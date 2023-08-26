News / Sports / Football / FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

AP
Aug 26, 2023

FIFA suspends Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days pending investigation after he kissed a player during Women's World Cup final.

GENEV FIFA suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office on Saturday while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final, which included kissing a player without her consent.

Luis Rubiales has been suspended from football by FIFA. (Pic Source: X/@centregoals)
FIFA said Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday.

Rubiales refused to resign from his soccer presidency Friday at an emergency meeting where he had been expected to leave under intense pressure from the Spanish government, women players plus soccer clubs and officials.

FIFA has given no timetable for a ruling by its disciplinary panel. The body’s disciplinary judges can impose sanctions on individuals ranging from warnings and fines to suspensions from the sport.

FIFA's move came after the Spanish federation had even threatened action against star player Jenni Hermoso for refusing to accept Rubiales’s version of the kiss that happened at the on-field medal and trophy presentation after Spain’s 1-0 win against England last Sunday in Sydney, Australia.

FIFA’s suspension should prevent Rubiales working in soccer or having contact with other officials.

FIFA disciplinary judge Jorge Palacio also intervened Saturday to protect the “fundamental rights” of Hermoso and the integrity of the disciplinary case.

Palacio ordered Rubiales “to refrain, through himself or third parties, from contacting or attempting to contact the professional player of the Spanish national football team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso or her close environment,” FIFA said in a statement.

“Likewise, the RFEF (Spanish soccer federation) and its officials or employees, directly or through third parties, are ordered to refrain from contacting the professional player of the Spanish national team Ms. Jennifer Hermoso and her close environment,” FIFA said.

Palacio is a Colombian lawyer and former member of its constitutional court who has worked in women’s rights.

FIFA has intervened in the case twice while European soccer body UEFA is yet to comment on its vice president Rubiales.

