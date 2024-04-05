Manchester United vs Chelsea: How Ten Hag's side lost the plot in front of Mauricio Pochettino's guile

It was a match that went way beyond the wildest expectations of the fans. Top-notch football played at a fiery pace with a huge number of goals to boot. However, the team that should ideally have won, lost it in the very last minutes of the match. Yes, Manchester United had the match all sewn up going into the 90th minute, 99th minute and a few seconds to be exact, and yet they managed to let Chelsea grab the win that fans would have found impossible to believe if they had not seen it happening right in front of them. The collapse at the end was simply nightmarish for Man U fans. However, they must have had a strong sense of deja vu, after all, this was the second time they lost the lead in added time on the pitch. Final score: 4-3. In spectacular fashion, Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea picked Manchester United apart as the match drew towards the end.

The team will likely carry nightmare against Chelsea into its next encounter - with league leaders, the rampant Liverpool!

How Manchester United lost the plot and the match

The start itself was not ideal for Manchester as Chelsea managed to score in the 4th minute itself through Connor Gallagher. Feeling the pressure, Manchester went on the attack, but were thwarted time and again and before long, (in the 19th minute) Chelsea scored again and this time it was the hero of the night, Cole Palmer. This was off a penalty that was conceded by a foul from Antony on Marc Cucurella.

However, Chelsea’s lackadaisical attitude thereafter, was punished by Man U. Moises Caicedo’s error let Alejandro Garnacho through to score in the 34th minute. And just to hammer the point in, Fernandes scored in the 39th minute through a virtually free header. Half-time Score: 2-2.

A resurgent Manchester continued to press and Antony redeemed himself with a wonderful cross that Garnacho nodded in (67th minute).

Mauricio Pochettino steps forward

Pochettino may not be making teh kind of mark at Chelsea that he was expected to, but tonight he saw an advantage and took it boldly. Realising that Man U players were dragging their heels, he egged on his men to ever-greater effort and received a simply super response from team. Chelsea started showing some electric intent as the clock ticked away and they maintained the pressure beyond the 90th minute. It was in the 8th minute of extra time that Chelsea got the reward. Diogo Dalot's foul on Noni Madueke saw the referee pointing at the spot, which was later confirmed by VAR. Needless to say, Palmer stepped forth and netted the ball calmly (110th minute). It left Pochettino simply delirous with joy. Score: 3-3.

What happened thereafter was as amazing as it was shocking, already reeling from the knowledge that they had thrown away their lead, Manchester United players unfathomably allowed Chelsea to attack at will and overwhelm the defense. And the man who could not do wrong on the night, Scott Palmer did not need much room. He got the ball and promptly let off a shot that hit Scott McTominay and ricocheted into the goal!