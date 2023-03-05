Premier League round-up: Arsenal on course in title race, Manchester City down Newcastle 2-0, Wolves stun Spurs

Arsenal survived a massive scare in their pursuit of the Premier League title as they hit back from two goals down - the first one hit within 10 seconds of the start - to beat Bournemouth 3-2 with a last-gasp winner from Reiss Nelson in a rip-roaring contest in north London on Saturday.

With referee Chris Kavanagh poised to blow the final whistle in the seventh minute of stoppage time a corner was cleared out to Nelson who took a touch before smashing home a left-footed shot to spark bedlam inside the Emirates Stadium.

"It was madness from the first second. We kept trying and dominating the game. We had a mountain to climb and we took it bit by bit," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the BBC.

"When it's ugly and when it's difficult, that's what big teams do. We have to make it easier for ourselves. But this is the Premier League. There is nothing like sharing those great moments with your people."

Man City beat Newcastle 2-0

Goals from livewire Phil Foden and substitute Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City keep up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

City moved on to 58 points, while the result was another blow to Newcastle's top-four hopes. Eddie Howe's side, who lost 2-0 to Manchester United in last week's League Cup final, have recorded just one win in their last eight league games and are fifth in the table with 41 points.

Chelsea overcome Leeds to ease pressure on Potter

A leaping header from France defender Wesley Forfana earned Chelsea a rare goal and Premier League win against struggling Leeds United in a nervous encounter on Saturday, easing some pressure on coach Graham Potter.

It was the first win since January 15 for Potter's side who were forced to defend in numbers in the second half as Leeds, who have earned only six points away from home this season, sought an equaliser.

"It's a confidence boost and a morale boost," Potter said, while Leeds coach Javi Gracia, who took over at the Yorkshire club only 10 days ago, described the defeat as "frustrating".

Traore on target as Wolves stun wasteful Spurs

Adama Traore was on target as a spirited Wolverhampton Wanderers stunned a wasteful Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at the Molineux Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Raul Jimenez, brought on as a replacement for the injured Diego Costa, sent a powerful strike at Fraser Forster in the 82nd minute that the Spurs keeper could only parry into the path of Traore, who made no mistake with his finish.

The win moved Wolves up two places to 13th in the table, while Spurs stay fourth, four points behind third-placed Manchester United, who travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Sunday.

The defeat was Spurs' second in a row after their 1-0 loss at Sheffield United in the FA Cup on Thursday.