leverkusen's Lukas Hradecky celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the Bundesliga and going unbeaten (REUTERS)
Xabi Alonso's treble-chasing team also stretched their European record unbeaten run across all competitions this season to 51 matches in a perfect dress rehearsal for next week's Europa League final against Atalanta.

Leverkusen, who also face Kaiserslautern in the German Cup final on May 25, finished in top spot on 90 points with 28 wins and six draws, 17 points ahead of second-placed VfB Stuttgart, winners 4-0 over Borussia Moenchengladbach.

At the other end of the table Cologne were relegated, joining Darmstadt 98, following a 4-1 defeat at Heidenheim. VfL Bochum will go into a relegation playoff.

Leverkusen got off to a strong start and Victor Boniface intercepted a ball from Augsburg keeper Tomas Koubek to tap in for the lead in the 12th minute as the home fans prepared to kick off the city's big party to celebrate the club's maiden league title.

Robert Andrich, part of Germany's Euro 2024 preliminary squad, doubled the advantage from close range in the 27th but Augsburg came out fighting after the break and cut the deficit with Mert Komur just past the hour.

Both teams had their share of chances but it was always going to be Leverkusen's day, with fans hoping their first ever Bundesliga trophy will be the first of three titles in what is already a remarkable season.

Live Score
