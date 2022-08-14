Durand Cup, oldest football tournament in Asia starts from August 16

The oldest football tournament in Asia, Durand Cup is scheduled to start from August 16, 2022.The opening match will be played between FC Goa and Mohammedan SC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

Durand Cup is one of the three major football tournaments in India, the other two being Indian Super League and Super Cup.This year the tournament is into its 131st edition which will feature 20 teams.The teams have been divided into four groups of five teams each.Of the 20 teams, 11 teams will be the clubs that play Indian Super League, five teams will be from I-League and four teams from the Armed forces.Indian Oil is the title sponsor of the tournament.

For the first time in its history, the tournament is being held in multiple cities.West Bengal, Assam and Manipur are hosting the Durand Cup 2022.The matches will be played in Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal), Naihati Stadium (Naihati, West Bengal), Kishore Bharati Stadium (Kolkata, West Bengal), Khuman Lampak Stadium (Imphal, Manipur) and Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (Guwahati, Assam).

The previous edition of Durand Cup 2021 was won by FC Goa which had beaten Mohammedan Sporting 1-0 in extra time.Edu Bedia, Goa’s then captain had scored the winning goal.FC Goa were unbeaten during their campaign for the trophy last year.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, will be present at the final of the Durand Cup, to be held at Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. The tournament is likely to be inaugurated by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.