UEFA Euro 2020 Final Live Streaming Italy vs England: When and where to watch the final on TV and online

UEFA Euro 2020, Italy vs England Final Live Streaming: Roberto Mancini's Italy will lock horns with Gareth Southgate's England for a piece of history in the Euro 2020 final at the Wembley Stadium. History will be made. It will either be Italy getting their hands on the continental silverware after 53 or England, who will win their first-ever European Championship title and their first major trophy after a 55-year-long drought. Both teams were made to work in the semifinals; while Italy beat Spain in a penalty shootout and England downed Denmark 2-1 after 120 minutes. Which team will end up on the right side of the result?

Here’s all you need to know about Italy vs England UEFA EURO 2020 Final Live Streaming:

Where is the UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England taking place?

The UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England will take place at the Wembley Stadium in London.

At what time does the UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England begin?

The UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England begins at 12:30 AM IST on Monday (July 12).

Where and how to watch live coverage of UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England?

The UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England will be aired live on Sony Sports Network Channels – Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, in India.

How to watch UEFA EURO 2020 semifinal match between England vs Denmark online?

The online streaming of the UEFA EURO 2020 Final match between Italy vs England will be available on Sony LIV in India. You can also catch the live commentary, scorecard, and latest updates of the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Italy vs England match on https://www.hindustantimes.com/sports/football/euro-2020